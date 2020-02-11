Log in
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC.

(AMP)
Ameriprise Financial : Certified by J.D. Power for Outstanding Customer Service

02/11/2020

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE: AMP) announced today that it has been recognized by J.D. Power for providing “An Outstanding Customer Service Experience” for phone support to advisors. The Ameriprise call centers achieved this certification following a rigorous evaluation and survey of recent servicing interactions in 2019.

Ameriprise received high ratings across the majority of J.D. Power best practices and excelled in attributes including: “a strong customer-centric culture,” “timeliness and focus on resolution,” and “continuous process improvement driven directly by the associates.”

“Ameriprise is truly committed to a client-first culture, and I’m so proud of the outstanding service we deliver every day,” said Dawn Cooper, Executive Vice President of Service & Operations at Ameriprise. “It’s an honor to receive this prestigious recognition, which is a reflection of our relentless push to provide an end-to-end, compelling experience for our advisors and clients.”

For more information about the certification, visit jdpower.com/ccc.

About Ameriprise Financial
At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With extensive advisory, asset management and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors' financial needs. For more information, or to find an Ameriprise financial advisor, visit ameriprise.com.

Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc. Member FINRA and SIPC.
© 2020 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. All rights reserved.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 12 539 M
EBIT 2020 2 851 M
Net income 2020 2 202 M
Finance 2020 1 517 M
Yield 2020 2,33%
P/E ratio 2020 10,1x
P/E ratio 2021 9,04x
EV / Sales2020 1,62x
EV / Sales2021 1,49x
Capitalization 21 778 M
Chart AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Ameriprise Financial Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 189,50  $
Last Close Price 175,77  $
Spread / Highest target 14,9%
Spread / Average Target 7,81%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Michael Cracchiolo Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Charles Neal Maglaque COO & President-Business Development
Walter Stanley Berman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Randy Kupper Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Jeffrey Noddle Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC.5.52%21 689
BLACKROCK, INC.11.62%83 759
UBS GROUP3.80%44 990
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-7.63%40 891
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC13.66%32 121
STATE STREET CORPORATION0.04%27 737
