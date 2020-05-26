Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Ameris Bancorp    ABCB

AMERIS BANCORP

(ABCB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ameris Bancorp : To Hold Virtual 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/26/2020 | 04:06pm EDT

ATLANTA, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameris Bancorp (Nasdaq: ABCB) (the "Company") announced today that in response to continued public health precautions regarding in-person gatherings given the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ameris Bancorp 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders to be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time, will take place as a virtual meeting only, via live audio webcast. Shareholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person.

Only shareholders of record of the Company's common stock as of the close of business on April 2, 2020 (the record date), or beneficial owners of the Company's common stock as of the close of business on the record date who follow the instructions below, will be able to attend and vote at the Annual Meeting.

To access the virtual Annual Meeting, go to: http://www.meetingcenter.io/255218441. To be deemed present and to have the ability to vote during the Annual Meeting, you will be required to enter your control number and the meeting password, ABCB2020. For shareholders of record, your control number can be found on the proxy card or Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials you previously received.

Beneficial owners as of the close of business on the record date must register in advance to attend and vote at the virtual Annual Meeting. To register, you must obtain a legally valid proxy from your broker, bank or other nominee and present it to our transfer agent, Computershare. Once you have received a valid proxy from your broker, bank or other nominee, it should be emailed to Computershare at legalproxy@computershare.com and should be labeled "Legal Proxy – Ameris Bancorp" in the subject line. Please include proof from your broker, bank or other nominee of your valid proxy (e.g., a forwarded email from your broker, bank or other nominee with your valid proxy attached, or an image of your valid proxy attached to your email). Requests for registration must be received by Computershare no later than 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on June 8, 2020. You will then receive a confirmation of your registration, with a control number, by email from Computershare.

Further information regarding this change in location of the Annual Meeting can be found in the Company's proxy supplement filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  Other materials related to the Annual Meeting can be found at www.envisionreports.com/ABCB.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. The Company's banking subsidiary, Ameris Bank, has 170 locations in Georgia, Alabama, Florida and South Carolina. The Company's common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "ABCB."

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ameris-bancorp-to-hold-virtual-2020-annual-meeting-of-shareholders-301065464.html

SOURCE Ameris Bancorp


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AMERIS BANCORP
04:06pAMERIS BANCORP : To Hold Virtual 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
PR
05/11AMERIS BANCORP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
04/23AMERIS BANCORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Di..
AQ
04/23AMERIS BANCORP : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/23AMERIS BANCORP : Announces Financial Results For First Quarter 2020
PR
04/15AMERIS BANCORP : Announces Date Of First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release And Confe..
PR
03/30AMERIS BANCORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (fo..
AQ
03/30AMERIS BANCORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/09AMERIS BANCORP : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND..
AQ
01/24AMERIS BANCORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Di..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group