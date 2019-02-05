AmeriGas Partners L P : Reports First Quarter Results
0
02/05/2019 | 05:51pm EST
AmeriGas Propane, Inc., the general partner of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.
(the "Partnership," NYSE: APU), today reported financial results for the
fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2018.
HIGHLIGHTS
GAAP net income of $44.5 million, compared with $104.4 million in the
prior-year period; Adjusted net income of $122.2 million, compared
with $103.7 million in the prior-year period
Adjusted EBITDA of $210.7 million, compared with $194.1 million in the
prior-year period
Strongest first quarter since Fiscal 2014
Hugh J. Gallagher, president and chief executive officer of AmeriGas,
said, "We are pleased to report our strongest first quarter in five
years, with Adjusted EBITDA up 9% over the last year. Our teams did an
excellent job of managing expenses despite the increased activity
associated with colder weather, and we continue to see solid volume
growth in our National Accounts and Cylinder Exchange programs. As the
heating season continues, we remain focused on leveraging technology to
drive operational excellence while providing great customer service when
it is most needed."
KEY DRIVERS OF FIRST QUARTER RESULTS
Degree days for the quarter were 5% colder than normal and 6% colder
than last year
Retail volumes sold increased by 5 million gallons over the prior year
due to the colder weather
Unit margins increased compared to the prior-year period reflecting,
in part, declining wholesale propane prices later in the period
Our National Accounts and Cylinder Exchange programs continued to show
solid volume growth, with volumes up over 10% from last year
EARNINGS CALL and WEBCAST
AmeriGas Partners, L.P. will hold a live Internet Audio Webcast of its
conference call to discuss first quarter earnings and other current
activities at 9:00 AM ET on Wednesday, February 6, 2019. Interested
parties may listen to the audio webcast both live and in replay on the
Internet at http://investors.amerigas.com/investor-relations/events-presentations
or at the company website http://www.amerigas.com
under Investor Relations. A telephonic replay will be available from
2:00 PM ET on February 6th through 11:59 PM on February 13th. The replay
may be accessed at (855) 859-2056, and internationally at
1-404-537-3406, conference ID 2974015.
ABOUT AMERIGAS
AmeriGas is the nation’s largest retail propane marketer, serving over
1.7 million customers in all 50 states from approximately 1,900
distribution locations. UGI Corporation, through subsidiaries, is the
sole General Partner and owns 26% of the Partnership and the public owns
the remaining 74%. Comprehensive information about AmeriGas is available
on the Internet at http://www.amerigas.com
REPORT OF EARNINGS
AMERIGAS PARTNERS, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES
(Thousands, except per unit and where otherwise indicated)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Revenues:
Propane
$
742,900
$
711,464
$
2,577,230
$
2,290,946
Other
77,313
75,832
278,665
272,679
820,213
787,296
2,855,895
2,563,625
Costs and expenses:
Cost of sales — propane
435,415
344,351
1,306,680
1,021,207
Cost of sales — other
21,586
20,994
87,168
81,023
Operating and administrative expenses
235,138
230,339
927,863
918,670
Impairment of tradenames and trademarks
—
—
75,000
—
Depreciation and amortization
45,709
47,424
184,038
193,318
Other operating income, net
(5,719
)
(4,637
)
(25,455
)
(19,645
)
732,129
638,471
2,555,294
2,194,573
Operating income
88,084
148,825
300,601
369,052
Loss on extinguishments of debt
—
—
—
(26,578
)
Interest expense
(42,354
)
(40,577
)
(164,902
)
(160,775
)
Income before income taxes
45,730
108,248
135,699
181,699
Income tax expense
(409
)
(2,378
)
(2,246
)
(3,575
)
Net income including noncontrolling interest
45,321
105,870
133,453
178,124
Deduct net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
(835
)
(1,449
)
(2,866
)
(3,598
)
Net income attributable to AmeriGas Partners, L.P.
$
44,486
$
104,421
$
130,587
$
174,526
General partner’s interest in net income attributable to AmeriGas
Partners, L.P.
$
11,776
$
12,372
$
46,629
$
46,166
Limited partners’ interest in net income attributable to AmeriGas
Partners, L.P.
$
32,710
$
92,049
$
83,958
$
128,360
Income per limited partner unit (a)
Basic
$
0.35
$
0.97
$
0.90
$
1.37
Diluted
$
0.35
$
0.97
$
0.90
$
1.37
Weighted average limited partner units outstanding:
Basic
93,055
93,016
93,028
93,006
Diluted
93,118
93,080
93,081
93,060
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION:
Retail gallons sold (millions)
310.3
305.0
1,086.6
1,046.2
Wholesale gallons sold (millions)
21.9
17.0
67.2
52.5
Total margin (b)
$
363,212
$
421,951
$
1,462,047
$
1,461,395
Adjusted total margin (c)
$
441,714
$
421,200
$
1,528,827
$
1,455,313
EBITDA (c)
$
132,958
$
194,800
$
481,773
$
532,194
Adjusted EBITDA (c)
$
210,667
$
194,057
$
622,120
$
560,221
Adjusted net income attributable to AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (c)
$
122,195
$
103,678
$
270,934
$
202,553
Expenditures for property, plant and equipment:
Maintenance capital expenditures
$
16,198
$
10,105
$
59,029
$
46,760
Growth capital expenditures
$
14,814
$
13,480
$
49,659
$
48,608
(a)
Income per limited partner unit is computed in accordance with
accounting guidance regarding the application of the two-class
method for determining earnings per share as it relates to master
limited partnerships. Refer to Note 2 to the consolidated financial
statements included in the AmeriGas Partners, L.P. Annual Report on
Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018.
(b)
Total margin represents "Total revenues" less "Cost of sales —
propane" and "Cost of sales — other."
(c)
The Partnership’s management uses certain non-GAAP financial
measures, including adjusted total margin, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA,
and adjusted net income attributable to AmeriGas Partners, L.P.
GAAP / NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION
(Thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Adjusted total margin:
Total revenues
$
820,213
$
787,296
$
2,855,895
$
2,563,625
Cost of sales — propane
(435,415
)
(344,351
)
(1,306,680
)
(1,021,207
)
Cost of sales — other
(21,586
)
(20,994
)
(87,168
)
(81,023
)
Total margin
363,212
421,951
1,462,047
1,461,395
Add net losses (subtract net gains) on commodity derivative
instruments not associated with current-period transactions
78,502
(751
)
66,780
(6,082
)
Adjusted total margin
$
441,714
$
421,200
$
1,528,827
$
1,455,313
Adjusted net income attributable to AmeriGas Partners, L.P.:
Net income attributable to AmeriGas Partners, L.P.
$
44,486
$
104,421
$
130,587
$
174,526
Add net losses (subtract net gains) on commodity derivative
instruments not associated with current-period transactions
78,502
(751
)
66,780
(6,082
)
Impairment of Heritage tradenames and trademarks
—
—
75,000
—
Loss on extinguishments of debt
—
—
—
26,578
MGP environmental accrual
—
—
—
7,545
Noncontrolling interest in net (losses) gains on commodity
derivative instruments not associated with current-period
transactions, impairment of Heritage tradenames and trademarks and
MGP environmental accrual
(793
)
8
(1,433
)
(14
)
Adjusted net income attributable to AmeriGas Partners, L.P.
$
122,195
$
103,678
$
270,934
$
202,553
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA:
Net income attributable to AmeriGas Partners, L.P.
$
44,486
$
104,421
$
130,587
$
174,526
Income tax expense
409
2,378
2,246
3,575
Interest expense
42,354
40,577
164,902
160,775
Depreciation and amortization
45,709
47,424
184,038
193,318
EBITDA
132,958
194,800
481,773
532,194
Add net losses (subtract net gains) on commodity derivative
instruments not associated with current-period transactions
78,502
(751
)
66,780
(6,082
)
Impairment of Heritage tradenames and trademarks
—
—
75,000
—
Loss on extinguishments of debt
—
—
—
26,578
MGP environmental accrual
—
—
—
7,545
Noncontrolling interest in net (losses) gains on commodity
derivative instruments not associated with current-period
transactions, impairment of Heritage tradenames and trademarks and
MGP environmental accrual