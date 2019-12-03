Log in
Ameris Bancorp    ABCB

AMERIS BANCORP

(ABCB)
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) on Behalf of Shareholders

12/03/2019

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ: ABCB) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders. Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers.

If you suffered a loss as a result of Ameris Bancorp's misconduct, click here.

Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Receives Subpoena From the SEC

On November 21, 2019, Ameris Bancorp revealed that the Company had received a subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission requesting documents and materials related to the purchase of U.S. Premium Finance and the sale of certain loans to CEBV LLC. In addition to the SEC subpoena, Ameris Bancorp's subsidiary, Ameris Bank, received a grand jury subpoena from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Georgia.

Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Shareholders Have Legal Options

Contact us to learn more:
Leo Kandinov
(800) 350-6003
LKandinov@robbinsllp.com
Shareholder Information Form

Robbins LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested. Click here to receive free alerts from Stock Watch when companies engage in wrongdoing.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
