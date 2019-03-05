Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ameriprise Financial    AMP

AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL

(AMP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ameriprise Financial : Columbia Threadneedle Adds Responsible-Investment Ratings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/05/2019 | 10:48am EST

By Colin Kellaher

Ameriprise Financial Inc.'s (AMP) asset-management unit on Tuesday said it is adding responsible-investment ratings to its research on more than 5,500 listed equities worldwide.

Columbia Threadneedle Investments said it has launched a responsible-investment ratings tool that assesses a company's financial stewardship and how well it manages its environmental, social and governance, or ESG, risks.

"By combining both aspects into a single, forward-looking rating from 1 to 5, the tool reflects Columbia Threadneedle's belief that prudent management of financial and ESG factors are important to a company's ability to create long-term, sustainable value," the firm said.

Columbia Threadneedle said its research covering the last five years shows that companies that perform best on financial and ESG factors have the capacity to outperform.

Columbia Threadneedle had $431 billion in assets under management at the end of 2018, including $29 billion in responsible-investment funds and accounts.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL
10:48aAMERIPRISE FINANCIAL : Columbia Threadneedle Adds Responsible-Investment Ratings
DJ
06:01aCOLUMBIA THREADNEEDLE INVESTMENTS : Enhances Its Fundamental Research with Propr..
BU
03/04AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL : Better-than-Expected Economic Data Dampen Recession Conce..
PU
02/27AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditi..
AQ
02/26AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL : Announces Additional $2.5 Billion Share Repurchase Author..
PU
02/26AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL : Announces Additional $2.5 Billion Share Repurchase Author..
BU
02/25AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL : Investors Feeling Optimistic as Trade Negotiations Contin..
PU
02/19AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL : What Does the Recent Weakness in Economic Data Mean for M..
PU
02/14AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/11AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL : Investors Await Developments on Trade Negotiations and Br..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 12 742 M
EBIT 2019 2 530 M
Net income 2019 2 134 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,87%
P/E ratio 2019 8,69
P/E ratio 2020 7,89
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,41x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,35x
Capitalization 17 910 M
Chart AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL
Duration : Period :
Ameriprise Financial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 142 $
Spread / Average Target 7,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Michael Cracchiolo Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Charles Neal Maglaque Chief Operating Officer
Walter Stanley Berman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Randy Kupper Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Siri S. Marshall Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL25.12%17 910
BLACKROCK INC12.97%70 130
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)10.28%50 295
UBS GROUP3.76%49 002
STATE STREET CORPORATION15.43%27 566
CHINA CINDA ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD26.70%26 393
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.