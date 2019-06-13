Ameriprise Financial : Brings Together Thousands of Volunteers to Feed Hungry Families and Individuals

Ameriprise-sponsored events will help provide 1 million meals to people in need

On June 14, more than 3,500 Ameriprise (NYSE: AMP) employees, advisors and clients will come together to provide food and other necessities for families and individuals in need. The volunteers will sort, prepare and serve meals at more than 220 company-sponsored events in a coordinated effort to help the 40 million people in America, including nearly 12 million children and 5 million seniors, who struggle with hunger.

“Underemployment, rising housing prices and an increasing cost of living contribute to the hunger issues we face in America,” said Brian Pietsch, head of community relations at Ameriprise. “Families who face these challenges are often forced to choose between paying daily bills or putting food on the table – and the pressure can intensify for those families who lose access to subsidized school meal programs over the summer months. It’s humbling to see our volunteers come together to help bridge these gaps and make healthy meals available to people who need them.”

As a company dedicated to helping people prepare financially for the future, Ameriprise understands that basic needs like food and shelter come first on the path to financial security. That important link between financial security and meeting core needs is behind the firm’s long-standing partnership with Feeding America, the nation’s largest hunger-relief organization. Twice a year, Ameriprise brings together its employees, advisors and clients to participate in a nationwide effort to provide 1 million meals to individuals in need and help end hunger.

About Ameriprise Financial

At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 120 years. With a network of 10,000 financial advisors and extensive asset management, advisory and insurance capabilities, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of consumer financial needs. For more information, or to find an Ameriprise advisor, visit ameriprise.com.

About Ameriprise Financial Community Relations

Ameriprise Financial is dedicated to utilizing the firm’s resources and talents to improve the lives of individuals and build strong communities. Through grants, volunteerism and employee and advisor gift matching programs, the company supports a diverse group of over 7,500 nonprofits across the country. In 2018, Ameriprise employees and advisors contributed more than 78,000 volunteer hours to nonprofits nationwide.

About Feeding America

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, they provide meals to more than 46 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people they serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Learn more at feedingamerica.org.

