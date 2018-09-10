AmerisourceBergen : Announces Financial Leadership Change

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC) today announced that Tim G.
Guttman, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, has
decided to retire from the Company. James F. Cleary, Jr., Executive Vice
President and Group President, Global Commercialization Services and
Animal Health, will succeed Guttman as Executive Vice President and
Chief Financial Officer. Guttman will step down as Chief Financial
Officer on November 9, 2018 and continue in an advisory capacity further
into fiscal year 2019 to ensure a smooth transition. All previously
communicated aspects of the Company's fiscal year 2018 financial
guidance and assumptions remain the same.
“Tim has exemplified financial stewardship and humble leadership
throughout his 16 years with the company. I have great respect for Tim’s
energy, dedication and focus on financial performance.” said Steven H.
Collis, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of
AmerisourceBergen. “During his nearly seven-year tenure as CFO, Tim has
been a key partner to me, and the rest of the executive lead team,
supporting the company in delivering a strong track record of financial
results, growth and total shareholder return.”
Cleary joined AmerisourceBergen in February 2015 following the Company’s
acquisition of MWI Veterinary Supply, where he served as chief executive
officer for over a decade, leading MWI through its initial public
offering, many years of growth and ultimate sale to AmerisourceBergen.
Following the acquisition, Cleary served as Executive Vice President &
President, AmerisourceBergen Animal Health for over two years until
taking on responsibility for AmerisourceBergen’s pharmaceutical
commercialization solutions for manufacturers and animal health as
Executive Vice President & Group President, Global Commercialization
Services & Animal Health in June 2017.
“Jim brings more than 20 years of strong leadership and operational
experience and an in-depth knowledge of our business to his new role as
CFO,” Mr. Collis continued. “I feel fortunate to be able to have such an
experienced executive transitioning into the CFO role. His proven track
record of management and execution make him an excellent leader to help
AmerisourceBergen continue to grow as a leading healthcare solutions
provider and drive shareholder return.”
About AmerisourceBergen
AmerisourceBergen provides pharmaceutical products, value-driving
services and business solutions that improve access to care. Tens of
thousands of healthcare providers, veterinary practices and livestock
producers trust us as their partner in the pharmaceutical supply chain.
Global manufacturers depend on us for services that drive commercial
success for their products. Through our daily work—and powered by our
21,000 associates—we are united in our responsibility to create
healthier futures. AmerisourceBergen is ranked #12 on the Fortune 500,
with more than $150 billion in annual revenue. The company is
headquartered in Valley Forge, Pa. and has a presence in 50+ countries.
Learn more at investor.amerisourcebergen.com.
