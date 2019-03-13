AmeriServ Financial : David Finui Promoted to Executive Vice President, Director - Wealth and Capital Management at AmeriServ

JOHNSTOWN, Pa., March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ: ASRV) – The AmeriServ Trust and Financial Services Company announced today that David Finui has been promoted to executive vice president – director, wealth and capital management. In his new role, Finui is responsible for directing the company's strategic planning efforts as well as overseeing all aspects of the personal trust and financial services business lines.

In his prior role as senior vice president, personal trust and financial services manager, Finui directed product management and sales activities related to AmeriServ trust and wealth management.

"David has done a great job growing our trust and wealth management business and expanding our reach beyond the bank's traditional footprint. His vast knowledge of personal trust and financial services has been incredibly valuable in developing staff and providing customers with the tools and services they need for each step in their financial and investment journey," James Huerth, president and chief executive officer of the AmeriServ Trust and Financial Services Company, said.

Finui has worked for AmeriServ since 2016 and has over 40 years of experience in all facets of financial services including trusts, investment brokerage, retail banking and lending. He earned an MBA from Indiana University of Pennsylvania and a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown. He is also a graduate of the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Colorado and the Pennsylvania Bankers Association Trust School at Bucknell University.

Outside of AmeriServ, Finui serves on the board of the Fiduciary Education Foundation; the board of the Friends of Flight 93, is a member of the Financial Planners Association of America, Pittsburgh Chapter. He is a supporting member of the Laurel Arts in Somerset and past president of the Somerset Rotary, the Somerset Exchange Club and Indian Lake Golf Club.

Finui resides with his wife, Allison, in Indian Lake, Central City, PA.

AmeriServ Trust and Financial Services Company is a $2.1 billion subsidiary of AmeriServ Financial, Inc. It operates diverse revenue divisions for clients primarily in Pennsylvania and Maryland. Services include traditional personal offerings, advisory, insurance and retirement services. Additionally, it offers boutique services in capital management of union pension funds in real estate investments, cemetery and special needs pooled trusts.

AmeriServ Financial Inc., is the parent of AmeriServ Financial Bank and AmeriServ Trust and Financial Services Company. The company's subsidiaries provide full-service banking, commercial and consumer lending, and wealth management services in southwestern Pennsylvania. As of December 31, 2018, AmeriServ Bank had total assets of $1.16 billion. AmeriServ Financial, Inc. is publicly traded under the symbol ASRV on NASDAQ.

*Securities and Advisory Services offered through LPL Financial, a registered investment advisor, member FINRA/SIPC. Insurance products are offered through LPL Financial or its licensed affiliates. AmeriServ Financial Bank, AmeriServ Financial, Inc., AmeriServ Trust and Financial Services Company, and AmeriServ Financial Services are not registered broker/dealers and are not affiliated with LPL Financial.

SOURCE AmeriServ Financial, Inc.