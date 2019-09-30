Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ameriprise Financial Inc.    AMP

AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC.

(AMP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ameriprise Financial : Markets Have Been Resilient – How Long Can it Last?

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/30/2019 | 03:43pm EDT
Stocks slumped on Friday following reports that the White House was considering delisting Chinese companies from American exchanges, and restricting U.S. investors from investing in companies listed in China, thus depriving them of American capital. This latest salvo in the ongoing trade war between the two countries comes just two weeks ahead of the next round of scheduled talks. Along with the launch of an impeachment inquiry by the House of Representatives, the news from Washington last week was enough to make one's head spin.

The threat of delisting was raised back in June. In a bill introduced in the U.S. Senate, Chinese companies would face delisting if they refused to provide the U.S. Public Accounting Oversight Board access to their audited reports, something China has refused to do, citing national security reasons. No doubt, part of that refusal relates to the eleven U.S. listed Chinese companies that are at least 30 percent owned by the Chinese government. And the threat of delisting may be part of the motivation of some companies, such as Alibaba, to pursue secondary listings in Hong Kong or mainland exchanges. But the threat of preventing U.S. investors from investing in China ratchets up the pressure even further. On Friday, Alibaba shares dropped 5.2 percent, along with other Chinese companies trading in the U.S.

It has been variously speculated that such discussions within the White House may be no more than a negotiating tactic ahead of the October 10 scheduled resumption of trade talks, or an attempt to deflect attention away from the impeachment inquiry. Whatever the case, and there may be elements of both, to the extent that such discussions are even being considered, they only add to the trade policy uncertainty that is contributing to the global economic slowdown and complicating the policy response of central banks.

The Trade War Continues to Weigh on Markets

For the week, the S&P 500 lost 1.0 percent, closing at 2962. There is little doubt that the trade war continues to exert its influence over the near-term direction of markets, as stocks first rallied on Wednesday after President Trump said a trade deal could happen 'sooner than you think,' only to fade on Friday after the initial reports that the White House was considering China investment restrictions.

Similarly, the yield on the ten-year Treasury note rose nine basis points on Wednesday to 1.74 percent, only to slump back down to end the week at 1.68 percent (a basis point is 1/100th of a percent).
The Economy Continues to Hold Up, But Consumer Confidence is Slipping

Despite the drag from the trade war, the U.S. economy continues to chug along. Last week the Citi U.S. Economic Surprise index rose for the 13-consecutive week, although last week's economic data was a mixed bag. Durable goods orders unexpectedly rose in August, but private sector capital goods orders ex-aircraft fell. The flash PMI (The Purchasing Managers' Index) for manufacturing rose slightly in September after slowing precariously close to contraction in August.

The Conference Board's consumer confidence index fell sharply in September, although that reading was offset to some extent by the relatively flat reading of consumer sentiment from the University of Michigan, which itself had fallen sharply in August. Questions about the staying power of the consumer sector, the workhorse of this expansion, were raised anew after personal consumption reportedly rose by just 0.1 percent in August, despite personal income growth of 0.4 percent. And the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, the core PCE (personal consumption expenditures) deflator rose to 1.8 percent year-over-year, up from the upwardly revised 1.7 percent pace in July. It was the third straight monthly advance in the index since May, when it registered 1.5 percent, although it remains below the Fed's symmetrical target of 2.0 percent.
Those economic reports will quickly take a back seat to this week's calendar, topped by the September jobs report on Friday. The Bloomberg consensus anticipates the addition of 145,000 non-farm jobs, with the unemployment rate remaining at 3.7 percent. Earlier in the week, we will see the ISM report on manufacturing, which is expected to climb back above the contraction line below which it fell in August. And in China, the official manufacturing gauge rose fractionally in September, but remained in contraction territory for the fifth straight month. The flash reading also rose in September and remained in expansion mode for the second straight month after slipping below in June and July. Chinese markets will be closed from October 1 through October 7.

Important Disclosures:
The views expressed are as of the date given, may change as market or other conditions change, and may differ from views expressed by other Ameriprise Financial associates or affiliates. Actual investments or investment decisions made by Ameriprise Financial and its affiliates, whether for its own account or on behalf of clients, will not necessarily reflect the views expressed. This information is not intended to provide investment advice and does not account for individual investor circumstances. Individual securities referenced are for illustrative purposes only, subject to change and should not be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell.

The S&P 500 is an index containing the stocks of 500 large-cap corporations, most of which are American. The index is the most notable of the many indices owned and maintained by Standard & Poor's, a division of McGraw-Hill.

The Citi Economic Surprise Index measures the pace at which economic indicators are coming in ahead of or below consensus forecasts.
The Consumer Confidence Survey® reflects prevailing business conditions and likely developments for the months ahead. This monthly report details consumer attitudes and buying intentions, with data available by age, income, and region.

University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Survey is a rotating panel survey based on a nationally representative sample that gives each household in the coterminous U.S. an equal probability of being selected. Interviews are conducted throughout the month by telephone. The minimum monthly change required for significance at the 95% level in the Sentiment Index is 4.8 points; for Current and Expectations Index the minimum is 6.0 points.

The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) Non-Manufacturing Report compiles data from the U.S. services sector by surveying purchasing executives in over 60 different non-manufacturing industries, including construction, mining, agriculture, communications, transportation and retail trade. The personal consumption expenditure (PCE) measure is the component statistic for consumptoin in gross domestic product (GDP) collected by the United States Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA).

Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.

Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc. Member FINRA and SIPC.

Disclaimer

Ameriprise Financial Inc. published this content on 30 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2019 19:42:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC.
03:43pAMERIPRISE FINANCIAL : Markets Have Been Resilient – How Long Can it Last?
PU
09/24AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL : Welcomes CAM Wealth Management in Annapolis, MD
BU
09/23AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL : Trade Uncertainty Continues to Weigh on the Fed
PU
09/23AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL : Matching Public Donations to Feeding America Now Through ..
AQ
09/20AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL : Matching Public Donations to Feeding America Now Through ..
BU
09/18AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL : Kelly-Ann Cavagnaro to Join Columbia Threadneedle as Head..
BU
09/16AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL : Investors Respond to Strikes on the Saudi Arabia Oil Faci..
PU
09/09AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL : Global Central Banks Insist They Have a Winning Strategy
PU
09/04AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL : Why the Fed is in a No-Win Situation
PU
08/20AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K/A)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 11 989 M
EBIT 2019 2 809 M
Net income 2019 1 957 M
Finance 2019 615 M
Yield 2019 2,59%
P/E ratio 2019 10,4x
P/E ratio 2020 9,36x
EV / Sales2019 1,56x
EV / Sales2020 1,47x
Capitalization 19 309 M
Chart AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Ameriprise Financial Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 165,69  $
Last Close Price 147,54  $
Spread / Highest target 36,9%
Spread / Average Target 12,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Michael Cracchiolo Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Charles Neal Maglaque COO & President-Business Development
Walter Stanley Berman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Randy Kupper Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Jeffrey Noddle Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC.41.36%19 309
BLACKROCK, INC.13.57%70 657
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-5.40%41 977
UBS GROUP-7.97%41 553
STATE STREET CORPORATION-5.18%22 280
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION11.42%20 014
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group