Columbia Threadneedle : Investments Partners with MassChallenge's New FinTech Accelerator

Columbia Threadneedle Investments today announced its participation as a
“Challenge Partner” in MassChallenge’s new FinTech program. Launched
earlier this year, MassChallenge FinTech helps support and grow startups
in the financial technology (FinTech) industry. It matches FinTech
startups with financial industry leaders such as Columbia Threadneedle
to accelerate the development of emerging products and services that
have the power to transform financial services.
As a Challenge Partner, Columbia Threadneedle will work with
MassChallenge FinTech to identify promising FinTech startups to
collaborate with during a six-month engagement. The partnership will
enhance existing efforts to foster new and innovative approaches to meet
and capitalize on the challenges and opportunities of a rapidly evolving
asset management industry.
Jay Leopold, Head of North America Investment Risk Management for
Columbia Threadneedle, said: “The financial services industry - and
asset management in particular - is undergoing a period of significant
transformation. We believe partnering with FinTech companies will help
Columbia Threadneedle accelerate innovation as well as bring new ideas,
products and services to our industry to help us realize emerging
opportunities. This initiative will help us better meet our clients’
most pressing investment needs and supports our long-term growth and
leadership in the industry.”
The MassChallenge FinTech program will run from January 2019 through
June 2019. Applications for the first cohort of startups open on
September 10, 2018. Additional information can be found here: https://masschallenge.org/programs-fintech
About MassChallenge and MassChallenge FinTech
A global
network of zero-equity startup accelerators, MassChallenge is committed
to strengthening the global innovation ecosystem by supporting
high-potential startups across all industries. To date, more than 1,500
MassChallenge alumni have raised more than $3 billion in funding,
generated more than $2 billion in revenue, and created more than 80,000
total jobs. MassChallenge FinTech accelerates innovation in financial
services by making it easier for startups and partners to work together.
MassChallenge FinTech is supported by Founding Partners MassMutual,
Putnam Investments, Fidelity Investments, John Hancock, Citizens Bank,
and the Massachusetts Competitive Partnership, and Challenge Partners
Eastern Bank, AARP, and Columbia Threadneedle Investments. More
information about MassChallenge FinTech is available at https://masschallenge.org/programs-fintech.
About Columbia Threadneedle Investments:
Columbia
Threadneedle Investments is a leading global asset manager that provides
a broad range of investment strategies and solutions for individual,
institutional and corporate clients around the world. With more than
2,000 people, including over 450 investment professionals based in North
America, Europe and Asia, we manage $482 billion1 of assets
across developed and emerging market equities, fixed income, asset
allocation solutions and alternatives.
Columbia Threadneedle Investments is the global asset management group
of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP). For more information, please
visit columbiathreadneedle.com/us. Follow us on Twitter.
1As of June 30, 2018
