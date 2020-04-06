Log in
AmeriServ Financial, Inc. : to Hold Previously Announced 2020 Annual Shareholder Meeting by Virtual Means Due to Coronavirus Concerns

04/06/2020 | 03:01pm EDT

JOHNSTOWN, Pa., April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: ASRV), announced today that, due to the continuing public health concerns relating to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and to protect the health and well-being of its shareholders, employees, and other stakeholders, the Company's 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders will now be held virtually.  A proxy statement supplement will be filed today with the Securities Exchange Commission with additional information concerning the virtual meeting, which we urge shareholders to read in its entirety. 

Although shareholders will not be able to attend the annual meeting in person, virtual attendance capabilities will provide shareholders the ability to participate and ask questions during the meeting.  Additionally, the Company's shareholders will be deemed "present" if they access the annual meeting through the virtual platform and they will be able to vote their shares at the annual meeting, or revoke or change a previously submitted vote, through the virtual platform. 

The virtual meeting will be held on the same date and time as previously announced, April 28, 2020 at 1:30 p.m.  As described in the proxy materials for the annual meeting previously distributed, the Company's shareholders are entitled to participate in the annual meeting if they were a shareholder of record as of the close of business on February 14, 2020, which is the record date for the annual meeting.  The proxy card included with the proxy materials previously distributed will not be updated to reflect the information provided in this announcement and may continue to be used to vote each shareholders' shares in connection with the annual meeting.

Shareholders will be able to attend the meeting online, vote their shares electronically, and submit their questions during the meeting by visiting https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1438/33330.  In light of the foregoing, the Company urges shareholders to consider voting and submitting proxies in advance of the annual meeting using one of the available methods described in the proxy materials previously provided to the Company's shareholders. 

Pertinent User Information:

What:   2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

When: 1:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, April 28, 2020

Where: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1438/33330

Participants are asked to access the webcast approximately 10 to 15 minutes prior to the beginning of the meeting.  The replay of the meeting will be available at the same site 24 hours after the meeting has concluded.

About AmeriServ Financial, Inc.

AmeriServ Financial, Inc. is the parent of AmeriServ Financial Bank and AmeriServ Trust and Financial Services Company in Johnstown.  The Company's subsidiaries provide full-service banking and wealth management services through sixteen community offices in southwestern Pennsylvania and Hagerstown, Maryland.  The Company also operates loan production offices in Altoona and Monroeville, Pennsylvania.  At December 31, 2019, AmeriServ had total assets of $1.17 billion and a book value of $5.78 per common share.  For more information, visit www.ameriserv.com.

AmeriServ Financial, Inc. logo

 

 

 

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ameriserv-financial-inc-to-hold-previously-announced-2020-annual-shareholder-meeting-by-virtual-means-due-to-coronavirus-concerns-301036124.html

SOURCE AmeriServ Financial, Inc.


