AmerisourceBergen : Declares Quarterly DividendLearn More

VALLEY FORGE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb. 5, 2019-- The Board of Directors of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC) today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per common share, payable March 4, 2019, to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 19, 2019.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen provides pharmaceutical products, value-driving services and business solutions that improve access to care. Tens of thousands of healthcare providers, veterinary practices and livestock producers trust us as their partner in the pharmaceutical supply chain. Global manufacturers depend on us for services that drive commercial success for their products. Through our daily work-and powered by our 21,000 associates-we are united in our responsibility to create healthier futures. AmerisourceBergen is ranked #12 on the Fortune 500, with more than $160 billion in annual revenue. The company is headquartered in Valley Forge, Pa. and has a presence in 50+ countries. Learn more at investor.amerisourcebergen.com.

