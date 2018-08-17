Ameriprise Financial : Named a “2018 Best Place to Work”

For the ninth time, Ameriprise Financial receives award presented by the Minneapolis-St. Paul Business Journal

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE: AMP) today announced it has been named one of the “Best Places to Work” by the Minneapolis-St. Paul Business Journal. Ameriprise is featured on the 2018 list in the large company category after receiving high marks from employees during a survey conducted by the publication. The firm has a strong reputation for attracting and retaining talented professionals by focusing on personal development, diversity, and a values-based culture.

“At Ameriprise achievements are celebrated, diversity is embraced, and development is encouraged,” said Kelli Hunter Petruzillo, executive vice president of human resources at Ameriprise. “Receiving this award is a testament to our talented employees who embody the firm’s mission of integrity and support our commitment to helping clients feel financially confident. We are honored to once again be recognized for the vision, values and company culture at Ameriprise.”

The “2018 Best Places to Work” list features an elite group of businesses who foster an exceptional work environment as reported by their personnel. To determine award recipients, the Minneapolis-St. Paul Business Journal surveyed employees on workplace dimensions including company culture, communication efforts, leadership and benefits. To qualify for the award, a company must have at least 10 full-time employees in the Twin Cities metro area or 1,000 employees in Minnesota. Ameriprise is headquartered in Minneapolis with more than 5,000 employees located in Minnesota.

About Ameriprise Financial

At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 120 years. With extensive asset management, advisory and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors' financial needs. For more information, or to find an Ameriprise financial advisor, visit ameriprise.com.

