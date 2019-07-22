AmeriGas Partners L P : Propane Announces Quarterly Distribution

The Board of Directors of AmeriGas Propane, Inc., general partner of AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE: APU), has declared a quarterly partnership distribution of $0.95 per limited partnership unit, payable August 19, 2019 to unitholders of record August 9, 2019.

About AmeriGas

AmeriGas is the nation’s largest retail propane marketer, serving over 1.7 million customers in all 50 states from approximately 1,900 distribution locations. UGI Corporation, through subsidiaries, is the sole General Partner and owns 26% of the Partnership and the public owns the remaining 74%.

Comprehensive information about AmeriGas is available on the Internet at http://www.amerigas.com.

This release is intended to be a qualified notice under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b). Brokers and nominees should treat one hundred percent (100%) of distributions by AmeriGas Partners, L.P. to non-U.S. investors as being attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, distributions by AmeriGas Partners, L.P. to non-U.S. investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest applicable effective tax rate.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190722005750/en/