AMERISAFE, INC.

(AMSF)
61.435 USD   -0.67%
AMERISAFE Increases Dividend 14%

02/27/2019

DERIDDER, La., Feb. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMERISAFE, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMSF), a specialty provider of workers’ compensation insurance focused on high hazard industries, today announced that its Board of Directors had increased the quarterly dividend by 14%. 

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share, payable on March 22, 2019 to shareholders of record as of March 8, 2019. 

“This increase in the quarterly common stock dividend reflects our financial strength and our ongoing commitment to proactively manage shareholders' capital,” said G. Janelle Frost, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Over the past five years, the Company has paid $3.80 in regular dividends and $14.75 in extraordinary dividends per share.

More information on the dividend and information on the company’s fourth quarter and 2018 full year earnings can be found in AMERISAFE’s accompanying earnings release issued today.

ABOUT AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc. is a specialty provider of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. AMERISAFE actively markets workers’ compensation insurance in 27 states.

Neal A. Fuller, EVP & CFO
AMERISAFE
337.463.9052

amerisafe logo.png


Financials ($)
Sales 2018 378 M
EBIT 2018 72,0 M
Net income 2018 69,3 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 7,08%
P/E ratio 2018 16,72
P/E ratio 2019 18,74
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,15x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,05x
Capitalization 1 192 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 67,8 $
Spread / Average Target 9,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gerry Janelle Frost President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jared A. Morris Chairman
Neal Andrew Fuller CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Daniel V. Phillips Independent Director
Millard E. Morris Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERISAFE, INC.9.72%1 192
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY-0.88%496 926
PEOPLE'S INSURANCE CO GROUP OF CHINA15.06%42 231
PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION20.55%42 173
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS INC4.75%35 751
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES11.29%35 102
