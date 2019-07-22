Log in
AMERIGAS PARTNERS, L.P.

(APU)
AmeriGas Partners L P : Propane Announces Quarterly Distribution

07/22/2019

The Board of Directors of AmeriGas Propane, Inc., general partner of AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE: APU), has declared a quarterly partnership distribution of $0.95 per limited partnership unit, payable August 19, 2019 to unitholders of record August 9, 2019.

About AmeriGas

AmeriGas is the nation’s largest retail propane marketer, serving over 1.7 million customers in all 50 states from approximately 1,900 distribution locations. UGI Corporation, through subsidiaries, is the sole General Partner and owns 26% of the Partnership and the public owns the remaining 74%.

Comprehensive information about AmeriGas is available on the Internet at http://www.amerigas.com.

This release is intended to be a qualified notice under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b). Brokers and nominees should treat one hundred percent (100%) of distributions by AmeriGas Partners, L.P. to non-U.S. investors as being attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, distributions by AmeriGas Partners, L.P. to non-U.S. investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest applicable effective tax rate.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 681 M
EBIT 2019 412 M
Net income 2019 143 M
Debt 2019 2 853 M
Yield 2019 11,3%
P/E ratio 2019 17,8x
P/E ratio 2020 14,3x
EV / Sales2019 2,23x
EV / Sales2020 2,17x
Capitalization 3 134 M
Technical analysis trends AMERIGAS PARTNERS, L.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 35,08  $
Last Close Price 33,70  $
Spread / Highest target 11,3%
Spread / Average Target 4,10%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,89%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hugh J. Gallagher President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John L. Walsh Chairman
Anthony Rosback Chief Operating Officer & Vice President
Ted J. Jastrzebski Chief Financial Officer
William J. Marrazzo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERIGAS PARTNERS, L.P.33.20%3 134
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION9.97%317 290
BP PLC4.39%130 909
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES11.39%107 534
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LIMITED (GDR)15.23%107 534
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP4.75%90 576
