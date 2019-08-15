Log in
Ameriprise Financial : Earns Military Friendly® Employer Designation for Sixth Consecutive Year

08/15/2019 | 09:31am EDT

For the sixth year in a row, Ameriprise Financial (NYSE: AMP) has been named a 2020 Military Friendly® Employer by VIQTORY, a company that connects the military community to civilian employment and educational opportunities. The annual list recognizes companies that provide the best job prospects and support for veterans and their families.

“At Ameriprise, we value all employees’ and advisors’ individual experiences, skills and differences,” said Kelli Hunter Petruzillo, executive vice president of Human Resources at Ameriprise. “Being named a Military Friendly Employer for the sixth year in a row speaks to the strong initiatives that we have in place to recruit, develop and retain talented people, including veterans. We’re proud of our colleagues who’ve nobly served our country and we’re grateful for the unique strengths and perspectives they bring to our workplace.”

Organizations earning the Military Friendly Employer designation were evaluated using both public and government data sources as well as survey information from participating employers. Companies are assessed on factors including new hire retention, employee turnover, and the promotion and advancement of veterans and military employees.

Ameriprise is among 290 employers that were named to the 2020 Military Friendly Employers list, which will be published in the December issue of G.I. Jobs® magazine and can also be found at militaryfriendly.com.

On the heels of this recognition, Ameriprise kicked off its annual Global Diversity and Inclusion Week, which featured various events to drive cultural awareness and promote diversity and inclusion throughout its corporate offices across the globe. Activities included a presentation on how employees can leverage their authentic power to drive their career forward, a workshop on addressing workplace stereotypes, and a fair spotlighting employee resources groups at Ameriprise.

About Ameriprise Financial
At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With extensive asset management, advisory and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors' financial needs. For more information, or to find an Ameriprise financial advisor, visit ameriprise.com.

About Military Friendly® Employers:
The Military Friendly® Employers list is created each year based on extensive research using public data sources for thousands of federal contractors nationwide, input of military employees, and responses to the proprietary, data driven Military Friendly® Employers survey from participating companies. The survey questions, methodology, criteria and weightings were developed with the assistance of an independent research firm and an advisory council of educators and employers. Data calculations and tabulations were independently evaluated for completeness and accuracy by Ernst & Young. The survey is administered for free and is open to companies that have hired veterans in the past 12 months. Criteria for consideration can be found at: www.militaryfriendly.com

About VIQTORY:
Founded in 2001, VIQTORY is a service disabled, veteran owned small business (SDVOSB) that connects the military community to civilian employment, educational and entrepreneurial opportunities through its G.I. Jobs® and Military Friendly® brands. VIQTORY and its brands are not a part of or endorsed by the U.S. Dept of Defense or any federal government entity. Learn more about VIQTORY at www.viqtory.com

Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc. Member FINRA and SIPC.
© 2019 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. All rights reserved.


© Business Wire 2019
