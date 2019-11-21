Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Ameris Bancorp Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Ameris Bancorp (“Ameris” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ABCB) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On November 21, 2019, after the market closed, the Company disclosed that it had received a subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) requesting documents and materials related to the purchase of US Premium Finance and the sale of certain loans to CEBV LLC. Additionally, Ameris Bank, the banking subsidiary of the Company, received a grand jury subpoena from the US Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell sharply during afterhours trading, thereby injuring investors.

