Ameriprise Financial : Advisor Divisha Kapur Returns to Ameriprise After 23 Years to Build the Practice She Has Long Envisioned

Financial Advisor Divisha Kapur, ChFC®, recently returned to the franchise channel of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE: AMP) after spending 23 years at Hantz Financial Services and Vestax Securities. Kapur, who manages $105 million in client assets in Bingham Farms, Michigan, started her career with Ameriprise in 1993. She left Ameriprise in 1997 because she wanted more flexibility in the way she managed her practice. Fast forward to May 2020 and Kapur made the decision to rejoin Ameriprise because the firm was supportive of her vision to build a family office that clients can rely on for every decision in their financial journey – from tax planning to investments to sustaining wealth between generations and beyond. Ameriprise offers flexibility to form alliances with CPAs, has a broad product platform and industry-leading technology and tools, all of which will help make her vision a reality.

“Before I started my search, I thought I knew Ameriprise,” said Kapur. “I was pleasantly surprised to learn how Ameriprise evolved to become a leader in supporting independent advisors. The firm lets advisors decide how to design their practices, yet provides the support, infrastructure and financial planning expertise needed to exceed clients’ expectations.”

Kapur is supported locally by Ameriprise franchise field vice president Tricia Kaye. “Divisha has the flexibility to build her team in a way that delivers the service she feels is best for her clients,” said Kaye. “She found that Ameriprise is able to support her in delivering a consistent client experience that is built on our longstanding legacy of being a leader in financial planning.”

Kapur’s team, which operates under the name Team Divisha Financial, includes client service associates Sherri Hantz and Steven Pino.

More than 4,000 financial advisors have joined Ameriprise since 2008.1 To find out why experienced financial advisors are joining Ameriprise, visit ameriprise.com/careers.

