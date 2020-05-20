Ameriprise Financial : Welcomes Back Advisor With $143 Million in Assets

Timothy O’Connor says Ameriprise is not the same company he left in 1994; The firm kept what set it apart – financial planning – and significantly enhanced its technology, research capabilities and product platform

Financial advisor Timothy O’Connor, CFP®, recently rejoined the franchise channel of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE: AMP) after spending the last 26 years at Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo, where he was most recently a Managing Director. O’Connor, who manages $143 million in assets for pre-retiree, retiree, and nonprofit clients in Huntley, Illinois, started his career with Ameriprise in 1987. He left Ameriprise in 1994 because he was seeking more flexibility to serve the complex needs of his clients. O’Connor chose to return to Ameriprise because the firm has made significant investments in its technology, research capabilities, and product platform, all of which help him deliver a superior experience to his clients.

“I’m proud to be back at Ameriprise,” said Timothy O’Connor. “It’s a different company than the one I left; I now have access to all the same products and services my clients relied on at the wirehouses, plus the digital capabilities and timely market research I need to deliver advice to clients in a collaborative way. My clients have welcomed the transition and appreciate that Ameriprise has built their reputation on integrity and helping people achieve their financial goals.”

O’Connor is supported locally by Ameriprise field vice president Trish Moll. “Timothy has the opportunity to run his practice the way he sees best as an independent advisor,” said Moll. “At the same time, he’s backed by a strong and stable company – something that is increasingly important to advisors and clients as we face more economic disruption and uncertainty.”

O’Connor is joined by client service associate Mary Losasso. His son, Ryan O’Connor, plans to join the practice on June 1 as a financial advisor.

More than 4,000 financial advisors have joined Ameriprise since 2008.1 To find out why experienced financial advisors are joining Ameriprise, visit ameriprise.com/careers.

At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With extensive advisory, asset management and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors' financial needs. For more information, or to find an Ameriprise financial advisor, visit ameriprise.com.

1 Company data as of August 2019.

