Columbia Threadneedle Investments : Enhances Its Fundamental Research with Proprietary Responsible Investment Ratings

Innovative tool combines ESG and financial stewardship data in single company rating for 5,500 listed equities globally

The firm’s investment teams can access the proprietary RI ratings tool through an integrated data framework that supports existing traditional and advanced research tools

Columbia Threadneedle Investments is adding to its extensive fundamental research effort by launching an innovative responsible investment (RI) ratings tool that combines an assessment of a company’s financial stewardship with a view on how well it manages its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) risks. By combining both aspects into a single, forward-looking rating from 1 to 5, the tool reflects Columbia Threadneedle’s belief that prudent management of financial and ESG factors are important to a company’s ability to create long-term, sustainable value. Research conducted by the RI team covering the last five years demonstrates that companies that perform best on financial and ESG factors have the capacity to outperform.

The RI ratings tool was created by Columbia Threadneedle’s central research function. Leveraging the latest technology, a cloud-based integrated data framework supports an array of traditional and advanced research tools, allowing the firm’s over 100 analysts and research associates to dedicate more time to creative thinking, insights and recommendations. A culture of collaboration underpins the research ecosystem and ensures insights are discussed, debated and shared throughout the firm, resulting in original, independent, forward-looking research that drives long-term sustainable returns for Columbia Threadneedle’s clients.

Colin Moore, Global Chief Investment Officer at Columbia Threadneedle, said: “As an active manager, we owe our clients a duty to consider factors that can pose a risk to or enhance client assets. We believe that analysis combining financial stewardship indicators with an assessment of how well a company is managing the ESG issues pertinent to its business is key to value creation.”

“Fundamental analysis is central to active management and we have built an additive, evidence-based and forward-looking RI ratings system. It provides our analysts and portfolio managers with a tool for further insight into a company’s leadership, governance, culture and operational standards of practice, with a focus on issues that are material to its long-term performance. We believe that our new RI ratings tool enhances our ability to evaluate investments on behalf of clients.”

The RI ratings tool was developed in conjunction with Columbia Threadneedle’s global Responsible Investment team of 12, headed by Iain Richards, Global Head of Responsible Investment. This team includes experts in RI analytics, ESG research and integration, stewardship and engagement, proxy voting, sustainable outcomes and thematic RI research. Equity portfolio management teams began using this additive research tool in 2018; it is being rolled out to fixed income investment teams in 2019.

Iain Richards said: “Today, investors are seeking to assess, understand and measure the wider implications of their investment choices. They have access to multiple third-party ESG ratings from research houses, which offer widely divergent assessments. Feedback from asset owners highlights frustration at the lack of clarity and investment relevance of many current ESG approaches, and the resulting uncertainty that exists concerning the likely impact on financial returns of non-financial factors. We have sought to address these limitations and provide our portfolio managers with an additional tool to best identify the value generated by well-run, sustainable businesses or those that are on the path to improvement.”

“Combining evidence-based ratings and analysis with the power of data science, puts real-time, actionable intelligence into the hands of portfolio managers and analysts, providing them with the ability to effectively integrate that intelligence into the research and assessment of investment opportunities and exposures. This is about putting the ‘investment’ into Responsible Investment.”

Mac Ryerse, Lead Analyst (US), Responsible Investment, said: “The ratings tool is an evolution of our established Responsible Investment offering and complements our existing fundamental and quantitative analysis. It is a quality rating that uses the power of big data and cloud computing to systematically provide focused information that is additive to our fundamental financial analysis of issuers and supportive of our portfolio managers and analysts as they seek to deliver a superior investment experience to our clients.”

About Columbia Threadneedle Investments

Columbia Threadneedle Investments is a leading global asset manager that provides a broad range of investment strategies and solutions for individual, institutional and corporate clients around the world. With more than 2,000 people, including over 450 investment professionals based in North America, Europe and Asia, we manage $431 billion of assets across developed and emerging market equities, fixed income, asset allocation solutions and alternatives, including $29 billion in responsible investment funds and accounts.1

Columbia Threadneedle Investments is the global asset management group of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP). For more information, please visit columbiathreadneedle.com/us. Follow us on Twitter.

1As of December 31, 2018

Columbia funds are distributed by Columbia Management Investment Distributors, Inc., member FINRA, and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC.

AdTrax 2440161

© 2019 Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190305005136/en/