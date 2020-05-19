AmerisourceBergen : Closes $500 Million Senior Note Offering

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC) today announced the closing of its public offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of its 2.800% Senior Notes due May 15, 2030 (the “Notes”), in an underwritten registered public offering. The offering was made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement AmerisourceBergen filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on November 20, 2018.

AmerisourceBergen intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to redeem all of its 3.500% Senior Notes due November 15, 2021 (CUSIP 03073E AJ4) (the “2021 Notes”) and for general corporate purposes.

The joint book-running managers for the offering were BofA Securities, Inc., MUFG Securities Americas Inc. and U.S. Bancorp Investments, Inc. AmerisourceBergen filed a final prospectus supplement and an accompanying prospectus with the SEC in connection with the offering of the Notes. Copies of these materials can be made available by contacting: BofA Securities, Inc., NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255, Attention: Prospectus Department, (phone: (800) 294-1322); MUFG Securities Americas Inc. at 1221 Avenue of the Americas, 6th Floor, New York, New York 10020, Attention: Capital Markets Group, (fax: (646) 434- 3455); or U.S. Bancorp Investments, Inc. at 214 North Tryon Street, 26th Floor, Charlotte, North Carolina 28202, Attention: Credit Fixed Income, (fax: (704) 335-2393). Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus are also available on the SEC’s Web site at www.sec.gov.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes, nor shall there be any sale of the Notes in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. In addition, this news release does not constitute a notice of redemption for any of the 2021 Notes. Holders of the 2021 Notes should refer to the notice of redemption delivered to the registered holders of the 2021 Notes by U.S. Bank National Association, as trustee for the 2021 Notes.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen provides pharmaceutical products, value-driving services and business solutions that improve access to care. Tens of thousands of healthcare providers, veterinary practices and livestock producers trust us as their partner in the pharmaceutical supply chain. Global manufacturers depend on us for services that drive commercial success for their products. Through our daily work—and powered by our 22,000 associates—we are united in our responsibility to create healthier futures. AmerisourceBergen is ranked #10 on the Fortune 500, with more than $175 billion in annual revenue. The company is headquartered in Valley Forge, Pa. and has a presence in 50+ countries.

