AmeriServ Financial, Inc. : to Webcast 2019 Annual Shareholder Meeting

04/10/2019 | 04:01pm EDT

JOHNSTOWN, Pa., April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRV), the holding company of AmeriServ Financial Bank and AmeriServ Trust and Financial Services Company, with branch locations in five southwestern and southcentral Pennsylvania counties and Hagerstown, Maryland; and loan production offices in Altoona and Wilkins Township, PA announced today there will be a live webcast of AmeriServ's 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

Allan Dennison, AmeriServ's chairman of the board; Jeffrey Stopko, president and chief executive officer; and Michael Lynch, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will host the meeting and answer shareholder questions.  The public is invited to listen.

Pertinent User Information:

What:   2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

When: 1:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, April 23, 2019

Where: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1438/29553

Participants are asked to access the webcast approximately 10 to 15 minutes prior to the beginning of the meeting.  The replay of the meeting will be available at the same site 24 hours after the meeting has concluded.

About AmeriServ Financial, Inc. and AmeriServ Financial Bank

AmeriServ Financial, Inc. is a $1.1 billion bank holding company that is headquartered in Johnstown, Pa. and trades on NASDAQ under the symbol ASRV.  Its principal subsidiary, AmeriServ Financial Bank, was established in 1901 and operates in five counties across southwestern and southcentral Pennsylvania and Hagerstown, Maryland; and with loan production offices in Altoona and Wilkins Township, PA.  For more information, visit www.ameriserv.com.

AmeriServ Financial, Inc. logo

 

 

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ameriserv-financial-inc-to-webcast-2019-annual-shareholder-meeting-300830182.html

SOURCE AmeriServ Financial, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
