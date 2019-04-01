AmerisourceBergen : Announces Date and Time for Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Earnings Release

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC) today announced that it plans
to release its results for the Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 on Thursday,
May 2, 2019, prior to the opening of trading on the New York Stock
Exchange. The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results
at 8:30 a.m. ET on May 2, 2019.
Participating in the conference call will be:
Steven H. Collis, Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James
F. Cleary, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
The dial-in number for the live call will be (612) 326-1019. No access
code is required. The live call will also be webcast via the Company’s
website at investor.amerisourcebergen.com.
Users are encouraged to log on to the webcast approximately 10 minutes
in advance of the scheduled start time of the call.
Replays of the call will be made available via telephone and webcast. A
replay of the webcast will be posted on investor.amerisourcebergen.com
approximately two hours after the completion of the call and will remain
available for 30 days. The telephone replay will also be available
approximately two hours after the completion of the call and will remain
available for one month. To access the telephone replay from within the
U.S., dial (800) 475-6701. From outside the U.S., dial (320) 365-3844.
The access code for the replay is 465792.
About AmerisourceBergen
AmerisourceBergen provides pharmaceutical products, value-driving
services and business solutions that improve access to care. Tens of
thousands of healthcare providers, veterinary practices and livestock
producers trust us as their partner in the pharmaceutical supply chain.
Global manufacturers depend on us for services that drive commercial
success for their products. Through our daily work—and powered by our
21,000 associates—we are united in our responsibility to create
healthier futures. AmerisourceBergen is ranked #12 on the Fortune 500,
with more than $160 billion in annual revenue. The company is
headquartered in Valley Forge, Pa. and has a presence in 50+ countries.
Learn more at investor.amerisourcebergen.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190401005833/en/