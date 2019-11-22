Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Ameris Bancorp    ABCB

AMERIS BANCORP

(ABCB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

AMERIS BANCORP ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Ameris Bancorp on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/22/2019 | 05:53pm EST

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder law firm, is investigating potential claims against Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ: ABCB) on behalf of Ameris Bancorp stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Ameris Bancorp has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On November 21, 2019, the Company disclosed that it had received a subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) requesting documents and materials related to the purchase of US Premium Finance and the sale of certain loans to CEBV LLC. Additionally, Ameris Bank, the banking subsidiary of the Company, received a grand jury subpoena from the US Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell sharply, closing at $42.80 on November 22, 2019.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Ameris Bancorp shares and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMERIS BANCORP
05:53pAMERIS BANCORP ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Ameris Banco..
BU
11/21GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Ameris Bancor..
BU
11/21Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Ameris Ba..
BU
11/21AMERIS BANCORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
11/20AMERIS BANCORP : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
11/18AMERIS BANCORP : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
11/08AMERIS BANCORP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
10/18AMERIS BANCORP : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/18AMERIS BANCORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Di..
AQ
10/18AMERIS BANCORP : Announces Financial Results For Third Quarter 2019
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 703 M
EBIT 2019 283 M
Net income 2019 166 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,12%
P/E ratio 2019 14,8x
P/E ratio 2020 10,1x
Capi. / Sales2019 4,22x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,47x
Capitalization 2 972 M
Chart AMERIS BANCORP
Duration : Period :
Ameris Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERIS BANCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 47,79  $
Last Close Price 42,80  $
Spread / Highest target 23,8%
Spread / Average Target 11,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
H. Palmer Proctor Chief Executive Officer & Director
James B. Miller Executive Chairman
Nicole S. Stokes Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Daniel B. Jeter Lead Independent Director
Robert P. Lynch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERIS BANCORP36.63%2 972
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.32.79%407 462
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION32.67%295 399
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.62%282 601
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY16.19%226 524
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-2.64%202 470
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group