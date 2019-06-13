Ameriprise Financial : Brings Together Thousands of Volunteers to Feed Hungry Families and Individuals

On June 14, more than 3,500 Ameriprise (NYSE: AMP) employees, advisors
and clients will come together to provide food and other necessities for
families and individuals in need. The volunteers will sort, prepare and
serve meals at more than 220 company-sponsored events in a coordinated
effort to help the 40 million people in America, including nearly 12
million children and 5 million seniors, who struggle with hunger.
“Underemployment, rising housing prices and an increasing cost of living
contribute to the hunger issues we face in America,” said Brian Pietsch,
head of community relations at Ameriprise. “Families who face these
challenges are often forced to choose between paying daily bills or
putting food on the table – and the pressure can intensify for those
families who lose access to subsidized school meal programs over the
summer months. It’s humbling to see our volunteers come together to help
bridge these gaps and make healthy meals available to people who need
them.”
As a company dedicated to helping people prepare financially for the
future, Ameriprise understands that basic needs like food and shelter
come first on the path to financial security. That important link
between financial security and meeting core needs is behind the firm’s
long-standing partnership with Feeding America, the nation’s largest
hunger-relief organization. Twice a year, Ameriprise brings together its
employees, advisors and clients to participate in a nationwide effort to
provide 1 million meals to individuals in need and help end hunger.
About Ameriprise Financial
At Ameriprise Financial, we have
been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more
than 120 years. With a network of 10,000 financial advisors and
extensive asset management, advisory and insurance capabilities, we have
the strength and expertise to serve the full range of consumer financial
needs. For more information, or to find an Ameriprise advisor, visit ameriprise.com.
About Ameriprise Financial Community Relations
Ameriprise
Financial is dedicated to utilizing the firm’s resources and talents to
improve the lives of individuals and build strong communities. Through
grants, volunteerism and employee and advisor gift matching programs,
the company supports a diverse group of over 7,500 nonprofits across the
country. In 2018, Ameriprise employees and advisors contributed more
than 78,000 volunteer hours to nonprofits nationwide.
About Feeding America
Feeding America® is the
largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a
network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs,
they provide meals to more than 46 million people each year. Feeding
America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food
security among the people they serve; educates the public about the
problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people
from going hungry. Learn more at feedingamerica.org.
