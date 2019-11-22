AMERIS BANCORP ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Ameris Bancorp on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder law firm, is investigating potential claims against Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ: ABCB) on behalf of Ameris Bancorp stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Ameris Bancorp has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On November 21, 2019, the Company disclosed that it had received a subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) requesting documents and materials related to the purchase of US Premium Finance and the sale of certain loans to CEBV LLC. Additionally, Ameris Bank, the banking subsidiary of the Company, received a grand jury subpoena from the US Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell sharply, closing at $42.80 on November 22, 2019.

