AmeriGas Partners L P : Four New Years Resolutions for Your Home

Believe it or not, it's time to turn the page on another year - which means it's also time to make your 2019 New Year's Resolutions. To help you ease into the new year, we have provided you with a short list of ideas that will help make your home a bit more comfortable while also saving you time and money!

1. Order Online with MyAmeriGas

With a MyAmeriGas online account, you can easily and quickly manage your propane needs anytime, anywhere. If you don't have one, what are you waiting for? Create your account now!

2. Upgrade your Outdoor Experience

Are you looking to upgrade your outdoor space? AmeriGas can warm up your backyard for entertaining, cookouts, and relaxing at home all year long. Propane appliances such as patio heaters, fire pits, mosquito traps, and pool and spa heaters allow you to comfortably enjoy your outdoor space all year long.

3. Enroll in Automatic Delivery

Eliminate the hassle of monitoring your propane supply. No need to check your gauge or call for a delivery. We'll monitor your usage and automatically schedule your propane deliveries. We'll be there before you need us.

4. Upgrade your Indoor Experience

We can all agree that there's nothing better than the ambiance of a fireplace. Start off the new year right with a propane fireplace where you can have the warmth and cozy feel of a real fire without the hassle.