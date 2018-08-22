Log in
08/22 10:00:03 pm
62.8 USD   -0.63%
AMERISAFE : to Present at KBW 2018 Insurance Conference
PU
08/22AMERISAFE to Present at KBW 2018 Insurance Conference
GL
08/01AMERISAFE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
AMERISAFE : to Present at KBW 2018 Insurance Conference

08/22/2018 | 11:17pm CEST

DERIDDER, La., Aug. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMERISAFE, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMSF) a specialty provider of hazardous workers' compensation insurance, today announced that G. Janelle Frost, Chief Executive Officer and President, and Neal A. Fuller, Chief Financial Officer, will present at KBW's 2018 Insurance Conference. The event will be held on September 5, 2018 at the Crown Plaza Times Square in New York, New York.

AMERISAFE's presentation will be webcast live at 11:20 a.m. Eastern time. To listen to the audio webcast and view accompanying presentation materials, visit the Investor Relations section of the AMERISAFE website at www.amerisafe.com. A replay will be archived on the website shortly after the presentation.

ABOUT AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc. is a specialty provider of workers' compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. AMERISAFE actively markets workers' compensation insurance in 27 states.

Neal A. Fuller, EVP & CFO
AMERISAFE
337.463.9052

Source: AMERISAFE, Inc.

Disclaimer

Amerisafe Inc. published this content on 22 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2018 21:16:02 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 382 M
EBIT 2018 68,4 M
Net income 2018 63,9 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 3,88%
P/E ratio 2018 19,37
P/E ratio 2019 20,28
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,19x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,11x
Capitalization 1 218 M
Technical analysis trends AMERISAFE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 66,8 $
Spread / Average Target 5,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gerry Janelle Frost President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jared A. Morris Chairman
Neal Andrew Fuller CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Daniel V. Phillips Independent Director
Millard E. Morris Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERISAFE, INC.2.68%1 218
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY5.53%515 204
PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION18.79%39 156
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS INC2.59%35 613
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-2.90%35 257
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-4.08%35 122
