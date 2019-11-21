Log in
AMERIS BANCORP

AMERIS BANCORP

(ABCB)
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Ameris Bancorp Investors

11/21/2019 | 08:01pm EST

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Ameris Bancorp (“Ameris” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ABCB) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On November 21, 2019, after the market closed, the Company disclosed that it had received a subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) requesting documents and materials related to the purchase of US Premium Finance and the sale of certain loans to CEBV LLC. Additionally, Ameris Bank, the banking subsidiary of the Company, received a grand jury subpoena from the US Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell sharply during afterhours trading, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Ameris securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, CA 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
EPS Revisions
