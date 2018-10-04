Log in
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP : Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of AmerisourceBergen Corporation - ABC

10/04/2018 | 08:48pm CEST

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), a national securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether certain directors and officers of AmerisourceBergen Corporation ("AmerisourceBergen" or the "Company") (NYSE: ABC) breached their fiduciary duties to the Company and its shareholders.  If you are an AmerisourceBergen shareholder, you are encouraged to contact Scott+Scott for additional information.

AmerisourceBergen sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally.  In September 2017, the company's AmerisourceBergen Specialty Group unit pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor related to the sale of syringes containing drugs for cancer patients, double billing, and providing kickbacks to doctors, and paid $260 million in criminal fines and forfeitures. The Company also entered a five-year corporate integrity agreement to ensure compliance with federal health care rules.

On October 1, 2018, the U.S. Department of Justice announced that the Company will pay $625 million to resolve civil fraud charges over related conduct, bringing AmerisourceBergen's total payments to $885 million over its repackaging and distribution of pre-filled syringes that were not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

What You Can Do

If you are an AmerisourceBergen shareholder, you may have legal claims against the Company's directors and officers.  If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at (844) 818-6982 or at jpettigrew@scott-scott.com

About Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and employee retirement plan actions throughout the United States.  The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

Attorney Advertising

CONTACT:
Joe Pettigrew
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP
230 Park Ave, 17th Fl, NY, NY 10169
(844) 818-6982
jpettigrew@scott-scott.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scottscott-attorneys-at-law-llp-investigating-derivative-claims-on-behalf-of-shareholders-of-amerisourcebergen-corporation--abc-300724807.html

SOURCE Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP


© PRNewswire 2018
