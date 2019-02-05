Log in
AmerisourceBergen    ABC

AMERISOURCEBERGEN (ABC)
02/05 04:02:00 pm
85.77 USD   +1.56%
AmerisourceBergen : Declares Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC) today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per common share, payable March 4, 2019, to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 19, 2019.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen provides pharmaceutical products, value-driving services and business solutions that improve access to care. Tens of thousands of healthcare providers, veterinary practices and livestock producers trust us as their partner in the pharmaceutical supply chain. Global manufacturers depend on us for services that drive commercial success for their products. Through our daily work—and powered by our 21,000 associates—we are united in our responsibility to create healthier futures. AmerisourceBergen is ranked #12 on the Fortune 500, with more than $160 billion in annual revenue. The company is headquartered in Valley Forge, Pa. and has a presence in 50+ countries. Learn more at investor.amerisourcebergen.com.


Financials ($)
Sales 2019 179 B
EBIT 2019 1 987 M
Net income 2019 1 332 M
Debt 2019 1 058 M
Yield 2019 1,88%
P/E ratio 2019 13,40
P/E ratio 2020 13,20
EV / Sales 2019 0,11x
EV / Sales 2020 0,10x
Capitalization 17 827 M
Technical analysis trends AMERISOURCEBERGEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 91,9 $
Spread / Average Target 8,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven H. Collis Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James Francis Cleary Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Dale B. Danilewitz Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Henry Wadsworth McGee Independent Director
Jane Ellen Henney Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERISOURCEBERGEN13.51%17 827
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE5.20%67 419
MCKESSON CORPORATION19.72%25 371
CARDINAL HEALTH11.91%14 870
MEDIPAL HOLDINGS CORP12.57%5 801
SUZUKEN CO., LTD.3.83%5 452
