Ameriprise Financial : Reports 6.5% Increase in 2Q Profit

By Maria Armental



Ameriprise Financial Inc.'s (AMP) quarterly profit rose 6.5%, driven by its wealth-management core business.

Second-quarter profit rose to $492 million, or $3.57 a share, from $462 million, or $3.10, a year earlier. On an adjusted basis, profit rose to $4.06 a share from $3.56 a share a year earlier.

Net revenue rose to $3.25 billion from $3.2 billion a year earlier, driven by advice and wealth management.

Transactional activity, the company said, rose 6% sequentially as client engagement continued to improve following recent market volatility.

