Columbia Threadneedle Investments : Launches Tax Efficient Portfolios

Suite of equity portfolios emphasizing tax efficiency

Columbia Threadneedle Investments today announced the launch of Columbia Tax Efficient Portfolios (TEP), a suite of equity separately managed account strategies designed to provide investors consistent equity market exposure with an emphasis on tax efficiency. The portfolios are designed for tax-sensitive, high-net-worth investors and aim to deliver pre-tax returns that closely approximate the target benchmark and results, after taxes and investment management fees, that consistently outperform the target benchmark through the strategic use of tax lot accounting.

TEP is managed by Michael Fulginiti, CFA and the Systematic Portfolio Solutions team, which includes portfolio managers, investment analysts and traders. The team has over twenty years of experience managing tax-efficient strategies for high-net-worth clients. Columbia Threadneedle has offered a similar tax-efficient equity strategy exclusively to institutional clients since the early 1990s.

Investors in TEP may choose from three core strategies as a starting point for their portfolio: US Large Cap, designed to track the S&P 500Index; US All Cap, designed to track the S&P 1500 Index; and International ADR, designed to track the BoNY Classic ADR Index. Further customization is offered to align with investors’ specific beta and after-tax alpha objectives. The investment team uses tax lot accounting strategy to harvest losses that are used to offset taxable gains and reduce taxes. A separately managed account can pass through tax losses directly to the investor, allowing for proactive tax management. The portfolio management team utilizes the company’s robust technology platform to address the unique needs of high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth investors.

“Taxable investors and their advisors, even sophisticated ones, often overlook or ignore a significant factor that affects wealth accumulation – tax friction,” said Fulginiti, Head of the Systematic Portfolio Solutions team at Columbia Threadneedle. “Regardless of investment performance, over time tax friction can significantly erode investment returns. For those investors with significant assets and long-term investment horizons, TEP can be a valuable core or component of a portfolio that will help minimize tax drag.”

“We have a long history working with advisors to achieve the goals of high- and ultra-high-net-worth investors in a variety of ways, including customized tax-efficient equity and municipal-bond strategies,” said Dan Beckman, Head of U.S. Product at Columbia Threadneedle. “With this new offering, we’re excited to bring our 20-plus years of experience to a broader set of advisors and investors. This demonstrates our focus on bringing forward differentiated capabilities aligned with the critical needs of our clients.”

TEP is offered only as a separately managed account through wrap fee programs, in either single contract or dual contract. The minimum investment for a TEP account is $250,000 and fees are competitive.

About Columbia Threadneedle Investments:

Columbia Threadneedle Investments is a leading global asset manager that provides a broad range of investment strategies and solutions for individual, institutional and corporate clients around the world. With more than 2,000 people, including over 450 investment professionals based in North America, Europe and Asia, we manage $482 billion1 of assets across developed and emerging market equities, fixed income, asset allocation solutions and alternatives.

Columbia Threadneedle Investments is the global asset management group of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP).

For more information, please visit https://www.columbiathreadneedleus.com/. Follow us on Twitter.

1As of June 30, 2018.

Columbia Threadneedle Investments is the global brand name of the Columbia and Threadneedle group of companies.

Investing involves risks including possible loss of principal and fluctuation in value. There is no guarantee that the investment objective will be achieved. Investors should review the strategy risks and other details in the program materials before investing.

These managed account solutions are only available through investment professionals. Not all strategies may be available on all platforms, and fees and terms may vary. Managed account programs may not be suitable for all investors

Advisory services provided by Columbia Management Capital Advisers, an operating division of Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC (“CMIA”) that offers investment management and related services to clients participating in various types of wrap programs.

AdTrax 2241946

© 2018 Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. All rights reserved.

