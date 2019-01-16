Log in
AMERISAFE Announces 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

01/16/2019 | 05:01pm EST

DERIDDER, La., Jan. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMERISAFE, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMSF), a specialty provider of workers’ compensation insurance focused on high hazard industries, today announced it will release its 2018 fourth quarter and full year financial results on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, the Company has scheduled a conference call which will be broadcast live over the Internet on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 10:30AM Eastern time.

What:

AMERISAFE 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Conference Call

When:

Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 10:30AM Eastern Time / 9:30AM Central Time

How:


Live via phone – by dialing 720.545.0027
Live over the Internet – by logging onto the web at the address below

Where:www.amerisafe.com, on the “Investor Relations Home” page of the “Investors” section of the Company website


For those who cannot listen to the live call, a telephonic replay will be available through March 7, 2019 and may be accessed as follows:

Replay Call:   855.859.2056 or 404.537.3406
Passcode:   4089884 and then #


An archive of the webcast will be available after the call for a period of 60 days in the “Investors” section of the Company’s website.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc. is a specialty provider of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. AMERISAFE actively markets workers’ compensation insurance in 27 states.

Neal A. Fuller, EVP & CFO
AMERISAFE
337.463.9052

amerisafe logo.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
