AmeriServ Financial : Daniel Onorato Joins AmeriServ Financial, Inc. Board of Directors

JOHNSTOWN, Pa., May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRV) today announced the appointment of Daniel A. Onorato as an independent director of the company. Mr. Onorato is executive vice president, chief corporate affairs officer for Highmark Health, headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Mr. Onorato's appointment expands the Board to nine directors. He will be a member of the investment/asset liability committee and the audit committee, on which he will also serve as the board's designated audit committee financial expert under applicable SEC rules.

"We are pleased to welcome Dan as a new independent director to the AmeriServ board. He is an accomplished business leader and well-respected within our region for the important roles he has played within Allegheny County government. Through his role at Highmark Health, Dan has been instrumental in helping the company navigate the regulatory, community and corporate communication facets as one of the top health care providers throughout the state," Allan Dennison, chairman of AmeriServ Financial, Inc., said. "We are confident he will add great value to our Board and AmeriServ will benefit from his expertise and counsel."

Prior to joining Highmark Health, Mr. Onorato served two terms as chief executive of Allegheny County. Prior to that, he served as Allegheny County's controller and two terms on the Pittsburgh City Council. His professional background also includes work as an attorney and certified public accountant (CPA).

Mr. Onorato is currently on the Boards of the Highmark Foundation, Highmark Caring Foundation, Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry, Greater Pittsburgh Chamber of Commerce, Pittsburgh Public Theater, Allegheny Parks Foundation and Jefferson Regional Foundation. He is a graduate of

The Pennsylvania State University, and earned a Juris Doctorate from the University of Pittsburgh School of Law.

Mr. Onorato and his wife, Shelly, reside in Pittsburgh. They are the parents of three children.

About AmeriServ Financial, Inc.

AmeriServ Financial, Inc. is the parent of AmeriServ Financial Bank and AmeriServ Trust and Financial Services Company in Johnstown. The Company's subsidiaries provide full-service banking and wealth management services through sixteen community offices in southwestern Pennsylvania and Hagerstown, Maryland. The Company also operates loan production offices in Altoona and Monroeville, Pennsylvania. At March 31, 2020, AmeriServ had total assets of $1.17 billion and a book value of $5.92 per common share. For more information, visit www.ameriserv.com.

