AmerisourceBergen    ABC

AMERISOURCEBERGEN (ABC)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/22 10:02:00 pm
88.15 USD   +0.18%
08/22ROBBINS ARROYO : Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Ame..
BU
08/17AMERISOURCEBERG : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/09AMERISOURCEBERG : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
Robbins Arroyo LLP : Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) on Behalf of Shareholders

08/22/2018 | 11:51pm CEST

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins Arroyo LLP is investigating whether certain officers and directors of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders. AmerisourceBergen sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally.

View this press release on the firm's Shareholder Rights Blog: https://www.robbinsarroyo.com/amerisourcebergen-corp/

AmerisourceBergen Shareholders Have Legal Options

Concerned shareholders who would like more information about their rights and potential remedies can contact attorney Leonid Kandinov at (800) 350-6003, LKandinov@robbinsarroyo.com, or via the shareholder information form on the firm's website.

Robbins Arroyo LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested. Sign up for our FREE portfolio monitoring service, Stock Watch.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


Financials ($)
Sales 2018 168 B
EBIT 2018 2 008 M
Net income 2018 1 714 M
Debt 2018 1 068 M
Yield 2018 1,73%
P/E ratio 2018 11,15
P/E ratio 2019 13,78
EV / Sales 2018 0,12x
EV / Sales 2019 0,11x
Capitalization 19 037 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 98,4 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
Managers
NameTitle
Steven H. Collis Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Tim G. Guttman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Dale B. Danilewitz Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Henry Wadsworth McGee Independent Director
Jane Ellen Henney Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERISOURCEBERGEN-3.87%19 037
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION2.92%75 021
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE-3.62%69 717
EXPRESS SCRIPTS HOLDING CO17.70%49 392
MCKESSON CORPORATION-16.22%26 048
CARDINAL HEALTH-15.54%16 050
