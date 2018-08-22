Robbins Arroyo LLP : Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) on Behalf of Shareholders

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins
Arroyo LLP is investigating whether certain officers and directors
of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC) breached their fiduciary
duties to shareholders. AmerisourceBergen sources and distributes
pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally.
View this press release on the firm's Shareholder Rights Blog: https://www.robbinsarroyo.com/amerisourcebergen-corp/
AmerisourceBergen Shareholders Have Legal Options
Concerned shareholders who would like more information about their
rights and potential remedies can contact attorney Leonid Kandinov at
(800) 350-6003, LKandinov@robbinsarroyo.com,
or via the shareholder
information form on the firm's website.
Robbins Arroyo LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder
rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors
in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has
helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves
and the companies in which they have invested. Sign up for our FREE
portfolio monitoring service, Stock
Watch.
Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180822005684/en/