Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ameriprise Financial    AMP

AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL (AMP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ameriprise Financial : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/30/2019 | 04:17pm EST

The Board of Directors of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.90 per common share payable on February 28, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 15, 2019.

At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 120 years. With a nationwide network of 10,000 financial advisors and extensive asset management, advisory and insurance capabilities, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors’ financial needs. For more information, visit ameriprise.com.

© 2019 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. All rights reserved.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL
04:27pAMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financ..
AQ
04:19pAMERIPRISE FINANCIAL : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results
BU
04:17pAMERIPRISE FINANCIAL : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
BU
01/25Market rout overshadows business growth for U.S. life insurers
RE
01/23COLUMBIA THREADNEEDLE INVESTMENTS : Commits to Sponsor Boston Triathlon Through ..
BU
01/14AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL : Can the Latest Rally Continue? Investors Look to Earnings..
PU
01/14AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
01/14AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL : Launches New Ads Showcasing the Brilliant Experience It D..
PU
01/10AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL : In Defense of Diversification
PU
01/07AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL : Investors Embrace Some Good News
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 12 703 M
EBIT 2018 2 563 M
Net income 2018 2 093 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,92%
P/E ratio 2018 8,61
P/E ratio 2019 7,86
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,33x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,32x
Capitalization 16 915 M
Chart AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL
Duration : Period :
Ameriprise Financial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 137 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Michael Cracchiolo Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Charles Neal Maglaque Chief Operating Officer
Walter Stanley Berman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Randy Kupper Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Siri S. Marshall Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL16.30%16 915
BLACKROCK INC3.19%64 616
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)11.77%52 020
UBS GROUP6.05%50 424
STATE STREET CORPORATION11.99%26 836
CHINA CINDA ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD4.71%24 889
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.