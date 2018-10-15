Columbia Threadneedle : Investments Licenses ActiveShares℠ Exchange-Traded Fund Structure

Columbia Threadneedle Investments today announced that it has entered
into an agreement with Precidian Investments LLC (“Precidian”) to
license Precidian’s ActiveShares℠ methodology.
The Precidian model, subject to applicable regulatory approvals, would
allow Columbia Threadneedle to deliver its actively-managed investment
strategies in an ETF without disclosing the ETF’s portfolio holdings
daily, as required of actively managed ETFs. Precidian is currently
seeking approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for
the use of ActiveShares by asset managers.
Dan Beckman, Head of U.S. Product at Columbia Threadneedle, said: “We
are committed to product innovation and delivering our best investment
management thinking in a range of vehicles to meet client needs.
ActiveShares is an innovative structure that has significant potential
as a tax-efficient vehicle for our active investment strategies. We
value the optionality this license agreement affords us as we develop
and enhance our ETF suite.”
Columbia Threadneedle’s ETF suite consists of 12 funds, including both
strategic beta and thematic beta offerings, that span U.S. and global
equity, emerging market equity and fixed-income strategies. This line-up
includes the recently launched Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income
ETF (NYSE Arca: MUST), the industry’s first strategic beta municipal
income ETF.
Columbia Threadneedle joins other leading asset managers in licensing
Precidian’s intellectual property. Precidian’s ActiveShares structure
seeks to combine the most beneficial aspects of the traditional mutual
fund with the efficiencies and flexibilities of an ETF. The patented ETF
structure seeks to provide asset managers with the ability to generate
alpha without daily disclosure of their proprietary strategies while
simultaneously creating significant improvements in tax efficiency,
manager flexibility and lower operating costs. Investors also can enjoy
significant benefits associated with intraday access to their money
through transactions on regulated exchanges and simplified choice
through a single share class.
About Precidian Investments
Precidian Investments is an
industry leader in the creation of innovative financial products,
specializing in exchange-traded fund (ETF) and mutual fund development,
and associated trading and pricing technologies. Precidian designs and
develops next-generation tools for the mutual fund industry, ETF
providers and leading financial services institutions to meet the needs
of today’s more sophisticated investors. Expertise in product
development, trading, clearance, sales, technology, and securities law
enables Precidian to more efficiently design and build cutting-edge
financial instruments.
About Columbia Threadneedle Investments
Columbia
Threadneedle Investments is a leading global asset manager that provides
a broad range of investment strategies and solutions for individual,
institutional and corporate clients around the world. With more than
2,000 people, including over 450 investment professionals based in North
America, Europe and Asia, we manage $482 billion1 of assets
across developed and emerging market equities, fixed income, asset
allocation solutions and alternatives.
Columbia Threadneedle Investments is the global asset management group
of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP). For more information, please
visit columbiathreadneedle.com/us.
1As of June 30, 2018
The Columbia mutual funds are distributed by Columbia Management
Investment Distributors, Inc., member FINRA. Advisory services provided
to the Columbia Funds, including the Columbia ETFs, by Columbia
Management Investment Advisers, LLC. Columbia Threadneedle Investments
(Columbia Threadneedle) is the global brand name of the Columbia and
Threadneedle group of companies. The Columbia ETFs are distributed
through ALPS Distributors, Inc., member FINRA, which is not
affiliated with Columbia Threadneedle or Ameriprise Financial, Inc.
Important considerations:
Carefully consider the fund’s investment objectives, risk factors and
charges and expenses before investing. This and other information can be
found in the fund’s prospectus, which, for the Columbia ETFs, may be
obtained by calling 888.800.4347 or by visiting the fund’s website www.columbiathreadneedleetf.com
to view or download a prospectus and for the Columbia mutual funds may
be obtained by calling 800.345.6611 or by visiting the fund’s website www.columbiathreadneedleus.com
to view or download a prospectus. Read the prospectus carefully before
investing. Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal.
Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF seeks investment results
that, before fees and expenses, closely correspond to the performance of
the Beta Advantage® Multi-Sector Municipal Bond Index.
Investing involves risks, including the risk of loss of
principal. Market risk may affect a single issuer, sector of the
economy, industry or the market as a whole. Fixed-income securities
present credit risk, which includes issuer default risk.
The fund is subject to municipal securities risk, which includes
the risk that the value of such securities may be affected by state tax,
legislative, regulatory, demographic or political conditions/factors, as
well as a state’s financial, economic or other conditions/factors. The
fund may invest materially in a single issuer and, therefore, be more
exposed to the risk of loss than a fund that invests more broadly. Prepayment
and extension risk exists because the timing of payments on a loan,
bond or other investment may accelerate when interest rates fall or
decelerate when interest rates rise which may reduce investment
opportunities and potential returns. A rise in interest rates may
result in a price decline of fixed-income instruments held by the fund,
negatively impacting its performance and NAV. Falling rates may result
in the fund investing in lower yielding debt instruments, lowering the
fund’s income and yield. These risks may be heightened for longer
maturity and duration securities. Non-investment-grade
(high-yield or junk) securities present greater price volatility and
more risk to principal and income than higher rated securities. The fund
is passively managed and seeks to track the performance of an
index. The fund’s use of a “representative sampling” approach in
seeking to track the performance of its index (investing in only some of
the components of the index that collectively are believed to have an
investment profile similar to that of the index) may not allow the fund
to track its index with the same degree of accuracy as would an
investment vehicle replicating the entire Index. The fund may not sell a
poorly performing security unless it was removed from the index.
There is no guarantee that the index and, correspondingly, the fund will
achieve positive returns. Risk exists that the index provider may not
follow its methodology for index construction. Errors may result
in a negative fund performance. The fund's net asset value will
generally decline when the market value of its targeted index declines.
Although the fund’s shares are listed on an exchange, there can
be no assurance that an active, liquid or otherwise orderly trading
market for shares will be established or maintained. The fund’s portfolio
turnover, as it seeks to track its index, may cause an adverse
expense impact, decreasing the fund’s returns relative to the index,
which does not bear transactions expenses. There may be additional portfolio
turnover risk as active market trading of the fund’s shares may
cause more frequent creation or redemption activities that could, in
certain circumstances, including if creation and redemptions units are
not affected on an in-kind basis, increase the number of portfolio
transactions as well as tracking error to the index and as high levels
of transactions increase brokerage and other transaction costs and may
result in increased taxable capital gains. Market or other (e.g.,
interest rate) environments may adversely affect the liquidity of
fund investments, negatively impacting their price. Generally, the less
liquid the market at the time the fund sells a holding, the greater the
risk of loss or decline of value to the fund.
Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF is newly organized and does
not have an operating history. There is no guarantee that the investment
objectives will be achieved or that return expectations will be met.
ETF shares are not individually redeemable. Investors buy and sell
shares on a secondary market. Only market makers or “authorized
participants” may trade directly with the Fund(s), typically in blocks
of 50,000 shares.
Shares are not FDIC insured, may lose value and have no bank guarantee.
