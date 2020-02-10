Ameriprise Financial : Helps Strengthen Communities Through Donations and Volunteerism

The company, along with its employees and advisors, donated $17.5 million and volunteered close to 100,000 hours in 2019

In 2019, Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP), along with its employees and advisors, donated $17.5 million and volunteered close to 100,000 hours at nonprofits in their communities. As a leader in financial planning, the firm focuses on philanthropic causes that strengthen communities and help individuals achieve economic stability. To that end, throughout the year, Ameriprise helped provide nearly 8 million meals to hungry families and individuals through its longstanding partnership with Feeding America and other hunger-relief organizations. In addition, the company continued its ongoing support for the American Red Cross Disaster Relief and International Services, which provide aid when disaster strikes around the world.

Ameriprise employees and advisors once again demonstrated a deep commitment to the causes they care about. More than two-thirds (68%) participated in the firm’s annual giving campaign, far surpassing the national average of 39%1. In addition, more than 10,000 Ameriprise advisors, employees and clients volunteered in the firm’s two National Days of Service, working side-by-side at food banks and pantries to provide meals for people struggling with hunger.

“Millions of people each year find themselves turning to nonprofit organizations to build a better future for themselves and their families,” said Brian Pietsch, head of community relations at Ameriprise. “The organizations we support help people learn skills to land a higher-paying job, provide meals to hungry families and offer a place to sleep when there’s nowhere else to turn. Notably, these nonprofits are doing critical work to address socioeconomic factors that lead to poverty. We’re proud to support their very important missions.”

Corporate grants help families and individuals achieve stability

The Ameriprise grant program supports causes that help end domestic hunger, provide essentials for those in need and create vibrant communities. In 2019, the company funded 247 grants. A few of the highlights include:

Project for Pride in Living – Minneapolis, Minn.

Project for Pride in Living (PPL) helps disrupt poverty for individuals and families with lower incomes by providing affordable housing and career readiness services to create long-term stability and self-reliance.

Fresh Start Women’s Foundation – Phoenix, Ariz.

Fresh Start Women’s Foundation provides educational resources and support for women to improve self-confidence, life skills and career opportunities.

Northwest Harvest – Seattle, Wash.

Northwest Harvest helps hungry people across the state of Washington access nutritious food through a network of 375 food banks, meal programs and high-need schools. Approximately 2 million meals are provided through the network every month.

About Ameriprise Financial Community Relations

Ameriprise Financial is dedicated to utilizing the firm’s resources and talents to improve the lives of individuals and build strong communities. Through grantmaking, volunteerism and employee and advisor gift matching programs, the company supports a diverse group of more than 7,500 nonprofits across the country. By targeting our grantmaking, we can make the most of our resources and engage our people to make a collective impact with greater benefit for communities. Ameriprise funds grants to local nonprofits twice annually—the next deadline is May 15 and guidelines are available on the firm’s website.

About Ameriprise Financial

At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With a network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors and extensive asset management, advisory and insurance capabilities, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of consumer financial needs. For more information, visit ameriprise.com.

1 According to CECP Giving in Numbers 2019

© 2020 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. All rights reserved.

List of grant recipients from the second Ameriprise Financial grant cycle of 2019

Meeting Basic Needs: 1736 Family Crisis Center, 180 Degrees, AccessAbility, Inc., Aeon, Ain Dah Yung Center, Alexandra House, Inc., Breaking Ground HDFC, Bridging, Inc., CAMBA, Inc., CAPI USA, Catholic Charities Brooklyn and Queens, Catholic Social Services, Central Texas Food Bank, Chapman Partnership Inc, CommonBond Communities, Community Emergency Service, Inc., Concerned Citizens Against Violence Against Women Inc., Cornerstone Advocacy Service (Cornerstone), Courage Kenny Foundation on behalf of Courage Kenny Rehabilitation Institute, Crossroads Rhode Island, Dare to Care, Inc., Father Bill’s & MainSpring, Feeding San Diego, Feeding Westchester, Food Bank of Iowa, Food Forward, Furniture Bank of Central Ohio, God's Love We Deliver, Goodwill Industries of Southern Nevada, Goodwill-Easter Seals Minnesota, Greater Green Bay YMCA, Inc., Harry Chapin Food Bank of Southwest Florida, Harvesters - The Community Food Network, Help at Your Door, Henry Street Settlement , HIRED, Housing Opportunities for Women, Inc. , Interfaith Action of Greater Saint Paul, Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank, Jeremiah Program, LA Family Housing, Lifeworks Services, Inc., Lutheran Social Services of Nevada, Metro Meals on Wheels, Miami Homes For All, Mission Economic Development Agency, Nourish Nebraska, Open Arms of Minnesota, Oregon Food Bank, Outreach United Resource Center, Inc., PATH (People Assisting the Homeless), Pine Street Inn, Inc., Prepare + Prosper, Project for Pride in Living Inc. , Rhode Island Community Food Bank Association, Sarah's Circle, Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolink, Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee, SHELTER, Inc., Simpson Housing Services (SHS), So Others Might Eat, Sojourner Family Peace Center, Inc., Solid Ground, The Arc Minnesota, The Bridge for Youth, The Food Basket, Inc., The Food Group, The Shade Tree, Inc., Three Square, Treasure Coast Food Bank, Tubman, Volunteers of America- Minnesota, YouthLink

Supporting Community Vitality: American Red Cross, Appetite For Change, Inc., Autry Museum of the American West, BakerRipley, Boys & Girls Club of Pawtucket, Carnegie Hall, Charities Review Council, Community Reinvestment Fund, USA, Como Friends, Dallas Museum of Art, Frist Art Museum, GiveMN, Grant Park Orchestral Association, Heard Museum, Indigenous Peoples Task Force, Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra, MacPhail Center for Music, Metropolitan Consortium of Community Developers, Minnesota Indian Women's Resource Center, Minnesota Opera, Nexus Community Partners, Northside Achievement Zone, Northside Economic Opportunity Network (NEON), Orchestra Iowa, Inc., Portland Art Museum, Portland Children's Museum, Propel Nonprofits, SBP, Smithsonian's National Museum of the American Indian, Sphinx Organization, Steppenwolf Theatre Company, The Phoenix Symphony, The Smith Center For The Performing Arts, Theater Latté Da, Twin Cities PBS, West Virginia Professional Dance Company, Wildlife Conservation Society, WomenVenture

Volunteer Driven Causes: BestPrep, Genesys Works, Junior Achievement of the Upper Midwest, Marshfield Clinic Health System Foundation Inc, Memorial Blood Centers, a Division of Innovative Blood Resources, SIFMA Foundation for Investor Education, Inc., Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200210005171/en/