Ameriprise Financial : Announces Schedule for First Quarter 2019 Investor Conference Call and Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP) plans to announce its first quarter 2019 financial results on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 after the close of the New York Stock Exchange. The company will host a conference call to discuss the results on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at approximately 9:00 a.m. (ET).

The company will also host its annual meeting of shareholders on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at its headquarters at 707 Second Avenue South in Minneapolis at 11:00 am CT / noon ET. Holders of record of Ameriprise Financial common stock as of February 28, 2019 are entitled to vote at the meeting.

Live audio of the first quarter investor call and annual meeting of shareholders, as well as applicable presentation slides, will be accessible to the public on the Ameriprise Financial website at ir.ameriprise.com. Audio replays will be available at the same website address.

