AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL (AMP)
Ameriprise Financial : Named a "2018 Best Place to Work"

08/17/2018 | 12:31am CEST

For the ninth time, Ameriprise Financial receives award presented by the Minneapolis-St. Paul Business Journal

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE: AMP) today announced it has been named one of the “Best Places to Work” by the Minneapolis-St. Paul Business Journal. Ameriprise is featured on the 2018 list in the large company category after receiving high marks from employees during a survey conducted by the publication. The firm has a strong reputation for attracting and retaining talented professionals by focusing on personal development, diversity, and a values-based culture.

“At Ameriprise achievements are celebrated, diversity is embraced, and development is encouraged,” said Kelli Hunter Petruzillo, executive vice president of human resources at Ameriprise. “Receiving this award is a testament to our talented employees who embody the firm’s mission of integrity and support our commitment to helping clients feel financially confident. We are honored to once again be recognized for the vision, values and company culture at Ameriprise.”

The “2018 Best Places to Work” list features an elite group of businesses who foster an exceptional work environment as reported by their personnel. To determine award recipients, the Minneapolis-St. Paul Business Journal surveyed employees on workplace dimensions including company culture, communication efforts, leadership and benefits. To qualify for the award, a company must have at least 10 full-time employees in the Twin Cities metro area or 1,000 employees in Minnesota. Ameriprise is headquartered in Minneapolis with more than 5,000 employees located in Minnesota.

For more information on the 2018 “Best Places to Work” list, visit www.bizjournals.com/twincities

About Ameriprise Financial
At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 120 years. With extensive asset management, advisory and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors' financial needs. For more information, or to find an Ameriprise financial advisor, visit ameriprise.com.

Investment advisory products and services are made available through Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc., a registered investment adviser.
Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc. Member FINRA and SIPC

© 2018 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. All rights reserved.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 12 711 M
EBIT 2018 2 464 M
Net income 2018 2 146 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,57%
P/E ratio 2018 9,60
P/E ratio 2019 8,75
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,58x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,50x
Capitalization 20 052 M
Technical analysis trends AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 168 $
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Michael Cracchiolo Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Charles Neal Maglaque Chief Operating Officer
Walter Stanley Berman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Randy Kupper Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Siri S. Marshall Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL-19.01%20 052
BLACKROCK-8.35%76 155
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)-5.38%50 967
STATE STREET CORPORATION-15.05%31 825
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION8.84%24 841
FRANKLIN RESOURCES-25.78%16 998
