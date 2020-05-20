Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ameriprise Financial Inc.    AMP

AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC.

(AMP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ameriprise Financial : Welcomes Back Advisor With $143 Million in Assets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/20/2020 | 09:51am EDT

Timothy O’Connor says Ameriprise is not the same company he left in 1994; The firm kept what set it apart – financial planning – and significantly enhanced its technology, research capabilities and product platform

Financial advisor Timothy O’Connor, CFP®, recently rejoined the franchise channel of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE: AMP) after spending the last 26 years at Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo, where he was most recently a Managing Director. O’Connor, who manages $143 million in assets for pre-retiree, retiree, and nonprofit clients in Huntley, Illinois, started his career with Ameriprise in 1987. He left Ameriprise in 1994 because he was seeking more flexibility to serve the complex needs of his clients. O’Connor chose to return to Ameriprise because the firm has made significant investments in its technology, research capabilities, and product platform, all of which help him deliver a superior experience to his clients.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200520005522/en/

Timothy O'Connor, Ameriprise Financial Advisor. Photo courtesy of Timothy O'Connor.

Timothy O'Connor, Ameriprise Financial Advisor. Photo courtesy of Timothy O'Connor.

“I’m proud to be back at Ameriprise,” said Timothy O’Connor. “It’s a different company than the one I left; I now have access to all the same products and services my clients relied on at the wirehouses, plus the digital capabilities and timely market research I need to deliver advice to clients in a collaborative way. My clients have welcomed the transition and appreciate that Ameriprise has built their reputation on integrity and helping people achieve their financial goals.”

O’Connor is supported locally by Ameriprise field vice president Trish Moll. “Timothy has the opportunity to run his practice the way he sees best as an independent advisor,” said Moll. “At the same time, he’s backed by a strong and stable company – something that is increasingly important to advisors and clients as we face more economic disruption and uncertainty.”

O’Connor is joined by client service associate Mary Losasso. His son, Ryan O’Connor, plans to join the practice on June 1 as a financial advisor.

More than 4,000 financial advisors have joined Ameriprise since 2008.1 To find out why experienced financial advisors are joining Ameriprise, visit ameriprise.com/careers.

About Ameriprise Financial

At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With extensive advisory, asset management and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors' financial needs. For more information, or to find an Ameriprise financial advisor, visit ameriprise.com.

Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC. Member FINRA and SIPC.

© 2020 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. All rights reserved.

1 Company data as of August 2019.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC.
09:51aAMERIPRISE FINANCIAL : Welcomes Back Advisor With $143 Million in Assets
BU
05/19AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL : How Does Stress in the Financial System Compare to 2008?
PU
05/15AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/12AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL : Measuring The Market's Reaction to Earnings Season
PU
05/11AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditi..
AQ
05/07AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL : Investors Await a Historic Jobs Report
PU
05/06AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financ..
AQ
05/06AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL : Increases Regular Quarterly Dividend
BU
05/06AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL : Reports First Quarter 2020 Results
BU
05/06AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC. : Dividends
CO
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 11 375 M
EBIT 2020 2 242 M
Net income 2020 3 397 M
Finance 2020 2 077 M
Yield 2020 3,19%
P/E ratio 2020 4,83x
P/E ratio 2021 6,64x
EV / Sales2020 1,20x
EV / Sales2021 1,06x
Capitalization 15 725 M
Chart AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Ameriprise Financial Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 147,25 $
Last Close Price 128,54 $
Spread / Highest target 30,7%
Spread / Average Target 14,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Michael Cracchiolo Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Charles Neal Maglaque COO & President-Business Development
Walter Stanley Berman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Randy Kupper Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Jeffrey Noddle Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC.-22.84%15 725
BLACKROCK, INC.-0.30%76 400
UBS GROUP AG-20.62%35 773
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-33.40%29 680
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.-3.79%25 984
STATE STREET CORPORATION-26.09%19 970
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group