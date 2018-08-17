Ameriprise Financial : Named a “2018 Best Place to Work”

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE: AMP) today announced it has been named one
of the “Best Places to Work” by the Minneapolis-St. Paul Business
Journal. Ameriprise is featured on the 2018 list in the large
company category after receiving high marks from employees during a
survey conducted by the publication. The firm has a strong reputation
for attracting and retaining talented professionals by focusing on
personal development, diversity, and a values-based culture.
“At Ameriprise achievements are celebrated, diversity is embraced, and
development is encouraged,” said Kelli Hunter Petruzillo, executive vice
president of human resources at Ameriprise. “Receiving this award is a
testament to our talented employees who embody the firm’s mission of
integrity and support our commitment to helping clients feel financially
confident. We are honored to once again be recognized for the vision,
values and company culture at Ameriprise.”
The “2018 Best Places to Work” list features an elite group of
businesses who foster an exceptional work environment as reported by
their personnel. To determine award recipients, the Minneapolis-St.
Paul Business Journal surveyed employees on workplace dimensions
including company culture, communication efforts, leadership and
benefits. To qualify for the award, a company must have at least 10
full-time employees in the Twin Cities metro area or 1,000 employees in
Minnesota. Ameriprise is headquartered in Minneapolis with more than
5,000 employees located in Minnesota.
For more information on the 2018 “Best Places to Work” list, visit www.bizjournals.com/twincities
