Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ameriprise Financial Inc.    AMP

AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC.

(AMP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ameriprise Financial : Reports 6.5% Increase in 2Q Profit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2019 | 04:37pm EDT

By Maria Armental

Ameriprise Financial Inc.'s (AMP) quarterly profit rose 6.5%, driven by its wealth-management core business.

Second-quarter profit rose to $492 million, or $3.57 a share, from $462 million, or $3.10, a year earlier. On an adjusted basis, profit rose to $4.06 a share from $3.56 a share a year earlier.

Net revenue rose to $3.25 billion from $3.2 billion a year earlier, driven by advice and wealth management.

Transactional activity, the company said, rose 6% sequentially as client engagement continued to improve following recent market volatility.

Write to Maria Armental at maria.armental@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC.
04:37pAMERIPRISE FINANCIAL : Reports 6.5% Increase in 2Q Profit
DJ
04:19pAMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financ..
AQ
04:12pAMERIPRISE FINANCIAL : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
BU
04:11pAMERIPRISE FINANCIAL : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
BU
07/23AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL : This Week Could Be a Turning Point for Markets
PU
07/17COLUMBIA THREADNEEDLE : Investments Extends Contract as Manager for South Caroli..
BU
07/17AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL : Majority of Investors with $1 Million or More in Assets d..
BU
07/16AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL : Announces Schedule for Second Quarter 2019 Investor Confe..
BU
07/16STOCKS SURGE TO ALL-TIME HIGHS : Is the Latest Rally Justified?
PU
07/10AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL : The Trade War with China Remains a Stiff Headwind for Eco..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 11 739 M
EBIT 2019 2 551 M
Net income 2019 1 967 M
Finance 2019 623 M
Yield 2019 2,56%
P/E ratio 2019 10,5x
P/E ratio 2020 9,69x
EV / Sales2019 1,65x
EV / Sales2020 1,51x
Capitalization 19 964 M
Chart AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Ameriprise Financial Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 168,92  $
Last Close Price 149,09  $
Spread / Highest target 35,5%
Spread / Average Target 13,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,74%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Michael Cracchiolo Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Charles Neal Maglaque Chief Operating Officer
Walter Stanley Berman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Randy Kupper Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Siri S. Marshall Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC.41.64%19 964
BLACKROCK INC21.55%75 619
UBS GROUP-0.94%45 044
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)-0.74%44 041
STATE STREET CORPORATION-5.03%22 317
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION10.93%20 681
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group