Ameriprise Financial : Columbia Threadneedle Strategy Recognized With Institutional Asset Management Award

Winning Emerging Markets Strategy Serving the North American Institutional Market Honored for Strong Performance

The Columbia Emerging Markets Opportunity Strategy has received a 2019 Institutional Asset Management Award for Emerging Markets Equity Strategy of the Year.

The awards, in association with Pension Bridge, recognize best-in-class strategies serving the North American institutional market. The judges evaluate performance based on a comprehensive quantitative and qualitative methodology.1

“We provide our institutional clients with consistent investment processes that strive to deliver good risk-aware returns consistent with their mandate and values,” said Colin Moore, Global Chief Investment Officer at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. “We’re honored to have this strategy recognized by the Institutional Asset Management Awards as it highlights the firm’s research-driven expertise in emerging markets.”

Pension Bridge, the parent company of Fund Intelligence, believes in recognizing outperforming strategies that are available to institutional investors, including, but not limited to, separately managed accounts (SMAs). Four additional Columbia Threadneedle strategies were shortlisted:

Columbia Dividend Value

Columbia Global Technology Growth

Columbia Mortgage Opportunities

Columbia Small Cap Growth

About Columbia Threadneedle Investments:

Columbia Threadneedle Investments is a leading global asset manager that provides a broad range of investment strategies and solutions for individual, institutional and corporate clients around the world. With more than 2,000 people, including over 450 investment professionals based in North America, Europe and Asia, we manage $469 billion2 of assets across developed and emerging market equities, fixed income, asset allocation solutions and alternatives.

Columbia Threadneedle Investments is the global asset management group of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP). For more information, please visit https://www.columbiathreadneedleus.com/. Follow us on Twitter.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

1 Methodology: The first stage assesses purely quantitative elements to derive leader boards from the entries. These leader boards inform and populate the shortlists for each category. The second stage of judging relies on a panel of independent judges comprised of institutional investors and consultants who confirm the data is correct and evaluate the qualitative elements of each entry. More here: https://iamanagementawards.awardstage.com/.

2 As of September 30, 2019. Includes all assets managed by entities in the Columbia and Threadneedle group of companies.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of institutional strategies carefully before investing. For more information, please visit https://www.columbiathreadneedleus.com/institutional/. There is no guarantee that investment objects will be achieved or that any particular investment will be profitable. Strategy descriptions should be read carefully before investing.

Investment products are not federally or FDIC-insured, are not deposits or obligations of, or guaranteed by, any financial institution and involve investment risks, including possible loss of principal and fluctuation in value.

Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC (CMIA) is an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Columbia Management Investment Distributors, Inc.

225 Franklin Street, Boston, MA 02110-2804

Adtrax: 2814605

© 2019 Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. All rights reserved.

