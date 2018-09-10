Columbia Threadneedle : Investments Partners with MassChallenge's New FinTech Accelerator

Columbia Threadneedle Investments today announced its participation as a “Challenge Partner” in MassChallenge’s new FinTech program. Launched earlier this year, MassChallenge FinTech helps support and grow startups in the financial technology (FinTech) industry. It matches FinTech startups with financial industry leaders such as Columbia Threadneedle to accelerate the development of emerging products and services that have the power to transform financial services.

As a Challenge Partner, Columbia Threadneedle will work with MassChallenge FinTech to identify promising FinTech startups to collaborate with during a six-month engagement. The partnership will enhance existing efforts to foster new and innovative approaches to meet and capitalize on the challenges and opportunities of a rapidly evolving asset management industry.

Jay Leopold, Head of North America Investment Risk Management for Columbia Threadneedle, said: “The financial services industry - and asset management in particular - is undergoing a period of significant transformation. We believe partnering with FinTech companies will help Columbia Threadneedle accelerate innovation as well as bring new ideas, products and services to our industry to help us realize emerging opportunities. This initiative will help us better meet our clients’ most pressing investment needs and supports our long-term growth and leadership in the industry.”

The MassChallenge FinTech program will run from January 2019 through June 2019. Applications for the first cohort of startups open on September 10, 2018. Additional information can be found here: https://masschallenge.org/programs-fintech

About MassChallenge and MassChallenge FinTech

A global network of zero-equity startup accelerators, MassChallenge is committed to strengthening the global innovation ecosystem by supporting high-potential startups across all industries. To date, more than 1,500 MassChallenge alumni have raised more than $3 billion in funding, generated more than $2 billion in revenue, and created more than 80,000 total jobs. MassChallenge FinTech accelerates innovation in financial services by making it easier for startups and partners to work together. MassChallenge FinTech is supported by Founding Partners MassMutual, Putnam Investments, Fidelity Investments, John Hancock, Citizens Bank, and the Massachusetts Competitive Partnership, and Challenge Partners Eastern Bank, AARP, and Columbia Threadneedle Investments. More information about MassChallenge FinTech is available at https://masschallenge.org/programs-fintech.

About Columbia Threadneedle Investments:

Columbia Threadneedle Investments is a leading global asset manager that provides a broad range of investment strategies and solutions for individual, institutional and corporate clients around the world. With more than 2,000 people, including over 450 investment professionals based in North America, Europe and Asia, we manage $482 billion1 of assets across developed and emerging market equities, fixed income, asset allocation solutions and alternatives.

Columbia Threadneedle Investments is the global asset management group of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP). For more information, please visit columbiathreadneedle.com/us. Follow us on Twitter.

1As of June 30, 2018

