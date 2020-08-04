Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Amerigo Resources Ltd.    ARG   CA03074G1090

AMERIGO RESOURCES LTD.

(ARG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Amerigo Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/04/2020 | 07:31am EDT

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amerigo Resources Ltd. ("Amerigo" or the "Company") (TSX: ARG) is pleased to announce the appointment of Carmen Amezquita, CPA, CA as Chief Financial Officer, effective August 1, 2020.

Carmen has served as the Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Controller for mining companies with both producing mines and exploration properties located in Latin America. Previous to that, she worked in the audit and assurance group at PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Carmen is fluent in Spanish and received her Chartered Accountant designation in 2010. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of British Columbia (“UBC”) and has a Diploma in Accounting from Sauder School of Business at UBC.

About Amerigo and Minera Valle Central (“MVC”)

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is an innovative copper producer with a long-term relationship with Corporación Nacional del Cobre de Chile (“Codelco”), the world’s largest copper producer.

Amerigo produces copper concentrate at the MVC operation in Chile by processing fresh and historic tailings from Codelco’s El Teniente mine, the world's largest underground copper mine. Tel: (604) 681-2802; Fax: (604) 682-2802; Web: www.amerigoresources.com; Listing: ARG:TSX.

For further information, please contact:

• Aurora Davidson, President and CEO
• Klaus Zeitler, Executive Chairman		(604) 697-6207
(604) 697-6204

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on AMERIGO RESOURCES LTD.
07:31aAmerigo Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer
GL
07/23Amerigo Reports Q2-2020 Production Results and Provides Operational Update
GL
05/13AMERIGO RESOURCES : Chile's Mining Ministry Praises Amerigo's MVC Covid-19 Respo..
PU
05/13Chile's Mining Ministry Praises Amerigo's MVC Covid-19 Response
GL
05/12Amerigo Announces Appointment of New Director
GL
05/06AMERIGO RESOURCES : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/06Amerigo Reports Q1-2020 Financial Results
GL
05/05Amerigo Announces Results of AGM and Election of New Director
GL
04/15Amerigo Reports Operational Continuity and Q1-2020 Production Results
GL
02/19AMERIGO RESOURCES : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 120 M - -
Net income 2019 -9,41 M - -
Net Debt 2019 56,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -8,64x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 70,0 M 70,1 M -
EV / Sales 2018 1,24x
EV / Sales 2019 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 299
Free-Float 71,1%
Chart AMERIGO RESOURCES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Amerigo Resources Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERIGO RESOURCES LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,52 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers
NameTitle
Aurora G. Davidson President, Chief Executive Officer, CFO & Director
Klaus M. Zeitler Executive Chairman
Robert J. Gayton Lead Independent Director
Sidney P. H. Robinson Independent Director
Alberto Salas Muñoz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERIGO RESOURCES LTD.-11.86%70
ANTOFAGASTA PLC16.38%13 720
KGHM POLSKA MIEDZ S.A.36.17%6 923
JIANGXI COPPER COMPANY LIMITED-11.19%6 547
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS-14.05%5 802
VEDANTA LIMITED-24.37%5 676
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group