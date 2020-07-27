|
Ameris Bancorp : Announces Financial Results For Second Quarter 2020
ATLANTA, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameris Bancorp (Nasdaq: ABCB) (the "Company") today reported net income of $32.2 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared with $38.9 million, or $0.82 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The decrease in net income is primarily attributable to increases in provision for credit loss expense of $83.5 million and salaries and employee benefits of $19.2 million, partially offset by an increase of $86.4 million in mortgage banking activity compared with the second quarter of 2019. The Company reported adjusted net income of $42.4 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared with $45.2 million, or $0.96 per diluted share, for the same period in 2019. Adjusted net income excludes after-tax merger and conversion charges, servicing right valuation adjustments, restructuring charges related to branch consolidations and efficiency initiatives, certain legal expenses, loss on sale of bank premises and expenses related to natural disasters and the COVID-19 pandemic.
For the year-to-date period ending June 30, 2020, the Company reported net income of $51.6 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, compared with $78.8 million, or $1.66 per diluted share, for the same period in 2019. The Company reported adjusted net income of $81.6 million, or $1.18 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2020, compared with $87.8 million, or $1.85 per diluted share, for the same period in 2019. Adjusted net income for the year-to-date period excludes the same items listed above for the Company's quarter-to-date period.
Commenting on the Company's results, Palmer Proctor, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, said, "The challenges of COVID-19 and the global economy certainly affect how we do business, but our bankers have quickly adapted to the new operating environment. We successfully managed deposit costs to improve the margin by 13 basis points, allowing us to fund over $1.4 billion in new loan growth (including PPP loans), and our mortgage division continued to see historic production and profitability. We increased our allowance for credit losses on loans to over $208 million, while still earning $32 million for the quarter. We believe we are properly positioned for the future."
Significant items from the Company's results for the second quarter of 2020 include the following:
- Net income of $32.2 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, compared with $19.3 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2020
- Growth in adjusted total revenue of $67.7 million, or 30.0%, compared with the first quarter of 2020
- Increase in income from mortgage banking activity of $69.6 million compared with the first quarter of 2020
- Adjusted efficiency ratio of 51.08%, compared with 59.87% in the first quarter of 2020
- Net interest margin of 3.83%, compared with 3.70% in the first quarter of 2020
- Adjusted return on average assets of 0.89%, compared with 0.87% in the first quarter of 2020
- Improvement in deposit mix such that noninterest bearing deposits represent 35.89% of total deposits, up from 29.94% at December 31, 2019 and 28.92% a year ago
- Annualized net charge-offs of 0.27% of average total loans
- Non-performing assets of 0.59% of total assets, compared with 0.56% at the end of 2019
Following is a summary of the adjustments between reported net income and adjusted net income:
Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net income available to common shareholders
$
32,236
$
38,904
$
51,558
$
78,809
Adjustment items:
Merger and conversion charges
895
3,475
1,435
5,532
Restructuring charges
1,463
—
1,463
245
Servicing right impairment
7,989
1,460
30,154
1,460
Natural disaster and pandemic charges
2,043
50
2,591
(39)
Gain on BOLI proceeds
(845)
—
(845)
—
Expenses related to SEC and DOJ investigation
1,294
—
2,737
—
Loss on sale of premises
281
2,800
751
3,719
Tax effect of adjustment items
(2,933)
(1,479)
(8,216)
(1,929)
After-tax adjustment items
10,187
6,306
30,070
8,988
Adjusted net income
$
42,423
$
45,210
$
81,628
$
87,797
Reported net income per diluted share
$
0.47
$
0.82
$
0.74
$
1.66
Adjusted net income per diluted share
$
0.61
$
0.96
$
1.18
$
1.85
Reported return on average assets
0.67
%
1.34
%
0.56
%
1.38
%
Adjusted return on average assets
0.89
%
1.56
%
0.88
%
1.54
%
Reported return on average common equity
5.23
%
10.27
%
4.17
%
10.60
%
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity
11.66
%
18.79
%
11.18
%
18.81
%
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis for the second quarter of 2020 totaled $165.2 million, compared with $149.0 million for the first quarter of 2020 and $102.7 million for the second quarter of 2019. The Company's net interest margin was 3.83% for the second quarter of 2020, up from 3.70% reported for the first quarter of 2020 and down from 3.91% reported for the second quarter of 2019. The increase in net interest margin in the current quarter is primarily attributable to an increase in accretion income and a decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities, partially offset by a decrease in the yield on loans as market interest rates declined. Accretion income for the second quarter of 2020 increased to $9.6 million, compared with $6.6 million for the first quarter of 2020, and increased from $3.1 million for the second quarter of 2019. The increase in accretion income in the second quarter is primarily attributable to payoffs of acquired loans.
Yields on all loans decreased to 4.70% during the second quarter of 2020, compared with 5.02% for the first quarter of 2020 and 5.34% reported for the second quarter of 2019. Loan production in the banking division during the second quarter of 2020 totaled $472.1 million, with weighted average yields of 4.16%, compared with $918.4 million and 4.55%, respectively, in the first quarter of 2020 and $854.7 million and 5.49%, respectively, in the second quarter of 2019. Loan production in the lines of business (including retail mortgage, warehouse lending, SBA and premium finance) amounted to an additional $7.2 billion during the second quarter of 2020, with weighted average yields of 3.17%, compared with $3.9 billion and 4.15%, respectively, during the first quarter of 2020 and $2.6 billion and 5.20%, respectively, during the second quarter of 2019. Loan production yields in the lines of business were materially impacted by originations of Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans in our SBA division. Excluding PPP loans, loan production in the lines of business amounted to $6.1 billion during the second quarter of 2020, with weighted average yields of 3.53%.
Interest expense during the second quarter of 2020 decreased to $21.2 million, compared with $34.8 million in the first quarter of 2020, and $27.4 million in the second quarter of 2019. The Company's total cost of funds moved 39 basis points lower to 0.52% in the second quarter of 2020 as compared with the first quarter of 2020. Deposit costs decreased 32 basis points during the second quarter of 2020 to 0.39%, compared with 0.71% in the first quarter of 2020. Costs of interest-bearing deposits decreased during the quarter from 1.01% in the first quarter of 2020 to 0.58% in the second quarter of 2020.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income increased $66.6 million, or 122.4%, in the second quarter of 2020 to $121.0 million, compared with $54.4 million for the first quarter of 2020, primarily as a result of increased mortgage banking activity.
Mortgage banking activity increased $69.6 million, or 197.0%, to $104.9 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared with $35.3 million for the first quarter of 2020. This increase was a result of both increased production and expansion in our gain on sale spread. Gain on sale spreads increased to 3.53% in the second quarter of 2020 from 2.88% for the first quarter of 2020. Total production in the retail mortgage division increased to $2.67 billion in the second quarter of 2020, compared with $1.36 billion for the first quarter of 2020. Mortgage banking activity was negatively impacted during the second quarter of 2020 by an $8.2 million servicing right impairment, compared with an impairment of $20.9 million for the first quarter of 2020. The retail mortgage open pipeline was $2.67 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2020, compared with $2.43 billion at March 31, 2020.
Service charge revenue decreased $1.9 million, or 16.2%, to $9.9 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared with $11.8 million for the first quarter of 2020. This decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease of $2.6 million in NSF income resulting from a decrease in volume, partially offset by an increase in interchange income of $743,000.
Other noninterest income decreased $1.1 million, or 18.3%, in the second quarter of 2020 to $4.9 million, compared with $6.1 million for the first quarter of 2020, primarily as a result of a decrease in the gain on sales of SBA loans of $1.0 million, as the SBA division shifted its focus temporarily to PPP loan production during the second quarter.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense increased $17.7 million, or 12.8%, to $155.8 million during the second quarter of 2020, compared with $138.1 million for the first quarter of 2020. During the second quarter of 2020, the Company recorded $6.0 million of charges to earnings, related to restructuring charges associated with branch consolidations and efficiency initiatives, charges related to the previously announced SEC/DOJ investigations, merger and conversion charges, natural disaster and pandemic charges and loss on sale of premises, compared with $3.0 million in charges in the first quarter of 2020 that were related principally to merger and conversion charges, the SEC/DOJ investigations, natural disaster and pandemic expenses and loss on sale of premises. Excluding these charges, adjusted expenses increased approximately $14.7 million, or 10.9%, to $149.8 million in the second quarter of 2020, from $135.1 million in the first quarter of 2020. The majority of this increase is attributable to variable expenses related to increased mortgage production. The Company continues to focus on its operating efficiency ratio, such that the adjusted efficiency ratio improved from 59.87% in the first quarter of 2020 to 51.08% in the second quarter of 2020.
Income Tax Expense
The Company's effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2020 was 21.1%, compared with 16.8% in the first quarter of 2020. The decreased rate for the first quarter of 2020 was primarily a result of loss carrybacks allowed as a result of the recently enacted CARES Act.
Balance Sheet Trends
Total assets at June 30, 2020 were $19.87 billion, compared with $18.24 billion at December 31, 2019. Total loans, including loans held for sale, were $16.24 billion at June 30, 2020, compared with $14.48 billion at December 31, 2019. Total loans held for investment were $14.50 billion at June 30, 2020, compared with $12.82 billion at December 31, 2019, an increase of $1.68 billion, or 13.1%, compared with December 31, 2019. Loan production in the banking division during the second quarter of 2020 was down 49% from the first quarter of 2020 and 45% from the second quarter of 2019. Loan growth in the first half of 2020 was principally driven by PPP loan originations, which totaled $1.06 billion in outstanding balances at June 30, 2020.
At June 30, 2020, total deposits amounted to $15.59 billion, or 90.9% of total funding, compared with $14.03 billion and 90.1%, respectively, at December 31, 2019. At June 30, 2020, noninterest-bearing deposit accounts were $5.60 billion, or 35.9% of total deposits, compared with $4.20 billion, or 29.9% of total deposits, at December 31, 2019. Noninterest-bearing deposit growth was meaningfully impacted by PPP loan fundings during the quarter. Non-rate sensitive deposits (including noninterest-bearing, NOW and savings) totaled $9.02 billion at June 30, 2020, compared with $7.21 billion at December 31, 2019. These funds represented 57.9% of the Company's total deposits at June 30, 2020, compared with 51.4% at the end of 2019.
Shareholders' equity at June 30, 2020 totaled $2.46 billion, a decrease of $9.5 million, or 0.4%, from December 31, 2019. The decrease in shareholders' equity was primarily the result of the CECL adoption impact of $56.7 million and dividends declared, partially offset by earnings of $51.6 million during 2020. Tangible book value per share was $20.90 at June 30, 2020, compared with $20.81 at December 31, 2019. Tangible common equity as a percentage of tangible assets was 7.70% at June 30, 2020, compared with 8.40% at the end of the 2019.
Credit Quality
Credit quality remains strong in the Company. During the second quarter of 2020, the Company recorded provision for credit losses of $88.2 million, compared with $41.0 million in the first quarter of 2020. This increase in provision was primarily attributable to declines in forecast economic conditions, particularly levels of unemployment and GDP, compared with forecast conditions during the first quarter of 2020. The Company has been prudently working with borrowers to support their credit needs during the challenging economic conditions and monitoring the level of modifications on a daily basis. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets decreased by two basis points to 0.59% during the quarter. The net charge-off ratio was 27 basis points for the second quarter of 2020, compared with 14 basis points in the first quarter of 2020 and seven basis points in the second quarter of 2019.
Conference Call
The Company will host a teleconference at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time Monday, July 27, 2020, to discuss the Company's results and answer appropriate questions. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-504-1190 (or 1-855-669-9657 for participants in Canada and 1-412-902-6630 for other international participants). The conference ID name is Ameris Bancorp ABCB. A replay of the call will be available one hour after the end of the conference call until August 10, 2020. To listen to the replay, dial 1-877-344-7529 (or 1-855-669-9658 for participants in Canada and 1-412-317-0088 for other international participants). The conference replay access code is 10146087. The conference call replay and the financial information discussed will also be available on the Investor Relations page of the Ameris Bank website at ir.amerisbank.com.
About Ameris Bancorp
Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. The Company's banking subsidiary, Ameris Bank, had 170 locations in Georgia, Florida, South Carolina and Alabama at the end of the most recent quarter.
This news release contains certain performance measures determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). The Company's management uses these non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company's performance. These measures are useful when evaluating the underlying performance and efficiency of the Company's operations and balance sheet. The Company's management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations, enhance comparability of results with prior periods and demonstrate the effects of significant gains and charges in the current period. The Company's management believes that investors may use these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate the Company's financial performance without the impact of unusual items that may obscure trends in the Company's underlying performance. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.
This news release contains forward-looking statements, as defined by federal securities laws, including, among other forward-looking statements, certain plans, expectations and goals. Words such as "may," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "will," "should," "plan," "estimate," "predict," "continue" and "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, as well as similar expressions, are meant to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on current expectations and are provided to assist in the understanding of potential future performance. Such forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such statements, including, without limitation, the following: general competitive, economic, political and market conditions and fluctuations; movements in interest rates and our expectations regarding net interest margin; expectations on credit quality and performance; legislative and regulatory changes; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the general economy, our customers and the allowance for loan losses; the benefits that may be realized by our customers from government assistance programs and regulatory actions related to the COVID-19 pandemic; competitive pressures on product pricing and services; the cost savings and any revenue synergies expected to result from acquisition transactions, which may not be fully realized within the expected timeframes if at all; the success and timing of other business strategies; our outlook and long-term goals for future growth; and natural disasters, geopolitical events, public health crises and other catastrophic events beyond our control. For a discussion of some of the other risks and other factors that may cause such forward-looking statements to differ materially from actual results, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, as amended, and its subsequently filed periodic reports and other filings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements.
AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL TABLES
Financial Highlights
Table 1
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Jun
Mar
Dec
Sep
Jun
Jun
Jun
(dollars in thousands except per share data)
2020
2020
2019
2019
2019
2020
2019
EARNINGS
Net income
$
32,236
$
19,322
$
61,248
$
21,384
$
38,904
$
51,558
$
78,809
Adjusted net income
$
42,423
$
39,205
$
66,608
$
68,539
$
45,210
$
81,628
$
87,797
COMMON SHARE DATA
Earnings per share available to common
shareholders
Basic
$
0.47
$
0.28
$
0.88
$
0.31
$
0.82
$
0.74
$
1.66
Diluted
$
0.47
$
0.28
$
0.88
$
0.31
$
0.82
$
0.74
$
1.66
Adjusted diluted EPS
$
0.61
$
0.56
$
0.96
$
0.98
$
0.96
$
1.18
$
1.85
Cash dividends per share
$
0.15
$
0.15
$
0.15
$
0.15
$
0.10
$
0.30
$
0.20
Book value per share (period end)
$
35.42
$
35.10
$
35.53
$
34.78
$
32.52
$
35.42
$
32.52
Tangible book value per share (period
end)
$
20.90
$
20.44
$
20.81
$
20.29
$
20.81
$
20.90
$
20.81
Weighted average number of shares
Basic
69,191,778
69,247,661
69,429,193
69,372,125
47,310,561
69,235,117
47,353,678
Diluted
69,292,972
69,502,022
69,683,999
69,600,499
47,337,809
69,413,027
47,394,911
Period end number of shares
69,461,968
69,441,274
69,503,833
69,593,833
47,261,584
69,461,968
47,261,584
Market data
High intraday price
$
29.82
$
43.79
$
44.90
$
40.65
$
39.60
$
43.79
$
42.01
Low intraday price
$
17.12
$
17.89
$
38.34
$
33.71
$
33.57
$
17.12
$
31.27
Period end closing price
$
23.59
$
23.76
$
42.54
$
40.24
$
39.19
$
23.59
$
39.19
Average daily volume
470,151
461,692
353,783
461,289
352,684
465,955
369,959
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Return on average assets
0.67
%
0.43
%
1.35
%
0.49
%
1.34
%
0.56
%
1.38
%
Adjusted return on average assets
0.89
%
0.87
%
1.47
%
1.57
%
1.56
%
0.88
%
1.54
%
Return on average common equity
5.23
%
3.16
%
9.97
%
3.49
%
10.27
%
4.17
%
10.60
%
Adjusted return on average tangible
common equity
11.66
%
10.98
%
18.45
%
18.95
%
18.79
%
11.18
%
18.81
%
Earning asset yield (TE)
4.32
%
4.56
%
4.82
%
4.86
%
4.95
%
4.44
%
4.95
%
Total cost of funds
0.52
%
0.91
%
1.00
%
1.07
%
1.10
%
0.99
%
1.08
%
Net interest margin (TE)
3.83
%
3.70
%
3.86
%
3.84
%
3.91
%
3.77
%
3.93
%
Noninterest income excluding securities
transactions, as a percent of total revenue (TE)
39.35
%
22.83
%
22.02
%
28.89
%
21.27
%
32.14
%
20.45
%
Efficiency ratio
54.70
%
68.23
%
58.24
%
85.35
%
59.36
%
60.32
%
58.67
%
Adjusted efficiency ratio (TE)
51.08
%
59.87
%
55.61
%
57.25
%
53.77
%
54.90
%
54.43
%
CAPITAL ADEQUACY (period end)
Shareholders' equity to assets
12.38
%
13.37
%
13.54
%
13.63
%
12.93
%
12.38
%
12.93
%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
7.70
%
8.25
%
8.40
%
8.43
%
8.68
%
7.70
%
8.68
%
EQUITY TO ASSETS RECONCILIATION
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
7.70
%
8.25
%
8.40
%
8.43
%
8.68
%
7.70
%
8.68
%
Effect of goodwill and other intangibles
4.68
%
5.12
%
5.14
%
5.20
%
4.25
%
4.68
%
4.25
%
Equity to assets (GAAP)
12.38
%
13.37
%
13.54
%
13.63
%
12.93
%
12.38
%
12.93
%
OTHER DATA (period end)
Full time equivalent employees
Banking Division
1,832
1,865
1,913
2,001
1,336
1,832
1,336
Retail Mortgage Division
692
689
690
785
348
692
348
Warehouse Lending Division
9
9
9
9
10
9
10
SBA Division
42
44
42
45
21
42
21
Premium Finance Division
70
72
68
66
62
70
62
Total Ameris Bancorp FTE headcount
2,645
2,679
2,722
2,906
1,777
2,645
1,777
Assets per Banking Division FTE
$
10,848
$
9,772
$
9,536
$
8,878
$
8,889
$
10,848
$
8,889
Branch locations
170
170
170
172
114
170
114
Deposits per branch location
$
91,705
$
81,439
$
82,512
$
79,416
$
84,056
$
91,705
$
84,056
AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL TABLES
Income Statement
Table 2
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Jun
Mar
Dec
Sep
Jun
Jun
Jun
(dollars in thousands except per share data)
2020
2020
2019
2019
2019
2020
2019
Interest income
Interest and fees on loans
$
175,345
$
171,242
$
182,391
$
175,046
$
117,010
$
346,587
$
229,411
Interest on taxable securities
9,347
10,082
10,358
11,354
9,383
19,429
18,426
Interest on nontaxable securities
157
157
167
168
102
314
258
Interest on deposits in other banks
123
1,211
1,091
1,622
2,276
1,334
5,426
Interest on federal funds sold
46
76
69
171
257
122
436
Total interest income
185,018
182,768
194,076
188,361
129,028
367,786
253,957
Interest expense
Interest on deposits
14,273
24,102
27,970
29,425
23,454
38,375
45,138
Interest on other borrowings
6,931
10,721
10,755
10,167
3,923
17,652
7,773
Total interest expense
21,204
34,823
38,725
39,592
27,377
56,027
52,911
Net interest income
163,814
147,945
155,351
148,769
101,651
311,759
201,046
Provision for loan losses
68,449
37,047
5,693
5,989
4,668
105,496
8,076
Provision for unfunded commitments
19,712
4,000
—
—
—
23,712
—
Provision for credit losses
88,161
41,047
5,693
5,989
4,668
129,208
8,076
Net interest income after provision for
credit losses
75,653
106,898
149,658
142,780
96,983
182,551
192,970
Noninterest income
Service charges on deposits accounts
9,922
11,844
13,567
13,411
12,168
21,766
23,814
Mortgage banking activity
104,925
35,333
33,168
53,041
18,523
140,258
33,200
Other service charges, commissions and fees
1,130
1,128
1,085
1,236
803
2,258
1,592
Gain (loss) on securities
14
(9)
(1)
4
69
5
135
Other noninterest income
4,969
6,083
7,294
9,301
3,673
11,052
7,266
Total noninterest income
120,960
54,379
55,113
76,993
35,236
175,339
66,007
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
95,168
75,946
69,642
77,633
38,331
171,114
76,663
Occupancy and equipment expenses
13,807
12,028
11,919
12,639
7,834
25,835
16,038
Data processing and telecommunications
expenses
10,514
11,954
11,362
10,372
8,388
22,468
16,779
Credit resolution related expenses(1)
950
2,198
1,098
1,094
979
3,148
1,890
Advertising and marketing expenses
1,455
2,358
2,250
1,949
1,987
3,813
3,728
Amortization of intangible assets
5,601
5,631
5,741
5,719
3,121
11,232
6,253
Merger and conversion charges
895
540
2,415
65,158
3,475
1,435
5,532
Other noninterest expenses
27,378
27,398
18,137
18,133
17,136
54,776
29,793
Total noninterest expense
155,768
138,053
122,564
192,697
81,251
293,821
156,676
Income before income tax expense
40,845
23,224
82,207
27,076
50,968
64,069
102,301
Income tax expense
8,609
3,902
20,959
5,692
12,064
12,511
23,492
Net income
$
32,236
$
19,322
$
61,248
$
21,384
$
38,904
$
51,558
$
78,809
Diluted earnings per common share
$
0.47
$
0.28
$
0.88
$
0.31
$
0.82
$
0.74
$
1.66
(1) Includes expenses associated with problem loans and OREO, as well as OREO losses and writedowns.
AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL TABLES
Period End Balance Sheet
Table 3
Three Months Ended
Jun
Mar
Dec
Sep
Jun
(dollars in thousands)
2020
2020
2019
2019
2019
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
292,899
$
255,312
$
246,234
$
193,976
$
151,186
Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits
in banks
428,560
396,844
375,615
285,713
186,969
Time deposits in other banks
249
249
249
499
748
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value
1,238,896
1,353,040
1,403,403
1,491,207
1,273,244
Other investments
76,453
81,754
66,919
66,921
32,481
Loans held for sale, at fair value
1,736,397
1,398,229
1,656,711
1,187,551
261,073
Loans, net of unearned income
14,503,157
13,094,106
12,818,476
12,826,284
9,049,870
Allowance for loan losses
(208,793)
(149,524)
(38,189)
(35,530)
(31,793)
Loans, net
14,294,364
12,944,582
12,780,287
12,790,754
9,018,077
Other real estate owned
23,563
21,027
19,500
20,710
14,675
Premises and equipment, net
230,118
231,347
233,102
239,428
141,378
Goodwill
928,005
931,947
931,637
911,488
501,140
Other intangible assets, net
80,354
85,955
91,586
97,328
52,437
Cash value of bank owned life insurance
175,011
176,239
175,270
174,442
105,064
Deferred income taxes, net
56,306
24,196
2,180
22,111
30,812
Other assets
311,454
323,827
259,886
282,149
120,052
Total assets
$
19,872,629
$
18,224,548
$
18,242,579
$
17,764,277
$
11,889,336
Liabilities
Deposits
Noninterest-bearing
$
5,595,868
$
4,226,253
$
4,199,448
$
4,077,856
$
2,771,443
Interest-bearing
9,993,950
9,618,365
9,827,625
9,581,738
6,810,927
Total deposits
15,589,818
13,844,618
14,027,073
13,659,594
9,582,370
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under
agreements to repurchase
12,879
15,160
20,635
17,744
3,307
Other borrowings
1,418,336
1,543,371
1,398,709
1,351,172
564,636
Subordinated deferrable interest debentures
123,375
122,890
127,560
127,075
89,871
FDIC loss-share payable, net
18,903
18,111
19,642
19,490
20,596
Other liabilities
249,188
243,248
179,378
168,479
91,435
Total liabilities
17,412,499
15,787,398
15,772,997
15,343,554
10,352,215
Shareholders' Equity
Preferred stock
—
—
—
—
—
Common stock
71,674
71,652
71,500
71,447
49,099
Capital stock
1,909,839
1,908,721
1,907,108
1,904,789
1,053,500
Retained earnings
481,948
460,153
507,950
457,127
446,182
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax
39,613
39,551
17,995
15,482
16,462
Treasury stock
(42,944)
(42,927)
(34,971)
(28,122)
(28,122)
Total shareholders' equity
2,460,130
2,437,150
2,469,582
2,420,723
1,537,121
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
19,872,629
$
18,224,548
$
18,242,579
$
17,764,277
$
11,889,336
Other Data
Earning assets
$
17,983,712
$
16,324,222
$
16,321,373
$
15,858,175
$
10,804,385
Intangible assets
1,008,359
1,017,902
1,023,223
1,008,816
553,577
Interest-bearing liabilities
11,548,540
11,299,786
11,374,529
11,077,729
7,468,741
Average assets
19,222,181
18,056,445
17,998,494
17,340,387
11,625,344
Average common shareholders' equity
2,478,373
2,456,617
2,437,272
2,432,182
1,519,598
AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL TABLES
Asset Quality Information
Table 4
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Jun
Mar
Dec
Sep
Jun
Jun
Jun
(dollars in thousands)
2020
2020
2019
2019
2019
2020
2019
Allowance for Credit Losses
Balance at beginning of period
$
167,315
$
39,266
$
36,607
$
31,793
$
28,659
$
39,266
$
28,819
CECL adoption impact on allowance for loan
losses
—
78,661
—
—
—
78,661
—
CECL adoption impact on allowance for
unfunded commitments
—
12,714
—
—
—
12,714
—
Total CECL adoption impact
—
91,375
—
—
—
91,375
—
Acquired allowance for unfunded commitments
—
—
—
1,077
—
—
—
Provision for loan losses
68,449
37,047
5,693
5,989
4,668
105,496
8,076
Provision for unfunded commitments
19,712
4,000
—
—
—
23,712
—
Provision for credit losses
88,161
41,047
5,693
5,989
4,668
129,208
8,076
Charge-offs
11,282
6,718
5,664
5,249
3,496
18,000
8,875
Recoveries
2,101
2,345
2,630
2,997
1,962
4,446
3,773
Net charge-offs
9,181
4,373
3,034
2,252
1,534
13,554
5,102
Ending balance
$
246,295
$
167,315
$
39,266
$
36,607
$
31,793
$
246,295
$
31,793
Allowance for loan losses
$
208,793
$
149,524
$
38,189
$
35,530
$
31,793
$
208,793
$
31,793
Allowance for unfunded commitments
37,502
17,791
1,077
1,077
—
37,502
—
Total allowance for credit losses
$
246,295
$
167,315
$
39,266
$
36,607
$
31,793
$
246,295
$
31,793
Net Charge-off Information
Charge-offs
Commercial, financial and agricultural
$
486
$
2,486
$
1,813
$
490
$
473
$
2,972
$
1,157
Consumer installment
962
1,142
1,586
1,245
1,171
2,104
3,068
Indirect automobile
1,016
1,231
939
965
—
2,247
—
Mortgage warehouse
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
Municipal
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
Premium Finance
1,904
831
899
1,267
865
2,735
2,185
Real estate - construction and development
74
—
146
—
243
74
268
Real estate - commercial and farmland
6,315
928
181
1,318
589
7,243
1,843
Real estate - residential
525
100
100
37
155
625
354
Total charge-offs
11,282
6,718
5,664
5,322
3,496
18,000
8,875
Recoveries
Commercial, financial and agricultural
303
362
934
300
382
665
604
Consumer installment
777
643
640
476
289
1,420
504
Indirect automobile
18
22
60
385
—
40
—
Mortgage warehouse
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
Municipal
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
Premium Finance
676
684
358
736
650
1,360
1,660
Real estate - construction and development
168
342
430
930
268
510
385
Real estate - commercial and farmland
21
85
140
74
78
106
118
Real estate - residential
138
207
68
169
295
345
502
Total recoveries
2,101
2,345
2,630
3,070
1,962
4,446
3,773
Net charge-offs
$
9,181
$
4,373
$
3,034
$
2,252
$
1,534
$
13,554
$
5,102
Non-Performing Assets
Nonaccrual loans
$
77,745
$
77,866
$
75,124
$
100,501
$
41,479
$
77,745
$
41,479
Other real estate owned
23,563
21,027
19,500
20,710
14,675
23,563
14,675
Repossessed assets
1,348
783
939
1,258
—
1,348
—
Accruing loans delinquent 90 days or more
15,127
11,969
5,754
6,325
4,613
15,127
4,613
Total non-performing assets
$
117,783
$
111,645
$
101,317
$
128,794
$
60,767
$
117,783
$
60,767
Asset Quality Ratios
Non-performing assets as a percent of total
assets
0.59
%
0.61
%
0.56
%
0.73
%
0.51
%
0.59
%
0.51
%
Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans
(annualized)
0.27
%
0.14
%
0.09
%
0.07
%
0.07
%
0.20
%
0.12
%
AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL TABLES
Loan Information
Table 5
Jun
Mar
Dec
Sep
Jun
(dollars in thousands)
2020
2020
2019
2019
2019
Loans by Type
Commercial, financial and agricultural
$
1,839,921
$
827,392
$
802,171
$
931,755
$
703,290
Consumer installment
575,782
520,592
498,577
500,067
474,195
Indirect automobile
739,543
937,736
1,061,824
1,111,815
—
Mortgage warehouse
748,853
547,328
526,369
562,598
462,481
Municipal
731,508
749,633
564,304
578,267
583,558
Premium Finance
690,584
661,845
654,669
656,570
613,964
Real estate - construction and development
1,641,744
1,628,367
1,549,062
1,468,696
1,103,550
Real estate - commercial and farmland
4,804,420
4,516,451
4,353,039
4,198,759
3,182,213
Real estate - residential
2,730,802
2,704,762
2,808,461
2,817,757
1,926,619
Total loans
$
14,503,157
$
13,094,106
$
12,818,476
$
12,826,284
$
9,049,870
Troubled Debt Restructurings
Accruing troubled debt restructurings
Commercial, financial and agricultural
$
591
$
575
$
516
$
521
$
140
Consumer installment
42
4
8
9
10
Indirect automobile
—
—
—
—
—
Mortgage warehouse
—
—
—
—
—
Municipal
—
—
—
—
—
Premium Finance
—
159
156
159
191
Real estate - construction and development
919
925
936
948
1,124
Real estate - commercial and farmland
5,252
5,587
6,732
8,616
8,793
Real estate - residential
30,253
22,775
21,261
21,472
21,124
Total accruing troubled debt restructurings
$
37,057
$
30,025
$
29,609
$
31,725
$
31,382
Nonaccrual troubled debt restructurings
Commercial, financial and agricultural
$
1,034
$
334
$
335
$
144
$
162
Consumer installment
67
105
107
120
123
Indirect automobile
—
—
—
—
—
Mortgage warehouse
—
—
—
—
—
Municipal
—
—
—
—
—
Premium Finance
—
—
—
—
—
Real estate - construction and development
307
289
253
258
265
Real estate - commercial and farmland
1,878
2,415
2,071
1,958
2,109
Real estate - residential
2,231
3,078
2,857
2,103
1,760
Total nonaccrual troubled debt restructurings
$
5,517
$
6,221
$
5,623
$
4,583
$
4,419
Total troubled debt restructurings
$
42,574
$
36,246
$
35,232
$
36,308
$
35,801
Loans by Risk Grade
Grade 1 - Prime credit
$
1,789,709
$
774,956
$
587,877
$
613,281
$
622,034
Grade 2 - Strong credit
801,273
785,770
840,372
856,618
811,690
Grade 3 - Good credit
5,784,754
5,772,834
6,034,398
6,086,576
3,829,422
Grade 4 - Satisfactory credit
5,643,133
4,353,733
4,884,541
4,746,020
3,401,265
Grade 5 - Fair credit
212,667
1,131,128
233,020
252,424
211,229
Grade 6 - Other assets especially mentioned
108,704
106,885
86,412
114,235
64,075
Grade 7 - Substandard
162,917
168,561
151,846
157,114
110,152
Grade 8 - Doubtful
—
239
8
14
—
Grade 9 - Loss
—
—
2
2
3
Total loans
$
14,503,157
$
13,094,106
$
12,818,476
$
12,826,284
$
9,049,870
AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL TABLES
Average Balances
Table 6
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Jun
Mar
Dec
Sep
Jun
Jun
Jun
(dollars in thousands)
2020
2020
2019
2019
2019
2020
2019
Earning Assets
Federal funds sold
$
24,265
$
27,380
$
23,104
$
28,459
$
41,683
$
25,822
$
36,515
Interest-bearing deposits in banks
398,284
419,260
304,427
324,127
341,937
408,772
404,311
Time deposits in other banks
249
249
401
548
3,792
249
6,989
Investment securities - taxable
1,281,980
1,359,651
1,426,062
1,514,534
1,233,297
1,320,815
1,210,225
Investment securities - nontaxable
21,576
22,839
23,580
23,759
15,288
22,208
19,688
Other investments
79,143
73,972
64,852
53,712
15,830
76,557
15,185
Loans held for sale
1,614,080
1,587,131
1,537,648
856,572
154,707
1,600,606
128,261
Loans
13,915,406
12,712,997
12,697,912
12,677,063
8,740,561
13,308,960
8,612,978
Total Earning Assets
$
17,334,983
$
16,203,479
$
16,077,986
$
15,478,774
$
10,547,095
$
16,763,989
$
10,434,152
Deposits
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
5,061,578
$
4,080,920
$
4,124,872
$
4,040,592
$
2,723,843
$
4,571,249
$
2,634,937
NOW accounts
2,441,305
2,287,947
2,204,666
2,049,175
1,506,721
2,364,626
1,530,224
MMDA
4,221,906
4,004,644
3,953,717
3,815,185
2,655,108
4,113,275
2,666,001
Savings accounts
692,382
643,422
649,118
661,555
405,506
667,902
402,315
Retail CDs
2,471,134
2,624,209
2,721,829
2,804,243
1,962,422
2,547,671
1,927,474
Brokered CDs
2,043
61,190
249,644
150,176
486,292
31,617
498,230
Total Deposits
14,890,348
13,702,332
13,903,846
13,520,926
9,739,892
14,296,340
9,659,181
Non-Deposit Funding
Federal funds purchased and securities sold
under agreements to repurchase
12,452
15,637
17,088
19,914
3,213
14,045
9,511
FHLB advances
1,212,537
1,267,303
1,080,516
810,384
22,390
1,239,920
14,368
Other borrowings
269,300
269,454
234,001
220,918
145,453
269,377
145,463
Subordinated deferrable interest debentures
123,120
127,731
127,292
133,519
89,686
125,426
89,516
Total Non-Deposit Funding
1,617,409
1,680,125
1,458,897
1,184,735
260,742
1,648,768
258,858
Total Funding
$
16,507,757
$
15,382,457
$
15,362,743
$
14,705,661
$
10,000,634
$
15,945,108
$
9,918,039
AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL TABLES
Interest Income and Interest Expense (TE)
Table 7
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Jun
Mar
Dec
Sep
Jun
Jun
Jun
(dollars in thousands)
2020
2020
2019
2019
2019
2020
2019
Interest Income
Federal funds sold
$
45
$
76
$
69
$
171
$
257
$
121
$
436
Interest-bearing deposits in banks
122
1,210
1,089
1,620
2,260
1,332
5,359
Time deposits in other banks
1
1
2
2
16
2
67
Investment securities - taxable
9,346
10,082
10,358
11,354
9,383
19,428
18,426
Investment securities - nontaxable (TE)
198
199
212
213
129
397
327
Loans held for sale
14,053
13,637
14,330
7,889
1,632
27,690
2,784
Loans (TE)
162,617
158,636
169,119
168,239
116,413
321,253
228,678
Total Earning Assets
$
186,382
$
183,841
$
195,179
$
189,488
$
130,090
$
370,223
$
256,077
Accretion income (included above)
$
9,576
$
6,562
$
9,727
$
4,222
$
3,103
$
16,138
$
5,986
Interest Expense
Interest-Bearing Deposits
NOW accounts
$
1,265
$
2,774
$
2,728
$
2,843
$
2,260
$
4,039
$
4,369
MMDA
3,764
9,748
11,311
12,593
9,488
13,512
18,535
Savings accounts
94
210
233
274
85
304
162
Retail CDs
9,136
11,064
12,220
12,905
8,585
20,200
15,915
Brokered CDs
14
306
1,478
810
3,036
320
6,157
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
14,273
24,102
27,970
29,425
23,454
38,375
45,138
Non-Deposit Funding
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under
agreements to repurchase
25
40
41
32
2
65
13
FHLB advances
1,686
5,109
5,241
4,618
141
6,795
185
Other borrowings
3,487
3,511
3,358
3,332
2,210
6,998
4,437
Subordinated deferrable interest debentures
1,733
2,061
2,115
2,185
1,570
3,794
3,138
Total Non-Deposit Funding
6,931
10,721
10,755
10,167
3,923
17,652
7,773
Total Interest-Bearing Funding
$
21,204
$
34,823
$
38,725
$
39,592
$
27,377
$
56,027
$
52,911
Net Interest Income (TE)
$
165,178
$
149,018
$
156,454
$
149,896
$
102,713
$
314,196
$
203,166
AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL TABLES
Yields(1)
Table 8
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Jun
Mar
Dec
Sep
Jun
Jun
Jun
2020
2020
2019
2019
2019
2020
2019
Earning Assets
Federal funds sold
0.75
%
1.12
%
1.18
%
2.38
%
2.47
%
0.94
%
2.41
%
Interest-bearing deposits in banks
0.12
%
1.16
%
1.42
%
1.98
%
2.65
%
0.66
%
2.67
%
Time deposits in other banks
1.62
%
1.62
%
1.98
%
1.45
%
1.69
%
1.62
%
1.93
%
Investment securities - taxable
2.93
%
2.98
%
2.88
%
2.97
%
3.05
%
2.96
%
3.07
%
Investment securities - nontaxable (TE)
3.69
%
3.50
%
3.57
%
3.56
%
3.38
%
3.59
%
3.35
%
Loans held for sale
3.50
%
3.46
%
3.70
%
3.65
%
4.23
%
3.48
%
4.38
%
Loans (TE)
4.70
%
5.02
%
5.28
%
5.27
%
5.34
%
4.85
%
5.35
%
Total Earning Assets
4.32
%
4.56
%
4.82
%
4.86
%
4.95
%
4.44
%
4.95
%
Interest-Bearing Deposits
NOW accounts
0.21
%
0.49
%
0.49
%
0.55
%
0.60
%
0.34
%
0.58
%
MMDA
0.36
%
0.98
%
1.14
%
1.31
%
1.43
%
0.66
%
1.40
%
Savings accounts
0.05
%
0.13
%
0.14
%
0.16
%
0.08
%
0.09
%
0.08
%
Retail CDs
1.49
%
1.70
%
1.78
%
1.83
%
1.75
%
1.59
%
1.67
%
Brokered CDs
2.76
%
2.01
%
2.35
%
2.14
%
2.50
%
2.04
%
2.49
%
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
0.58
%
1.01
%
1.13
%
1.23
%
1.34
%
0.79
%
1.30
%
Non-Deposit Funding
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to
repurchase
0.81
%
1.03
%
0.95
%
0.64
%
0.25
%
0.93
%
0.28
%
FHLB advances
0.56
%
1.62
%
1.92
%
2.26
%
2.53
%
1.10
%
2.60
%
Other borrowings
5.21
%
5.24
%
5.69
%
5.98
%
6.09
%
5.22
%
6.15
%
Subordinated deferrable interest debentures
5.66
%
6.49
%
6.59
%
6.49
%
7.02
%
6.08
%
7.07
%
Total Non-Deposit Funding
1.72
%
2.57
%
2.92
%
3.40
%
6.03
%
2.15
%
6.06
%
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
0.75
%
1.24
%
1.37
%
1.47
%
1.51
%
0.99
%
1.47
%
Net Interest Spread
3.57
%
3.32
%
3.45
%
3.39
%
3.44
%
3.45
%
3.48
%
Net Interest Margin(2)
3.83
%
3.70
%
3.86
%
3.84
%
3.91
%
3.77
%
3.93
%
Total Cost of Funds(3)
0.52
%
0.91
%
1.00
%
1.07
%
1.10
%
0.71
%
1.08
%
(1) Interest and average rates are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.
(2) Rate calculated based on average earning assets.
(3) Rate calculated based on total average funding including noninterest-bearing deposits.
AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL TABLES
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
Adjusted Net Income
Table 9A
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Jun
Mar
Dec
Sep
Jun
Jun
Jun
(dollars in thousands except per share data)
2020
2020
2019
2019
2019
2020
2019
Net income available to common
shareholders
$
32,236
$
19,322
$
61,248
$
21,384
$
38,904
$
51,558
$
78,809
Adjustment items:
Merger and conversion charges
895
540
2,415
65,158
3,475
1,435
5,532
Restructuring charges
1,463
—
—
—
—
1,463
245
Servicing right impairment (recovery)
7,989
22,165
366
(1,319)
1,460
30,154
1,460
Gain on BOLI proceeds
(845)
—
752
(4,335)
—
(845)
—
Expenses related to SEC/DOJ
Investigation
1,294
1,443
463
—
—
2,737
—
Natural disaster and pandemic charges
(Note 1)
2,043
548
—
—
50
2,591
(39)
Loss on sale of premises
281
470
1,413
889
2,800
751
3,719
Tax effect of adjustment items (Note 2)
(2,933)
(5,283)
(898)
(13,238)
(1,479)
(8,216)
(1,929)
After tax adjustment items
10,187
19,883
4,511
47,155
6,306
30,070
8,988
Tax expense attributable to acquisition
related compensation and acquired BOLI
—
—
849
—
—
—
—
Adjusted net income
$
42,423
$
39,205
$
66,608
$
68,539
$
45,210
$
81,628
$
87,797
Weighted average number of shares -
diluted
69,292,972
69,502,022
69,683,999
69,600,499
47,337,809
69,413,027
47,394,911
Net income per diluted share
$
0.47
$
0.28
$
0.88
$
0.31
$
0.82
$
0.74
$
1.66
Adjusted net income per diluted share
$
0.61
$
0.56
$
0.96
$
0.98
$
0.96
$
1.18
$
1.85
Average assets
$
19,222,181
$
18,056,445
$
17,998,494
$
17,340,387
$
11,625,344
$
18,649,746
$
11,525,068
Return on average assets
0.67
%
0.43
%
1.35
%
0.49
%
1.34
%
0.56
%
1.38
%
Adjusted return on average assets
0.89
%
0.87
%
1.47
%
1.57
%
1.56
%
0.88
%
1.54
%
Average common equity
$
2,478,373
$
2,456,617
$
2,437,272
$
2,432,182
$
1,519,598
$
2,486,140
$
1,499,144
Average tangible common equity
$
1,462,871
$
1,436,108
$
1,432,081
$
1,434,829
$
964,841
$
1,468,135
$
941,489
Return on average common equity
5.23
%
3.16
%
9.97
%
3.49
%
10.27
%
4.17
%
10.60
%
Adjusted return on average tangible
common equity
11.66
%
10.98
%
18.45
%
18.95
%
18.79
%
11.18
%
18.81
%
Note 1: Pandemic charges include "thank you" pay for certain employees, additional sanitizing expenses at our locations, protective equipment for our employees and branch locations, and additional equipment required to support our remote workforce.
Note 2: A portion of the merger and conversion charges for all periods are nondeductible for tax purposes.
AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL TABLES
Non-GAAP Reconciliations (continued)
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (TE)
Table 9B
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Jun
Mar
Dec
Sep
Jun
Jun
Jun
(dollars in thousands)
2020
2020
2019
2019
2019
2020
2019
Adjusted Noninterest Expense
Total noninterest expense
$
155,768
$
138,053
$
122,564
$
192,697
$
81,251
$
293,821
$
156,676
Adjustment items:
Merger and conversion charges
(895)
(540)
(2,415)
(65,158)
(3,475)
(1,435)
(5,532)
Restructuring charges
(1,463)
—
—
—
—
(1,463)
(245)
Expenses related to SEC/DOJ Investigation
(1,294)
(1,443)
(463)
—
—
(2,737)
—
Natural disaster and pandemic charges
(2,043)
(548)
—
—
(50)
(2,591)
39
Loss on sale of premises
(281)
(470)
(1,413)
(889)
(2,800)
(751)
(3,719)
Adjusted noninterest expense
$
149,792
$
135,052
$
118,273
$
126,650
$
74,926
$
284,844
$
147,219
Total Revenue
Net interest income
$
163,814
$
147,945
$
155,351
$
148,769
$
101,651
$
311,759
$
201,046
Noninterest income
120,960
54,379
55,113
76,993
35,236
175,339
66,007
Total revenue
$
284,774
$
202,324
$
210,464
$
225,762
$
136,887
$
487,098
$
267,053
Adjusted Total Revenue
Net interest income (TE)
$
165,178
$
149,018
$
156,454
$
149,896
$
102,713
$
314,196
$
203,166
Noninterest income
120,960
54,379
55,113
76,993
35,236
175,339
66,007
Total revenue (TE)
286,138
203,397
211,567
226,889
137,949
489,535
269,173
Adjustment items:
(Gain) loss on securities
(14)
9
(1)
(4)
(69)
(5)
(135)
Loss (gain) on BOLI proceeds
(845)
—
752
(4,335)
—
(845)
—
Servicing right impairment (recovery)
7,989
22,165
366
(1,319)
1,460
30,154
1,460
Adjusted total revenue (TE)
$
293,268
$
225,571
$
212,684
$
221,231
$
139,340
$
518,839
$
270,498
Efficiency ratio
54.70
%
68.23
%
58.24
%
85.35
%
59.36
%
60.32
%
58.67
%
Adjusted efficiency ratio (TE)
51.08
%
59.87
%
55.61
%
57.25
%
53.77
%
54.90
%
54.43
%
Tangible Book Value Per Share
Table 9C
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Jun
Mar
Dec
Sep
Jun
Jun
Jun
(dollars in thousands except per share data)
2020
2020
2019
2019
2019
2020
2019
Total shareholders' equity
$
2,460,130
$
2,437,150
$
2,469,582
$
2,420,723
$
1,537,121
$
2,460,130
$
1,537,121
Less:
Goodwill
928,005
931,947
931,637
911,488
501,140
928,005
501,140
Other intangibles, net
80,354
85,955
91,586
97,328
52,437
80,354
52,437
Total tangible shareholders' equity
$
1,451,771
$
1,419,248
$
1,446,359
$
1,411,907
$
983,544
$
1,451,771
$
983,544
Period end number of shares
69,461,968
69,441,274
69,503,833
69,593,833
47,261,584
69,461,968
47,261,584
Book value per share (period end)
$
35.42
$
35.10
$
35.53
$
34.78
$
32.52
$
35.42
$
32.52
Tangible book value per share (period end)
$
20.90
$
20.44
$
20.81
$
20.29
$
20.81
$
20.90
$
20.81
AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL TABLES
Segment Reporting
Table 10
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Jun
Mar
Dec
Sep
Jun
Jun
Jun
(dollars in thousands)
2020
2020
2019
2019
2019
2020
2019
Banking Division
Net interest income
$
120,330
$
118,375
$
124,957
$
124,262
$
84,755
$
238,705
$
169,794
Provision for credit losses
86,805
35,997
4,741
3,549
2,306
122,802
4,364
Noninterest income
14,468
17,773
18,632
21,173
14,830
32,241
29,200
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
40,423
41,621
38,180
39,794
24,228
82,044
52,160
Occupancy and equipment expenses
11,679
10,347
10,216
10,750
7,034
22,026
14,315
Data processing and telecommunications expenses
8,919
10,797
10,156
9,551
7,635
19,716
15,227
Other noninterest expenses
27,997
30,645
23,176
87,059
22,728
58,642
39,684
Total noninterest expense
89,018
93,410
81,728
147,154
61,625
182,428
121,386
Income before income tax expense
(41,025)
6,741
57,120
(5,268)
35,654
(34,284)
73,244
Income tax expense (benefit)
(8,582)
275
15,412
(1,269)
8,691
(8,307)
17,466
Net income (loss)
$
(32,443)
$
6,466
$
41,708
$
(3,999)
$
26,963
$
(25,977)
$
55,778
Retail Mortgage Division
Net interest income
$
24,302
$
17,756
$
18,223
$
13,009
$
7,567
$
42,058
$
13,320
Provision for credit losses
423
1,997
1,237
1,490
609
2,420
745
Noninterest income
104,195
34,369
33,335
52,493
18,070
138,564
32,360
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
50,003
31,097
28,233
34,144
11,886
81,100
20,093
Occupancy and equipment expenses
1,953
1,504
1,544
1,686
670
3,457
1,436
Data processing and telecommunications expenses
1,406
986
1,034
660
394
2,392
724
Other noninterest expenses
6,949
5,875
4,553
3,484
2,385
12,824
4,499
Total noninterest expense
60,311
39,462
35,364
39,974
15,335
99,773
26,752
Income before income tax expense
67,763
10,666
14,957
24,038
9,693
78,429
18,183
Income tax expense
14,231
2,408
3,371
5,048
2,170
16,639
3,783
Net income
$
53,532
$
8,258
$
11,586
$
18,990
$
7,523
$
61,790
$
14,400
Warehouse Lending Division
Net interest income
$
5,026
$
3,302
$
3,771
$
3,169
$
2,987
$
8,328
$
5,677
Provision for credit losses
403
(9)
67
—
—
394
—
Noninterest income
727
960
610
560
450
1,687
829
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
209
210
325
286
162
419
323
Occupancy and equipment expenses
1
1
1
2
1
2
2
Data processing and telecommunications expenses
55
41
47
41
38
96
68
Other noninterest expenses
88
34
53
27
75
122
143
Total noninterest expense
353
286
426
356
276
639
536
Income before income tax expense
4,997
3,985
3,888
3,373
3,161
8,982
5,970
Income tax expense
1,049
837
816
708
664
1,886
1,254
Net income
$
3,948
$
3,148
$
3,072
$
2,665
$
2,497
$
7,096
$
4,716
AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL TABLES
Segment Reporting (continued)
Table 10
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Jun
Mar
Dec
Sep
Jun
Jun
Jun
(dollars in thousands)
2020
2020
2019
2019
2019
2020
2019
SBA Division
Net interest income
$
7,034
$
2,181
$
2,190
$
2,573
$
1,182
$
9,215
$
2,268
Provision for credit losses
2,322
(903)
150
(15)
178
1,419
409
Noninterest income
1,570
1,277
2,536
2,766
1,883
2,847
3,613
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
2,612
1,476
1,336
1,985
735
4,088
1,462
Occupancy and equipment expenses
97
97
79
66
65
194
124
Data processing and telecommunications expenses
15
13
5
22
3
28
5
Other noninterest expenses
359
515
402
503
359
874
746
Total noninterest expense
3,083
2,101
1,822
2,576
1,162
5,184
2,337
Income before income tax expense
3,199
2,260
2,754
2,778
1,725
5,459
3,135
Income tax expense
671
475
578
584
362
1,146
658
Net income
$
2,528
$
1,785
$
2,176
$
2,194
$
1,363
$
4,313
$
2,477
Premium Finance Division
Net interest income
$
7,122
$
6,331
$
6,210
$
5,756
$
5,160
$
13,453
$
9,987
Provision for credit losses
(1,792)
3,965
(502)
965
1,575
2,173
2,558
Noninterest income
—
—
—
1
3
—
5
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
1,921
1,542
1,568
1,424
1,320
3,463
2,625
Occupancy and equipment expenses
77
79
79
135
64
156
161
Data processing and telecommunications expenses
119
117
120
98
318
236
755
Other noninterest expenses
886
1,056
1,457
980
1,151
1,942
2,124
Total noninterest expense
3,003
2,794
3,224
2,637
2,853
5,797
5,665
(Loss) income before income tax expense
5,911
(428)
3,488
2,155
735
5,483
1,769
Income tax expense (benefit)
1,240
(93)
782
621
177
1,147
331
Net (loss) income
$
4,671
$
(335)
$
2,706
$
1,534
$
558
$
4,336
$
1,438
Total Consolidated
Net interest income
$
163,814
$
147,945
$
155,351
$
148,769
$
101,651
$
311,759
$
201,046
Provision for credit losses
88,161
41,047
5,693
5,989
4,668
129,208
8,076
Noninterest income
120,960
54,379
55,113
76,993
35,236
175,339
66,007
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
95,168
75,946
69,642
77,633
38,331
171,114
76,663
Occupancy and equipment expenses
13,807
12,028
11,919
12,639
7,834
25,835
16,038
Data processing and telecommunications expenses
10,514
11,954
11,362
10,372
8,388
22,468
16,779
Other noninterest expenses
36,279
38,125
29,641
92,053
26,698
74,404
47,196
Total noninterest expense
155,768
138,053
122,564
192,697
81,251
293,821
156,676
Income before income tax expense
40,845
23,224
82,207
27,076
50,968
64,069
102,301
Income tax expense
8,609
3,902
20,959
5,692
12,064
12,511
23,492
Net income
$
32,236
$
19,322
$
61,248
$
21,384
$
38,904
$
51,558
$
78,809
