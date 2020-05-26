Ameris Bancorp : To Hold Virtual 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

ATLANTA, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameris Bancorp (Nasdaq: ABCB) (the "Company") announced today that in response to continued public health precautions regarding in-person gatherings given the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ameris Bancorp 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders to be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time, will take place as a virtual meeting only, via live audio webcast. Shareholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person.

Only shareholders of record of the Company's common stock as of the close of business on April 2, 2020 (the record date), or beneficial owners of the Company's common stock as of the close of business on the record date who follow the instructions below, will be able to attend and vote at the Annual Meeting.

To access the virtual Annual Meeting, go to: http://www.meetingcenter.io/255218441. To be deemed present and to have the ability to vote during the Annual Meeting, you will be required to enter your control number and the meeting password, ABCB2020. For shareholders of record, your control number can be found on the proxy card or Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials you previously received.

Beneficial owners as of the close of business on the record date must register in advance to attend and vote at the virtual Annual Meeting. To register, you must obtain a legally valid proxy from your broker, bank or other nominee and present it to our transfer agent, Computershare. Once you have received a valid proxy from your broker, bank or other nominee, it should be emailed to Computershare at legalproxy@computershare.com and should be labeled "Legal Proxy – Ameris Bancorp" in the subject line. Please include proof from your broker, bank or other nominee of your valid proxy (e.g., a forwarded email from your broker, bank or other nominee with your valid proxy attached, or an image of your valid proxy attached to your email). Requests for registration must be received by Computershare no later than 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on June 8, 2020. You will then receive a confirmation of your registration, with a control number, by email from Computershare.

Further information regarding this change in location of the Annual Meeting can be found in the Company's proxy supplement filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Other materials related to the Annual Meeting can be found at www.envisionreports.com/ABCB.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. The Company's banking subsidiary, Ameris Bank, has 170 locations in Georgia, Alabama, Florida and South Carolina. The Company's common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "ABCB."

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ameris-bancorp-to-hold-virtual-2020-annual-meeting-of-shareholders-301065464.html

SOURCE Ameris Bancorp