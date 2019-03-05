Ameriprise Financial : Columbia Threadneedle Adds Responsible-Investment Ratings

By Colin Kellaher



Ameriprise Financial Inc.'s (AMP) asset-management unit on Tuesday said it is adding responsible-investment ratings to its research on more than 5,500 listed equities worldwide.

Columbia Threadneedle Investments said it has launched a responsible-investment ratings tool that assesses a company's financial stewardship and how well it manages its environmental, social and governance, or ESG, risks.

"By combining both aspects into a single, forward-looking rating from 1 to 5, the tool reflects Columbia Threadneedle's belief that prudent management of financial and ESG factors are important to a company's ability to create long-term, sustainable value," the firm said.

Columbia Threadneedle said its research covering the last five years shows that companies that perform best on financial and ESG factors have the capacity to outperform.

Columbia Threadneedle had $431 billion in assets under management at the end of 2018, including $29 billion in responsible-investment funds and accounts.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com