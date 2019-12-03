Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) on Behalf of Shareholders

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ: ABCB) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders. Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers.

Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Receives Subpoena From the SEC

On November 21, 2019, Ameris Bancorp revealed that the Company had received a subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission requesting documents and materials related to the purchase of U.S. Premium Finance and the sale of certain loans to CEBV LLC. In addition to the SEC subpoena, Ameris Bancorp's subsidiary, Ameris Bank, received a grand jury subpoena from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Georgia.

Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Shareholders Have Legal Options

