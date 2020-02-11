Ameriprise Financial : Certified by J.D. Power for Outstanding Customer Service

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE: AMP) announced today that it has been recognized by J.D. Power for providing “An Outstanding Customer Service Experience” for phone support to advisors. The Ameriprise call centers achieved this certification following a rigorous evaluation and survey of recent servicing interactions in 2019.

Ameriprise received high ratings across the majority of J.D. Power best practices and excelled in attributes including: “a strong customer-centric culture,” “timeliness and focus on resolution,” and “continuous process improvement driven directly by the associates.”

“Ameriprise is truly committed to a client-first culture, and I’m so proud of the outstanding service we deliver every day,” said Dawn Cooper, Executive Vice President of Service & Operations at Ameriprise. “It’s an honor to receive this prestigious recognition, which is a reflection of our relentless push to provide an end-to-end, compelling experience for our advisors and clients.”

