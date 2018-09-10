Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ameriprise Financial    AMP

AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL (AMP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Columbia Threadneedle : Investments Partners with MassChallenge's New FinTech Accelerator

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2018 | 03:16pm CEST

Columbia Threadneedle Investments today announced its participation as a “Challenge Partner” in MassChallenge’s new FinTech program. Launched earlier this year, MassChallenge FinTech helps support and grow startups in the financial technology (FinTech) industry. It matches FinTech startups with financial industry leaders such as Columbia Threadneedle to accelerate the development of emerging products and services that have the power to transform financial services.

As a Challenge Partner, Columbia Threadneedle will work with MassChallenge FinTech to identify promising FinTech startups to collaborate with during a six-month engagement. The partnership will enhance existing efforts to foster new and innovative approaches to meet and capitalize on the challenges and opportunities of a rapidly evolving asset management industry.

Jay Leopold, Head of North America Investment Risk Management for Columbia Threadneedle, said: “The financial services industry - and asset management in particular - is undergoing a period of significant transformation. We believe partnering with FinTech companies will help Columbia Threadneedle accelerate innovation as well as bring new ideas, products and services to our industry to help us realize emerging opportunities. This initiative will help us better meet our clients’ most pressing investment needs and supports our long-term growth and leadership in the industry.”

The MassChallenge FinTech program will run from January 2019 through June 2019. Applications for the first cohort of startups open on September 10, 2018. Additional information can be found here: https://masschallenge.org/programs-fintech

About MassChallenge and MassChallenge FinTech
A global network of zero-equity startup accelerators, MassChallenge is committed to strengthening the global innovation ecosystem by supporting high-potential startups across all industries. To date, more than 1,500 MassChallenge alumni have raised more than $3 billion in funding, generated more than $2 billion in revenue, and created more than 80,000 total jobs. MassChallenge FinTech accelerates innovation in financial services by making it easier for startups and partners to work together. MassChallenge FinTech is supported by Founding Partners MassMutual, Putnam Investments, Fidelity Investments, John Hancock, Citizens Bank, and the Massachusetts Competitive Partnership, and Challenge Partners Eastern Bank, AARP, and Columbia Threadneedle Investments. More information about MassChallenge FinTech is available at https://masschallenge.org/programs-fintech.

About Columbia Threadneedle Investments:
Columbia Threadneedle Investments is a leading global asset manager that provides a broad range of investment strategies and solutions for individual, institutional and corporate clients around the world. With more than 2,000 people, including over 450 investment professionals based in North America, Europe and Asia, we manage $482 billion1 of assets across developed and emerging market equities, fixed income, asset allocation solutions and alternatives.

Columbia Threadneedle Investments is the global asset management group of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP). For more information, please visit columbiathreadneedle.com/us. Follow us on Twitter.

1As of June 30, 2018

Investment products offered through Columbia Management Investment Distributors, Inc., member FINRA. Advisory services provided by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. Columbia Threadneedle Investments (Columbia Threadneedle) is the global brand name of the Columbia and Threadneedle group of companies.

Columbia Management Investment Distributors, Inc.
225 Franklin Street, Boston, MA 02110-2804

AdTrax 2235575


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL
03:16pCOLUMBIA THREADNEEDLE : Investments Partners with MassChallenge's New FinTech Ac..
BU
09/06AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL : Earns Military Friendly Employer Designation for Fifth Co..
AQ
09/05AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL : Spreading kindness one rock at a time
AQ
09/05AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL : Financial Advisors Cite Yield, Market Complexity as Top C..
BU
09/05AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL : Earns Military Friendly® Employer Designation For Fifth C..
PU
09/05AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL : Can a Growing Economy Continue to Support Rising Stock Pr..
PU
09/05AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL : Earns Military Friendly® Employer Designation For 5th Con..
BU
08/20AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL : Can This Bull Market Make History?
PU
08/17AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL : Named a '2018 Best Place to Work'
AQ
08/17AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL : Named a "2018 Best Place to Work"; For the ninth time, Am..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/07My Dividend Growth Portfolio - 38 Holdings, 1 Buy, 1 Sale 
09/04Fidelity's zero-fee funds rake in nearly $1B in first month 
08/22DGI FOR THE DIY : Q2 2018 Portfolio Update 
08/15Ameriprise to pay $4.5M to settle SEC charges 
08/09My Dividend Growth Portfolio - 38 Holdings, 4 Buys, 3 Sells 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 12 711 M
EBIT 2018 2 464 M
Net income 2018 2 120 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,47%
P/E ratio 2018 10,02
P/E ratio 2019 9,08
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,59x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,51x
Capitalization 20 213 M
Chart AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL
Duration : Period :
Ameriprise Financial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 167 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Michael Cracchiolo Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Charles Neal Maglaque Chief Operating Officer
Walter Stanley Berman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Randy Kupper Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Siri S. Marshall Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL-15.93%20 213
BLACKROCK-8.23%75 234
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)-3.12%52 177
STATE STREET CORPORATION-11.51%32 774
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION6.11%24 217
FRANKLIN RESOURCES-30.44%15 886
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.