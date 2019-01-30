Ameriprise Financial : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results
01/30/2019
Fourth quarter 2018 net incomeper diluted
share was $3.76 Adjusted operating EPS excluding items (1)
was $3.80
Full year 2018 net income per diluted share was $14.20 Adjusted
operating EPS excluding items (1) was $14.94
Fourth quarter 2018 return on equity excluding AOCI was 36.0 percent Adjusted
operating ROE excluding AOCI and items (1) was
37.8 percent
Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP) today reported fourth quarter
2018 net income of $539 million, or $3.76 per diluted share. Adjusted
operating earnings excluding items(1) increased 12 percent to
$544 million, with adjusted operating earnings per diluted share
excluding items(1) up 21 percent to $3.80. Significant equity
and interest rate volatility resulted in non-cash mean reversion-related
impacts of an unfavorable $56 million after-tax in the Annuities and
Protection segments in the current quarter compared to a $13 million
favorable after-tax impact in the prior year quarter.
Full year 2018 net income per diluted share was $14.20. Adjusted
operating earnings per diluted share excluding items(1)
increased 27 percent to $14.94.
“Ameriprise delivered solid results in a volatile quarter with our
Advice and Wealth Management business driving our growth,” said Jim
Cracchiolo, chairman and chief executive officer. “Ameriprise client
flows into fee-based investment advisory remained strong and cash
balances increased. As we serve more clients in advice relationships,
we’re steadily growing advisor productivity.”
“Equity market declines globally were clear challenges. U.S. equity
markets declined 14 percent in the quarter, which impacted our average
assets and related fees, increased non-cash annuity expenses and
heightened industry-wide asset management outflows. These market
challenges also create opportunities for Ameriprise as they reinforce
the need for personal financial planning and advice, where we are a
long-standing leader, and demonstrate a key differentiation—our balance
sheet strength and effective capital management.
“Our capital strength allows us to continue to invest for near- and
long-term growth and capture opportunities, including delivering
relevant, quality products and solutions, exceptional service to our
retail and institutional clients and accelerating our share repurchase
in the fourth quarter. For the year, we returned more than $2 billion to
shareholders through an increased dividend and repurchase of 11 million
shares while maintaining our balance sheet strength. We will continue to
benefit from our capital and expense discipline as we manage a
challenging market environment and further strengthen our market
position.”
(1)
Excludes the one-time negative impact from the enactment of the
Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (“Tax Act”) in the fourth quarter of 2017,
as well as unlocking and mean reversion-related items in both
periods, as applicable. There are two primary mean
reversion-related items that are influenced by markets—increased
DAC and DSIC amortization and increased reserve accrual for SOP
03-1 reserves for living benefit guarantees—both of which drove
the non-cash mean reversion-related impacts in the quarter.
Unlocking impacts reflect the company’s annual review of insurance
and annuity valuation assumptions and model changes, and the Long
Term Care (LTC) gross premium valuation.
GAAP Results – Fourth quarter
Net revenues were $3.2 billion reflecting growth in Advice & Wealth
Management offset by market dislocation in the quarter.
Expenses of $2.5 billion decreased 2 percent, or $58 million, from a
year ago.
Adjusted Operating Results – Fourth quarter
Adjusted operating net revenues of $3.2 billion were flat to last year
excluding the Tax Act, driven by continued strength in Advice & Wealth
Management, which was offset by lower Asset Management revenue.
Adjusted operating expenses were $2.6 billion. Excluding mean
reversion-related impacts, adjusted operating expenses decreased 2
percent versus last year. General and administrative expense decreased 5
percent reflecting ongoing growth investments that were more than offset
by continued expense discipline and lower compensation-related expenses.
Taxes
The adjusted operating effective tax rate in the quarter was 16.9
percent and was within expectations. The lower effective tax rate
reflects the continued reduction in the federal income tax rate.
Ameriprise Financial, Inc.
Fourth Quarter Summary
(in millions, except per share amounts, unaudited)
Percent of pretax adjusted operating earnings from Advice & Wealth
Management, excluding Corporate & Other and mean reversion-related
impacts
52
%
46
%
Percent of pretax adjusted operating earnings from Advice & Wealth
Management and Asset Management, excluding Corporate & Other and
mean reversion-related impacts
73
%
75
%
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
141.5
151.0
Diluted
143.2
153.8
(1) There are two primary mean reversion-related items
that are influenced by markets–increased DAC and DSIC amortization
and increased reserve accrual for SOP 03-1 reserves for living
benefit guarantees–both of which drove the non-cash mean
reversion-related impacts in the quarter.
(2) Adjusted operating earnings, after-tax, exclude the
consolidation of certain investment entities; net realized
investment gains or losses, net of deferred sales inducement costs
(“DSIC”) and deferred acquisition costs (“DAC”) amortization,
unearned revenue amortization and the reinsurance accrual;
integration and restructuring charges; the market impact on
variable annuity guaranteed benefits, net of hedges and related
DSIC and DAC amortization; the market impact on indexed universal
life benefits, net of hedges and related DAC amortization,
unearned revenue amortization, and the reinsurance accrual; the
market impact on fixed index annuity benefits, net of hedges and
the related DAC amortization; the market impact of hedges to
offset interest rate changes on unrealized gains or losses for
certain investments; and income or loss from discontinued
operations.
(3) The company believes the presentation of adjusted
operating earnings excluding Tax Act impacts, unlocking and market
impacts on DAC, DSIC and SOP reserves best represents the
economics of the business.
Fourth Quarter 2018 Highlights
Ameriprise delivered solid financial results and maintained a strong
balance sheet and capital position during a period of volatile markets
and returned $564 million to shareholders
Adjusted operating earnings per share excluding items(1)
increased 21 percent in the quarter, and adjusted operating return on
equity, excluding items(1) and AOCI reached 37.8 percent.
Equity markets declined significantly in the fourth quarter with the
company’s weighted equity index declining 14 percent point-to-point
and 7 percent on average sequentially. The point-to-point decline
drove significant negative mean reversion-related impacts. In
addition, market depreciation drove lower average assets under
management and administration in the quarter that impacted asset
management fees and, to a lesser extent, lower fees for Advice &
Wealth Management.
General and administrative expenses decreased 5 percent from focused
expense discipline.
In the quarter, the company accelerated its share repurchase program
with 3.6 million shares of common stock repurchased, up 50 percent
from 2.4 million in the third quarter. The company repurchased $436
million of stock and paid $128 million in quarterly dividends, which
represented 104 percent of adjusted operating earnings(1).
For the full year, Ameriprise repurchased 7 percent of shares
outstanding and increased the dividend 8 percent. Balance sheet
fundamentals remain strong with substantial free cash flow generation
and excellent risk management discipline.
Excess capital was $1.5 billion, with an estimated risk-based capital
ratio of approximately 500 percent.
The firm’s comprehensive and personal client focus, combined with its
broad solution set, resulted in strong wealth management flows in a
challenging market environment
Ameriprise assets under management and administration were $823
billion, reflecting advisor client net inflows that were more than
offset by market depreciation and asset management outflows.
Ameriprise retail client assets were $539 billion, reflecting
continued strength in investment advisory (wrap) net inflows that
partially offset market depreciation in the fourth quarter.
Client demand for fee-based investment advisory products remains
strong with net inflows of $4.5 billion in the quarter—the seventh
consecutive quarter of wrap net inflows over $4 billion. Wrap assets
grew to $251 billion, one of the largest platforms in the industry.
The company made continued progress on its plan to offer a range of
banking and credit products by submitting applications to the Federal
Reserve and the Office of Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) to convert
its wholly owned OCC-chartered trust bank subsidiary to a federal
savings bank.
Advisor productivity increased 9 percent to $620,000 per advisor on a
trailing 12-month basis after normalizing for the net impact from
eliminating 12b-1 fees in advisory accounts, reflecting the
continuation of growth in advisor productivity over multiple years,
our comprehensive, advice-based approach to serving clients and strong
advisor retention.
Columbia Threadneedle assets under management declined to $431 billion
from equity market depreciation and elevated outflows, consistent with
the industry.
Variable annuity cash sales were $1 billion and for the full year cash
sales increased 6 percent to $4.5 billion, in line with historic
ranges.
(1)
Excludes the one-time negative impact from the Tax Act in the
fourth quarter of 2017, as well as unlocking and mean
reversion-related impacts in both periods.
Ameriprise continued to invest to drive productivity, business growth
and client satisfaction
The Ameriprise Financial brand and value proposition continues to
resonate in the marketplace with consumer awareness remaining at a
high level. Ameriprise launched new advertising as part of the
evolution of its successful Be Brilliant® advertising and brand
platform, highlighting the personalized, differentiated experience the
firm deliver to clients.
Ameriprise continues to invest in expanding its distribution network
by adding experienced advisors with strong productivity. 93
experienced advisors joined the firm during the quarter, bringing the
advisor count to 9,931.
Values-based, client-focused firm
As part of the company’s efforts to help the more than 40 million
Americans facing hunger, during the quarter the company’s ninth
National Day of Service included more than 7,600 Ameriprise employees,
financial advisors and clients volunteering at food banks, pantries
and warehouses to serve meals, sort donations and stock shelves at 400
events nationwide. The company’s efforts provided more than 1 million
meals for people in need.
Adjusted operating net revenue per advisor normalizing for the net
impact of 12b-1 fee changes (trailing 12 months - thousands)
$
620
$
569
9
%
Advice & Wealth Management pretax adjusted operating earnings
increased 13 percent to $368 million driven by continued strength in
client net inflows and increased earnings on cash balances partially
offset by markets. Pretax adjusted operating margin was 23.3 percent, up
180 basis points from a year ago. On a sequential basis, pretax adjusted
operating earnings were up 4 percent and margin increased 60 basis
points, as strong client flows and higher earnings on cash balances more
than offset lower fees from the equity market decline in the quarter.
Advice & Wealth Management represented 52 percent of the company’s
pretax adjusted operating earnings(1).
Adjusted operating net revenues increased 5 percent to $1.6 billion,
despite flat average equity markets year-over-year, reflecting strong
client activity, increased advisor productivity and higher earnings on
cash balances. Management and financial advice fees in the quarter were
impacted by lower average equity markets given fees for advisory
accounts are assessed based primarily on average daily balances.
Adjusted operating expenses increased 2 percent to $1.2 billion. General
and administrative expenses were up 2 percent compared to a year ago
primarily due to investments in growth initiatives and disciplined
management of the expense base.
Total retail client assets decreased 4 percent to $539 billion. Client
net inflows remained strong and client acquisition momentum continued,
and this mitigated approximately half of the decline in retail client
assets from the point-to-point market depreciation in the fourth
quarter. Total wrap assets increased 1 percent to $251 billion from
continued strong wrap net inflows that more than offset market
depreciation. Client brokerage cash balances were $27.7 billion, up 6
percent from a year ago as clients prepared for tax season and responded
to the volatile market environment by accumulating cash.
Adjusted operating net revenue per advisor on a trailing 12-month basis
increased 9 percent to $620,000 after normalizing for the net impact
from eliminating 12b-1 fees in advisory accounts. Total advisors
increased to 9,931 and advisor retention remained strong. 93 experienced
advisors moved their practices to Ameriprise in the quarter, with higher
productivity than last year’s experienced advisor recruits.
(1)
Excludes Corporate & Other and mean reversion-related impacts.
Global Retail net flows, excl. former parent flows
1.3
5.1
(73
)%
Global Institutional net flows, excl. former parent flows
(3.1
)
(5.6
)
45
%
Inflows from acquisitions
—
5.4
NM
Total segment net flows
$
(4.7
)
$
2.4
NM
(1) See reconciliation on page 20
NM Not Meaningful — variance equal to or greater than 100%
Asset Management pretax adjusted operating earnings were $153
million, down $57 million from the prior year period. Adjusted operating
net revenue and pretax adjusted operating earnings were lower as a
result of lower performance fees, markets and the cumulative impact of
outflows. The level of performance fees and CLO unwinds were elevated in
the prior year, with a lower benefit in the current period. The quarter
also included $8 million of costs associated with the implementation of
the company’s Brexit strategy. General and administrative expenses
decreased 9 percent from lower performance fee compensation and $8
million of higher Brexit related costs. Adjusting for these items,
general and administrative expenses declined 6 percent. Fourth quarter
net pretax adjusted operating margin was 35 percent.
On a sequential basis, earnings declined $44 million, half of which was
related to lower asset-based fees from equity market declines, as well
as $9 million of lower performance fees and $8 million of Brexit-related
costs.
Total segment AUM declined 13 percent, reflecting the 14 percent
point-to-point market decline in the quarter and continued outflows.
Net outflows in the quarter were elevated at $4.7 billion reflecting
significant market dislocation in both the U.S. and EMEA. Retail fund
outflow rates in the quarter were consistent with other active managers
and reflected weakened market sentiment across all regions related to
heightened market volatility from global economic concerns and Brexit,
as well as higher year-end tax selling. Third party institutional
outflows reflected lower sales and higher redemptions of equity and
fixed income mandates. Outflows from former-parent company relationships
increased primarily related to the market environment.
NM Not Meaningful — variance equal to or greater than 100%
Annuities pretax adjusted operating earnings excluding mean
reversion-related impacts were $119 million, reflecting the declining
fixed annuity earnings as that block runs off.
Variable annuity pretax adjusted operating earnings were $115 million,
excluding the $68 million unfavorable mean reversion-related impacts,
which are calculated based on the change in ending market level. There
are two primary mean reversion-related impacts that are influenced by
markets: increased DAC and DSIC amortization and increased accruals for
SOP 03-1 reserves for living benefit guarantees, both of which drove the
non-cash mean reversion-related impacts in the quarter. Underlying
performance remained within expectations.
Variable annuity account balances were $72 billion. Variable annuity net
amount at risk as a percent of account values was 1.7 percent for living
benefits and 1.6 percent for death benefits, which increased in the
quarter but remained one of the lowest among major variable annuity
writers.
Fixed annuity pretax adjusted operating earnings were $4 million,
reflecting continued spread compression from the extended period of low
interest rates and lower account balances, as well as lower income
annuity mortality rates. Account balances declined 7 percent from
limited new product sales and continued lapses.
Ameriprise Financial, Inc.
Protection Segment Adjusted Operating Results
(in millions, unaudited)
Quarter Ended December 31,
% Better/ (Worse)
2018
2017
Protection
Net revenues
$
543
$
528
3
%
Expenses
476
481
1
%
Pretax adjusted operating earnings
$
67
$
47
43
%
Life and Health pretax adjusted operating earnings
$
64
$
73
(12
)%
Mean reversion-related impacts
(3
)
—
NM
Pretax adjusted operating earnings excluding mean reversion-related
impacts
$
67
$
73
(8
)%
Auto & Home pretax adjusted operating earnings/(loss)
$
3
$
(26
)
NM
Items included in adjusted operating earnings:
Auto and Home catastrophe losses
(12
)
(38
)
68
%
Quarter Ended December 31,
% Better/ (Worse)
2018
2017
Life insurance in force (billions)
$
195
$
196
—
VUL/UL ending account balances (billions)
$
12.0
$
12.5
(5
)%
Auto and Home policies in force (thousands)
861
942
(9
)%
NM Not Meaningful — variance equal to or greater than 100%
Protection pretax adjusted operating earnings were $67 million
compared to $47 million a year ago.
Life and Health insurance adjusted operating earnings excluding mean
reversion-related impacts were $67 million, impacted by continued low
interest rates. Overall claims remain within expected ranges. VUL/UL
cash sales were $75 million, down 11 percent.
Auto and Home pretax adjusted operating earnings were $3 million in the
quarter, including a benefit from the sale of subrogation rights related
to the 2017 and 2018 California wildfires. Gross catastrophe losses were
$62 million and net catastrophe losses were $12 million, primarily
mitigated by the company’s effective reinsurance programs. Excluding the
impact of net catastrophe losses, pretax adjusted operating earnings
were $15 million.
Ameriprise Financial, Inc.
Corporate & Other Segment Adjusted Operating Results
(in millions, unaudited)
Quarter Ended December 31,
% Better/ (Worse)
2018
2017
Corporate & Other, Excluding Long Term Care
Pretax adjusted operating loss
$
(47
)
$
(121
)
61
%
Tax Act impact on low income housing assets
—
(51
)
NM
Pretax adjusted operating loss excluding the Tax Act impact
$
(47
)
$
(70
)
33
%
Long Term Care
Pretax adjusted operating loss
$
(5
)
$
(13
)
62
%
Items included in adjusted operating loss:
DOL planning and implementation expenses
$
(1
)
$
(6
)
83
%
Severance expense
(1
)
(7
)
86
%
Total corporate & other impact
$
(2
)
$
(13
)
85
%
NM Not Meaningful — variance equal to or greater than 100%
Corporate & Other pretax adjusted operating loss excluding
long term care was $47 million, primarily related to low income housing
benefits, lower compensation expenses and lower operating expenses,
reducing the loss by approximately $16 million.
Long Term Care pretax adjusted operating loss was $5 million in the
quarter. Claims activity remains within expected ranges.
At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident
about their financial future for more than 120 years. With a nationwide
network of 10,000 financial advisors and extensive asset management,
advisory and insurance capabilities, we have the strength and expertise
to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors’
financial needs. For more information, visit ameriprise.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements that reflect
management’s plans, estimates and beliefs. Actual results could differ
materially from those described in these forward-looking statements.
Examples of such forward-looking statements include:
statements of the company’s plans, intentions, positioning,
expectations, objectives or goals, including those relating to asset
flows, mass affluent and affluent client acquisition strategy, client
retention and growth of our client base, financial advisor
productivity, retention, recruiting and enrollments, the introduction,
cessation, terms or pricing of new or existing products and services,
acquisition integration, general and administrative costs,
consolidated tax rate, return of capital to shareholders, and excess
capital position and financial flexibility to capture additional
growth opportunities;
other statements about future economic performance, the performance of
equity markets and interest rate variations and the economic
performance of the United States and of global markets; and
statements of assumptions underlying such statements.
The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “optimistic,” “intend,”
“plan,” “aim,” “will,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “likely,”
“forecast,” “on pace,” “project” and similar expressions are intended to
identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of
identifying such statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to
risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ
materially from such statements.
Such factors include, but are not limited to:
conditions in the interest rate, credit default, equity market and
foreign exchange environments, including changes in valuations,
liquidity and volatility;
changes in and the adoption of relevant accounting standards and
securities rating agency standards and processes, as well as changes
in the litigation and regulatory environment, including ongoing legal
proceedings and regulatory actions, the frequency and extent of legal
claims threatened or initiated by clients, other persons and
regulators, and developments in regulation and legislation, including
the rules, exemptions and regulations implemented or that may be
implemented or modified in connection with the Dodd-Frank Wall Street
Reform and Consumer Protection Act or in light of the U.S. Department
of Labor rule and exemptions pertaining to the fiduciary status of
investment advice providers to 401(k) plans, plan sponsors, plan
participants and the holders of individual retirement or health
savings accounts (as well as similar SEC, Certified Financial Planner
Board and state fiduciary rules and standards);
investment management performance and distribution partner and
consumer acceptance of the company’s products;
effects of competition in the financial services industry, including
pricing pressure, the introduction of new products and services and
changes in product distribution mix and distribution channels;
changes to the company’s reputation that may arise from employee or
advisor misconduct, legal or regulatory actions, cybersecurity
incidents, perceptions of the financial services industry generally,
improper management of conflicts of interest or otherwise;
the company’s capital structure, including indebtedness, limitations
on subsidiaries to pay dividends, and the extent, manner, terms and
timing of any share or debt repurchases management may effect as well
as the opinions of rating agencies and other analysts and the
reactions of market participants or the company’s regulators,
advisors, distribution partners or customers in response to any change
or prospect of change in any such opinion;
changes to the availability and cost of liquidity and the Company’s
credit capacity that may arise due to shifts in market conditions, the
company’s credit ratings and the overall availability of credit;
risks of default, capacity constraint or repricing by issuers or
guarantors of investments the company owns or by counterparties to
hedge, derivative, insurance or reinsurance arrangements or by
manufacturers of products the company distributes, experience
deviations from the company’s assumptions regarding such risks, the
evaluations or the prospect of changes in evaluations of any such
third parties published by rating agencies or other analysts, and the
reactions of other market participants or the company’s regulators,
advisors, distribution partners or customers in response to any such
evaluation or prospect of changes in evaluation;
experience deviations from the company’s assumptions regarding
morbidity, mortality and persistency in certain annuity and insurance
products, or from assumptions regarding market returns assumed in
valuing or unlocking DAC and DSIC or market volatility underlying our
valuation and hedging of guaranteed living benefit annuity riders, or
from assumptions regarding interest rates assumed in our loss
recognition testing of our Long Term Care business, or from
assumptions regarding anticipated claims and losses relating to our
automobile and home insurance products;
changes in capital requirements that may be indicated, required or
advised by regulators or rating agencies;
the impacts of the company’s efforts to improve distribution economics
and to grow third party distribution of its products;
the ability to pursue and complete strategic transactions and
initiatives, including acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings,
joint ventures and the development of new products and services
the ability to realize the financial, operating and business
fundamental benefits of strategic transactions and initiatives the
company has completed, is pursuing or may pursue in the future, which
may be impacted by the ability to obtain regulatory approvals, the
ability to effectively manage related expenses and by market, business
partner and consumer reactions to such strategic transactions and
initiatives;
the ability and timing to realize savings and other benefits from
re-engineering and tax planning;
interruptions or other failures in our communications, technology and
other operating systems, including errors or failures caused by third
party service providers, interference or failures caused by third
party attacks on our systems (or other cybersecurity incidents), or
the failure to safeguard the privacy or confidentiality of sensitive
information and data on such systems; and
general economic and political factors, including consumer confidence
in the economy and the financial industry, the ability and inclination
of consumers generally to invest as well as their ability and
inclination to invest in financial instruments and products other than
cash and cash equivalents, the costs of products and services the
company consumes in the conduct of its business, and applicable
legislation and regulation and changes therein (such as the ongoing
negotiations following the June 2016 U.K. referendum on membership in
the European Union and the uncertain regulatory environment in the
U.S. after the 2016 presidential election), including tax laws, tax
treaties, fiscal and central government treasury policy, and policies
regarding the financial services industry and publicly held firms, and
regulatory rulings and pronouncements.
Management cautions the reader that the foregoing list of factors is not
exhaustive. There may also be other risks that management is unable to
predict at this time that may cause actual results to differ materially
from those in forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to
place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak
only as of the date on which they are made. Management undertakes no
obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements.
The foregoing list of factors should be read in conjunction with the
“Risk Factors” discussion under Part 1, Item 1A of and elsewhere in our
Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017
available at ir.ameriprise.com.
The financial results discussed in this news release represent past
performance only, which may not be used to predict or project future
results. The financial results and values presented in this news release
and the below-referenced Statistical Supplement are based upon asset
valuations that represent estimates as of the date of this news release
and may be revised in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the
year ended December 31, 2018. For information about Ameriprise Financial
entities, please refer to the Fourth Quarter 2018 Statistical Supplement
available at ir.ameriprise.com
and the tables that follow in this news release.
Ameriprise Financial announces financial and other information to
investors through the company’s investor relations website at ir.ameriprise.com,
as well as SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls and
webcasts. Investors and others interested in the company are encouraged
to visit the investor relations website from time to time, as
information is updated and new information is posted. The website also
allows users to sign up for automatic notifications in the event new
materials are posted. The information found on the website is not
incorporated by reference into this release or in any other report or
document the company furnishes or files with the SEC.
Ameriprise Financial, Inc.
Full Year Summary
(in millions, except per share amounts, unaudited)
Percent of pretax adjusted operating earnings from Advice & Wealth
Management, excluding Corporate & Other, unlocking and mean
reversion
48
%
44
%
Percent of pretax adjusted operating earnings from Advice & Wealth
Management and Asset Management, excluding Corporate & Other,
unlocking and mean reversion
74
%
72
%
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
145.6
154.1
Diluted
147.7
156.7
(1) Adjusted operating earnings, after-tax, exclude the
consolidation of certain investment entities; net realized
investment gains or losses, net of deferred sales inducement costs
(“DSIC”) and deferred acquisition costs (“DAC”) amortization,
unearned revenue amortization and the reinsurance accrual;
integration and restructuring charges; the market impact on
variable annuity guaranteed benefits, net of hedges and related
DSIC and DAC amortization; the market impact on indexed universal
life benefits, net of hedges and related DAC amortization,
unearned revenue amortization, and the reinsurance accrual; the
market impact on fixed index annuity benefits, net of hedges and
the related DAC amortization; the market impact of hedges to
offset interest rate changes on unrealized gains or losses for
certain investments; and income or loss from discontinued
operations.
(2) The company believes the presentation of adjusted
operating earnings excluding Tax Act impacts, unlocking and market
impacts on DAC, DSIC and SOP reserves best represents the
economics of the business.
Ameriprise Financial, Inc.
Reconciliation Table: Earnings
Quarter Ended December 31,
Per Diluted Share Quarter Ended December
31,
(in millions, except per share amounts, unaudited)
2018
2017
2018
2017
Net income
$
539
$
177
$
3.76
$
1.15
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to consolidated investment
entities
(1
)
—
(0.01
)
—
Add: Integration/restructuring charges (1)
3
4
0.02
0.03
Add: Market impact on variable annuity guaranteed benefits (1)
(99
)
34
(0.69)
0.22
Add: Market impact on fixed index annuity benefits (1)
(1
)
—
(0.01
)
—
Add: Market impact on indexed universal life benefits (1)
9
(20
)
0.07
(0.13
)
Add: Market impact of hedges on investments (1)
16
(6
)
0.11
(0.04
)
Add: Net realized investment (gains) losses (1)
6
(11
)
0.04
(0.07
)
Add: Tax effect of adjustments (2)
14
—
0.10
—
Adjusted operating earnings
488
178
3.41
1.16
Tax Act impact:
Less: Tax impact on low income housing assets
—
(51
)
—
(0.33
)
Less: Tax effect of adjustments (3)
—
(269
)
—
(1.75
)
Total Tax Act impact
—
(320
)
—
(2.08
)
Excluded items:
Less: Mean reversion-related impacts
(71
)
20
(0.50
)
0.13
Less: Tax effect of excluded items (2)
15
(7
)
0.11
(0.04
)
Total excluded items
(56
)
13
(0.39
)
0.09
Adjusted operating earnings excluding items
$
544
$
485
$
3.80
$
3.15
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
141.5
151.0
Diluted
143.2
153.8
(1) Pretax adjusted operating adjustment.
(2) Calculated using the statutory tax rate of 21% in
2018 and 35% in 2017.
(3) Amounts represent the impact of the Tax Act
including remeasurement of net deferred tax assets using the
lowered corporate tax rate, repatriation tax and the tax effect of
low income housing assets.
Ameriprise Financial, Inc.
Reconciliation Table: Earnings
Year Ended December 31,
Per Diluted Share Year Ended December
31,
(in millions, except per share amounts, unaudited)
2018
2017
2018
2017
Net income
$
2,098
$
1,480
$
14.20
$
9.44
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to consolidated investment
entities
(1
)
1
(0.01
)
—
Add: Integration/restructuring charges (1)
19
5
0.13
0.03
Add: Market impact on variable annuity guaranteed benefits (1)
31
232
0.21
1.48
Add: Market impact on fixed index annuity benefits (1)
(1
)
—
(0.01
)
—
Add: Market impact on indexed universal life benefits (1)
17
(4
)
0.12
(0.02
)
Add: Market impact of hedges on investments (1)
(11
)
2
(0.08
)
0.01
Add: Net realized investment (gains) losses (1)
(9
)
(44
)
(0.06
)
(0.28
)
Add: Tax effect of adjustments (2)
(10
)
(67
)
(0.07
)
(0.43
)
Adjusted operating earnings
2,135
1,603
14.45
10.23
Tax Act impact:
Less: Tax impact on low income housing assets
—
(51
)
—
(0.32
)
Less: Tax effect of adjustments (3)
—
(269
)
—
(1.72
)
Total Tax Act impact
—
(320
)
—
(2.04
)
Excluded items:
Less: Mean reversion-related impacts
(33
)
83
(0.22
)
0.53
Less: Unlocking
(58
)
42
(0.39
)
0.27
Less: Tax effect of excluded items (2)
19
(44
)
0.12
(0.28
)
Total excluded items
(72
)
81
(0.49
)
0.52
Adjusted operating earnings excluding items
$
2,207
$
1,842
$
14.94
$
11.75
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
145.6
154.1
Diluted
147.7
156.7
(1) Pretax adjusted operating adjustment.
(2) Calculated using the statutory tax rate of 21% in
2018 and 35% in 2017.
(3) Amounts represent the impact of the Tax Act
including remeasurement of net deferred tax assets using the
lowered corporate tax rate, repatriation tax and the tax effect of
low income housing assets.
Ameriprise Financial, Inc.
Reconciliation Table: Total Net Revenues
Quarter Ended December 31,
(in millions, unaudited)
2018
2017
Total net revenues
$
3,179
$
3,180
Less: CIEs revenue
34
24
Less: Net realized investment gains (losses)
(5
)
11
Less: Market impact on indexed universal life benefits
(2
)
8
Less: Market impact of hedges on investments
(16
)
6
Adjusted operating total net revenues
3,168
3,131
Less: Tax impact on low income housing assets
—
(51
)
Adjusted operating total net revenues excluding tax impact
$
3,168
$
3,182
Ameriprise Financial, Inc.
Reconciliation Table: Total Expenses
Quarter Ended
December 31,
(in millions, unaudited)
2018
2017
Total expenses
$
2,527
$
2,585
Less: CIEs expenses
35
24
Less: Integration/restructuring charges
3
4
Less: Market impact on variable annuity guaranteed benefits
(99
)
34
Less: Market impact on indexed universal life benefits
7
(12
)
Less: Market impact on fixed index annuity benefits
(1
)
—
Less: DAC/DSIC offset to net realized investment gains (losses)
1
—
Adjusted operating expenses
2,581
2,535
Less: Mean reversion-related impacts
71
(20
)
Adjusted operating expenses excluding mean reversion-related
impacts
Less: Net impact of transitioning advisory accounts to share classes
without 12b-1 fees
40
60
Adjusted operating total net revenues normalized for 12b-1 impact
$
6,149
$
5,556
Ameriprise Financial, Inc.
Reconciliation Table: Asset Management Net Pretax Adjusted
Operating Margin
Quarter Ended December 31,
(in millions, unaudited)
2018
2017
Adjusted operating total net revenues
$
706
$
816
Less: Distribution pass through revenues
180
202
Less: Subadvisory and other pass through revenues
81
94
Net adjusted operating revenues
$
445
$
520
Pretax adjusted operating earnings
$
153
$
210
Less: Adjusted operating net investment income
2
12
Add: Amortization of intangibles
4
5
Net adjusted operating earnings
$
155
$
203
Pretax adjusted operating margin
21.7
%
25.7
%
Net pretax adjusted operating margin
34.8
%
39.0
%
Ameriprise Financial, Inc.
Reconciliation Table: Asset Management Adjusted Operating General
and Administrative Expense
Quarter Ended December 31,
(in millions, unaudited)
2018
2017
Adjusted operating general and administrative expense
$
316
$
348
Less: Brexit related costs
8
—
Less: Performance fee and CLO compensation
2
21
Adjusted operating general and administrative expense excluding items
$
306
$
327
Ameriprise Financial, Inc.
Reconciliation Table: Return on Equity (ROE) Excluding Accumulated
Other Comprehensive Income “AOCI”
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
(in millions, unaudited)
2018
2017
Net income
$
2,098
$
1,480
Less: Adjustments (1)
(37
)
(123
)
Adjusted operating earnings
2,135
1,603
Less: Unlocking, net of tax (2)
(46
)
27
Less: Mean reversion-related impacts, net of tax (2)
(26
)
54
Less: Tax Act impact
—
(320
)
Adjusted operating earnings excluding unlocking, mean
reversion-related impacts and Tax Act impact
$
2,207
$
1,842
Total Ameriprise Financial, Inc. shareholders’ equity
$
5,735
$
6,212
Less: Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax
(98
)
252
Total Ameriprise Financial, Inc. shareholders’ equity excluding AOCI
5,833
5,960
Less: Equity impacts attributable to the consolidated investment
entities
1
—
Adjusted operating equity
$
5,832
$
5,960
Return on equity excluding AOCI
36.0
%
24.8
%
Adjusted operating return on equity excluding AOCI (3)
36.6
%
26.9
%
Adjusted operating return on equity excluding AOCI, unlocking,
mean reversion-related impacts and Tax Act impact
37.8
%
30.9
%
(1) Adjustments reflect the trailing twelve months’ sum
of after-tax net realized investment gains/losses, net of deferred
sales inducement costs (“DSIC”) and deferred acquisition costs
(“DAC”) amortization, unearned revenue amortization and the
reinsurance accrual; market impact on variable annuity guaranteed
benefits, net of hedges and related DSIC and DAC amortization; the
market impact on indexed universal life benefits, net of hedges
and related DAC amortization, unearned revenue amortization, and
the reinsurance accrual; the market impact on fixed index annuity
benefits, net of hedges and the related DAC amortization; the
market impact of hedges to offset interest rate changes on
unrealized gains or losses for certain investments;
integration/restructuring charges; and the impact of consolidating
certain investment entities. After-tax is calculated using the
statutory tax rate of 21% in 2018 and 35% in 2017.
(2) After-tax is calculated using the statutory tax
rate of 21% in 2018 and 35% in 2017.
(3) Adjusted operating return on equity excluding
accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI) is calculated using
the trailing twelve months of earnings excluding the after-tax net
realized investment gains/losses, net of deferred sales inducement
costs (“DSIC”) and deferred acquisition costs (“DAC”)
amortization, unearned revenue amortization and the reinsurance
accrual; market impact on variable annuity guaranteed benefits,
net of hedges and related DSIC and DAC amortization; the market
impact on indexed universal life benefits, net of hedges and
related DAC amortization, unearned revenue amortization, and the
reinsurance accrual; the market impact on fixed index annuity
benefits, net of hedges and the related DAC amortization; the
market impact of hedges to offset interest rate changes on
unrealized gains or losses for certain investments;
integration/restructuring charges; the impact of consolidating
certain investment entities; and discontinued operations in the
numerator, and Ameriprise Financial shareholders’ equity excluding
AOCI and the impact of consolidating investment entities using a
five-point average of quarter-end equity in the denominator.
After-tax is calculated using the statutory tax rate of 21% in
2018 and 35% in 2017.
Ameriprise Financial, Inc.
Consolidated GAAP Results
(in millions, unaudited)
Quarter Ended December 31,
% Better/ (Worse)
2018
2017
Revenues
Management and financial advice fees
$
1,677
$
1,721
(3
)%
Distribution fees
474
456
4
Net investment income
395
355
11
Premiums
363
359
1
Other revenues
299
303
(1
)
Total revenues
3,208
3,194
—
Banking and deposit interest expense
29
14
NM
Total net revenues
3,179
3,180
—
Expenses
Distribution expenses
910
893
(2
)
Interest credited to fixed accounts
175
147
(19
)
Benefits, claims, losses and settlement expenses
444
581
24
Amortization of deferred acquisition costs
142
78
(82
)
Interest and debt expense
64
53
(21
)
General and administrative expense
792
833
5
Total expenses
2,527
2,585
2
Pretax income
652
595
10
Income tax provision
113
418
73
%
Net income
$
539
$
177
NM
NM Not Meaningful — variance equal to or greater than 100%