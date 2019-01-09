Log in
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/09 12:43:20 pm
28.855 USD   -1.82%
AmeriGas Partners L P : Four New Years Resolutions for Your Home

01/09/2019 | 12:19pm EST

Believe it or not, it's time to turn the page on another year - which means it's also time to make your 2019 New Year's Resolutions. To help you ease into the new year, we have provided you with a short list of ideas that will help make your home a bit more comfortable while also saving you time and money!

1. Order Online with MyAmeriGas

With a MyAmeriGas online account, you can easily and quickly manage your propane needs anytime, anywhere. If you don't have one, what are you waiting for? Create your account now!

2. Upgrade your Outdoor Experience

Are you looking to upgrade your outdoor space? AmeriGas can warm up your backyard for entertaining, cookouts, and relaxing at home all year long. Propane appliances such as patio heaters, fire pits, mosquito traps, and pool and spa heaters allow you to comfortably enjoy your outdoor space all year long.

3. Enroll in Automatic Delivery

Eliminate the hassle of monitoring your propane supply. No need to check your gauge or call for a delivery. We'll monitor your usage and automatically schedule your propane deliveries. We'll be there before you need us.

4. Upgrade your Indoor Experience

We can all agree that there's nothing better than the ambiance of a fireplace. Start off the new year right with a propane fireplace where you can have the warmth and cozy feel of a real fire without the hassle.

Disclaimer

Amerigas Partners LP published this content on 09 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2019 17:18:09 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 845 M
EBIT 2019 446 M
Net income 2019 236 M
Debt 2019 2 823 M
Yield 2019 11,4%
P/E ratio 2019 12,23
P/E ratio 2020 11,54
EV / Sales 2019 1,93x
EV / Sales 2020 1,90x
Capitalization 2 673 M
Chart AMERIGAS PARTNERS, L.P.
Duration : Period :
AmeriGas Partners, L.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERIGAS PARTNERS, L.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 34,0 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hugh J. Gallagher President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John L. Walsh Chairman
Anthony Rosback Chief Operating Officer & Vice President
William J. Marrazzo Independent Director
Marvin O. Schlanger Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERIGAS PARTNERS, L.P.16.17%2 673
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION5.65%302 802
BP4.81%134 605
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES-1.48%99 399
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP3.76%91 980
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.4.12%47 527
