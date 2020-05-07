AmerisourceBergen : Reports Fiscal 2020 Second Quarter Results 0 05/07/2020 | 06:32am EDT Send by mail :

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) today reported that in its fiscal year 2020 second quarter ended March 31, 2020, revenue increased 9.5 percent to $47.4 billion. On the basis of U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), diluted earnings per share (EPS) was $4.64 for the March quarter of fiscal 2020, compared to $0.13 in the prior year quarter. Adjusted diluted EPS, which is a non-GAAP measure that excludes items described below, increased 13.7 percent to $2.40 in the fiscal second quarter. The Company revised its adjusted diluted EPS guidance for fiscal 2020 to a range of $7.35 to $7.65, from $7.55 to $7.80 previously. The Company does not provide forward-looking guidance on a GAAP basis, as discussed below in Fiscal Year 2020 Expectations. "While we are pleased to report another quarter of strong revenue and adjusted diluted EPS growth in the second quarter of fiscal 2020, we are even prouder of the impressive work being done across our company to ensure continued patient access to pharmaceuticals in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Steven H. Collis, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of AmerisourceBergen. AmerisourceBergen's protocols to protect and support the health and wellness of its associates have been enhanced during the COVID-19 pandemic and the Company has business continuity plans in place that are designed to help ensure the continued operation of critical business functions. "I have been inspired by the actions of our associates to be innovative and solution-oriented to meet the complex needs of our upstream and downstream partners," Mr. Collis continued. "AmerisourceBergen's diligence, actions and thoughtfulness in navigating this pandemic have been guided by our purpose of being united in our responsibility to create healthier futures and have proven vital for all our stakeholders." Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Summary Results GAAP Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Revenue $47.4B $47.4B Gross Profit $1.4B $1.4B Operating Expenses $1,079M $745M Operating Income $310M $672M Interest Expense, Net $34M $34M Effective Tax Rate (251.6)% 21.5% Net Income Attributable to ABC $960M $497M Diluted Earnings Per Share $4.64 $2.40 Diluted Shares Outstanding 207M 207M

The AmerisourceBergen Foundation has made grant donations that will be deployed to regional, national and global organizations focused on combating the economic, psychosocial and health challenges resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

MWI Animal Health announced a series of technology tools that will enable veterinarian practices to virtually engage with their clients, which has become critically important during the COVID-19 pandemic.

AmerisourceBergen launched additional offerings to specialty physician practices through IPN Solutions. Now, practices will have access to an expanded suite of solutions, which include enhanced business insights, revenue cycle management services, valuable clinical research opportunities and more offerings that integrate with existing practice technologies.

AmerisourceBergen announced that it is continuing its strategic relationship with the American Oncology Network, LLC (AON), a high-growth medical oncology provider with a focus on supporting the long-term viability of oncology treatment in community-based settings. AmerisourceBergen will support AON in its effort to accelerate key strategic priorities to scale its integrated value-based care delivery model nationwide. Fiscal Year 2020 Expectations The Company does not provide forward-looking guidance on a GAAP basis as certain financial information, the probable significance of which cannot be determined, is not available or cannot be reasonably estimated. Please refer to the Supplemental Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures following the tables for additional information. Fiscal Year 2020 Expectations on an Adjusted (non-GAAP) Basis AmerisourceBergen has updated its fiscal year 2020 financial guidance to reflect the Company’s continued strong performance and opportunistic share repurchases in the second quarter and incorporate potential impacts of COVID-19 in the second half of the fiscal year. The Company now expects: Revenue growth in the low- to mid-single digit percent range, down from the mid- to high- single digit percent range; and

Adjusted Diluted EPS to be in the range of $7.35 to $7.65, down from the previous range of $7.55 to $7.80. Additional expectations now include: Adjusted operating expenses to increase in the low-single digit percent range, down from the mid-single digit percent range;

Adjusted operating income growth in the low- to mid-single digit percent range, widened from the mid-single digit percent range; Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment operating income growth in the low- to mid-single digit percent range, widened from mid-single digit percent range; Other, which is comprised of businesses focused on Global Commercialization Services & Animal Health, operating income decline in the low-single digit percent range, revised from growth in the high-single digit percent range; and

Certain additional factors that management believes could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements are set forth (i) in Item 1A (Risk Factors), in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019 and elsewhere in that report and (ii) in other reports filed by the Company pursuant to the Securities Exchange Act. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by the federal securities laws. AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORPORATION FINANCIAL SUMMARY (In thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three

Months Ended

March 31, 2020 % of

Revenue Three

Months Ended

March 31, 2019 % of

Revenue %

Change Revenue $ 47,417,639 $ 43,319,602 9.5% Cost of goods sold 46,029,532 41,894,846 9.9% Gross profit 1 1,388,107 2.93% 1,424,756 3.29% (2.6)% Operating expenses: Distribution, selling, and administrative 2 693,413 1.46% 628,036 1.45% 10.4% Depreciation and amortization 93,795 0.20% 123,766 0.29% (24.2)% Employee severance, litigation, and other 3 67,732 55,389 Impairment of PharMEDium assets 223,652 570,000 Total operating expenses 1,078,592 2.27% 1,377,191 3.18% (21.7)% Operating income 309,515 0.65% 47,565 0.11% 550.7% Other income 4 (1,109 ) (14,494 ) Interest expense, net 34,421 43,275 (20.5)% Income before income taxes 276,203 0.58% 18,784 0.04% 1,370.4% Income tax benefit 5 (694,908 ) (9,289 ) Net income 971,111 2.05% 28,073 0.06% 3,359.2% Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (10,834 ) (938 ) Net income attributable to AmerisourceBergen Corporation $ 960,277 2.03% $ 27,135 0.06% 3,438.9% Earnings per share: Basic $ 4.68 $ 0.13 3,500.0% Diluted $ 4.64 $ 0.13 3,469.2% Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 205,370 210,934 (2.6)% Diluted 207,062 212,563 (2.6)% ________________________________________ 1 Includes a $23.9 million LIFO expense, a $0.1 million gain from antitrust litigation settlements, and $5.0 million of PharMEDium shutdown costs in the three months ended March 31, 2020. Includes a $66.8 million LIFO credit, a $52.0 million gain from antitrust litigation settlements, and $12.3 million of PharMEDium remediation costs in the three months ended March 31, 2019. 2 Includes $27.5 million of PharMEDium shutdown costs and a $12.2 million adjustment to Profarma's estimate of contingent consideration related to the purchase price of one of its prior business acquisitions in the three months ended March 31, 2020. 3 Includes $25.0 million of employee severance, $30.8 million of litigation costs related to legal fees in connection with opioid lawsuits and investigations, and $11.9 million of other costs in connection with business transformation efforts, other restructuring initiatives, and acquisition-related deal and integration costs in the three months ended March 31, 2020. Includes $14.0 million of employee severance, $13.8 million of litigation costs related to legal fees in connection with opioid lawsuits and investigations, and $27.5 million of other costs in connection with acquisition-related deal and integration costs, business transformation efforts, and other restructuring initiatives in the three months ended March 31, 2019. 4 Includes a $13.7 million gain on the sale of an equity investment in the three months ended March 31, 2019. 5 Includes $741.0 million of discrete tax benefits primarily attributable to the income tax deductions resulting from the shutdown of the PharMEDium business in the three months ended March 31, 2020. AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORPORATION FINANCIAL SUMMARY (In thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Six

Months Ended

March 31, 2020 % of

Revenue Six

Months Ended

March 31, 2019 % of

Revenue %

Change Revenue $ 95,282,381 $ 88,712,054 7.4% Cost of goods sold 92,663,060 85,989,718 7.8% Gross profit 1 2,619,321 2.75% 2,722,336 3.07% (3.8)% Operating expenses: Distribution, selling, and administrative 2 1,379,366 1.45% 1,284,621 1.45% 7.4% Depreciation and amortization 198,310 0.21% 246,266 0.28% (19.5)% Employee severance, litigation, and other 3 107,041 96,061 Impairment of PharMEDium assets 361,652 570,000 Total operating expenses 2,046,369 2.15% 2,196,948 2.48% (6.9)% Operating income 572,952 0.60% 525,388 0.59% 9.1% Other loss (income) 4 1,733 (11,397 ) Interest expense, net 65,428 85,445 (23.4)% Income before income taxes 505,791 0.53% 451,340 0.51% 12.1% Income tax (benefit) expense 5 (651,888 ) 31,514 Net income 1,157,679 1.21% 419,826 0.47% 175.8% Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (9,762 ) 961 Net income attributable to AmerisourceBergen Corporation $ 1,147,917 1.20% $ 420,787 0.47% 172.8% Earnings per share: Basic $ 5.58 $ 1.99 180.4% Diluted $ 5.54 $ 1.97 181.2% Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 205,693 211,503 (2.7)% Diluted 207,293 213,275 (2.8)% ________________________________________ 1 Includes a $37.1 million LIFO expense, an $8.5 million gain from antitrust litigation settlements, and $12.1 million of PharMEDium remediation and shutdown costs in the six months ended March 31, 2020. Includes a $139.3 million gain from antitrust litigation settlements, a $69.8 million LIFO credit, $30.2 million of PharMEDium remediation costs, and a $22.0 million reversal of a prior period assessment relating to the New York State Opioid Stewardship Act in the six months ended March 31, 2019. 2 Includes $36.5 million of PharMEDium remediation and shutdown costs and a $12.2 million adjustment to Profarma's estimate of contingent consideration related to the purchase price of one of its prior business acquisitions in the six months ended March 31, 2020. 3 Includes $25.8 million of employee severance, $55.5 million of litigation costs related to legal fees in connection with opioid lawsuits and investigations, and $25.7 million of other costs in connection with business transformation efforts, other restructuring initiatives, and acquisition-related deal and integration costs in the six months ended March 31, 2020. Includes $18.8 million of employee severance, $28.4 million of litigation costs related to legal fees in connection with opioid lawsuits and investigations, and $48.9 million of other costs in connection with acquisition-related deal and integration costs, business transformation efforts, and other restructuring initiatives in the six months ended March 31, 2019. 4 Includes a $13.7 million gain on the sale of an equity investment in the six months ended March 31, 2019. 5 Includes $741.0 million of discrete tax benefits primarily attributable to the income tax deductions resulting from the shutdown of the PharMEDium business in the six months ended March 31, 2020. AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORPORATION GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 Gross Profit Operating

Expenses Operating

Income Income

Before

Income Taxes Income Tax

(Benefit)

Expense Net Income

Attributable to

Noncontrolling

Interest Net Income

Attributable

to ABC Diluted

Earnings

Per Share GAAP $ 1,388,107 $ 1,078,592 $ 309,515 $ 276,203 $ (694,908 ) $ (10,834 ) $ 960,277 $ 4.64 Gain from antitrust litigation settlements (54 ) — (54 ) (54 ) (111 ) — 57 — LIFO expense 23,853 — 23,853 23,853 5,972 — 17,881 0.09 PharMEDium shutdown costs 4,989 (27,481 ) 32,470 32,470 8,107 — 24,363 0.12 Acquisition-related intangibles amortization — (26,670 ) 26,670 26,670 6,894 (435 ) 19,341 0.09 Employee severance, litigation, and other — (67,732 ) 67,732 67,732 16,978 — 50,754 0.25 Impairment of PharMEDium assets — (223,652 ) 223,652 223,652 56,156 — 167,496 0.81 Contingent consideration adjustment — 12,153 (12,153 ) (12,153 ) (2,965 ) 7,511 (1,677 ) (0.01 ) Certain discrete tax benefits 1 — — — — 741,015 — (741,015 ) (3.58 ) Adjusted Non-GAAP $ 1,416,895 $ 745,210 $ 671,685 $ 638,373 $ 137,138 $ (3,758 ) $ 497,477 $ 2.40 2 Adjusted Non-GAAP % change vs. prior year quarter 7.5 % 6.2 % 8.9 % 11.2 % 11.1 % 10.7 % 13.7 % Percentages of Revenue: GAAP Adjusted

Non-GAAP Gross profit 2.93% 2.99% Operating expenses 2.27% 1.57% Operating income 0.65% 1.42% ________________________________________ 1 Includes $741.0 million of discrete tax benefits primarily attributable to the income tax deductions resulting from the shutdown of the PharMEDium business. 2 The sum of the components does not equal the total due to rounding. Note: For more information related to non-GAAP financial measures, refer to the section titled "Supplemental Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures" of this release. AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORPORATION GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three months ended March 31, 2019 Gross Profit Operating

Expenses Operating

Income Income Before

Income Taxes Income Tax

(Benefit)

Expense Net Income

Attributable to

Noncontrolling

Interest Net Income

Attributable

to ABC Diluted

Earnings

Per Share GAAP $ 1,424,756 $ 1,377,191 $ 47,565 $ 18,784 $ (9,289 ) $ (938 ) $ 27,135 $ 0.13 Gain from antitrust litigation settlements (51,976 ) — (51,976 ) (51,976 ) (16,980 ) — (34,996 ) (0.16 ) LIFO credit (66,805 ) — (66,805 ) (66,805 ) (17,137 ) — (49,668 ) (0.23 ) PharMEDium remediation costs 12,334 (3,563 ) 15,897 15,897 4,927 — 10,970 0.05 New York State Opioid Stewardship Act — — — — (944 ) — 944 — Acquisition-related intangibles amortization — (46,594 ) 46,594 46,594 13,800 (437 ) 32,357 0.15 Employee severance, litigation, and other — (55,389 ) 55,389 55,389 7,474 — 47,915 0.23 Impairment of PharMEDium assets — (570,000 ) 570,000 570,000 145,103 — 424,897 2.00 Gain on sale of an equity investment — — — (13,692 ) (3,485 ) — (10,207 ) (0.05 ) Adjusted Non-GAAP $ 1,318,309 $ 701,645 $ 616,664 $ 574,191 $ 123,469 $ (1,375 ) $ 449,347 $ 2.11 1 Percentages of Revenue: GAAP Adjusted

Non-GAAP Gross profit 3.29% 3.04% Operating expenses 3.18% 1.62% Operating income 0.11% 1.42% ________________________________________ 1 The sum of the components does not equal the total due to rounding. Note: For more information related to non-GAAP financial measures, refer to the section titled "Supplemental Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures" of this release. AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORPORATION GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Six Months Ended March 31, 2020 Gross Profit Operating

Expenses Operating

Income Income

Before

Income Taxes Income Tax

(Benefit)

Expense Net Income

Attributable to

Noncontrolling

Interest Net Income

Attributable

to ABC Diluted

Earnings

Per Share GAAP $ 2,619,321 $ 2,046,369 $ 572,952 $ 505,791 $ (651,888 ) $ (9,762 ) $ 1,147,917 $ 5.54 Gain from antitrust litigation settlements (8,546 ) — (8,546 ) (8,546 ) (2,085 ) — (6,461 ) (0.03 ) LIFO expense 37,134 — 37,134 37,134 9,059 — 28,075 0.14 PharMEDium shutdown and remediation costs 12,124 (36,511 ) 48,635 48,635 11,864 — 36,771 0.18 Acquisition-related intangibles amortization — (60,236 ) 60,236 60,236 14,695 (871 ) 44,670 0.22 Employee severance, litigation, and other — (107,041 ) 107,041 107,041 26,114 — 80,927 0.39 Impairment of PharMEDium assets — (361,652 ) 361,652 361,652 88,227 — 273,425 1.32 Contingent consideration adjustment — 12,153 (12,153 ) (12,153 ) (2,965 ) 7,511 (1,677 ) (0.01 ) Certain discrete tax benefits 1 — — — — 741,015 — (741,015 ) (3.57 ) Adjusted Non-GAAP $ 2,660,033 $ 1,493,082 $ 1,166,951 $ 1,099,790 $ 234,036 $ (3,122 ) $ 862,632 $ 4.16 2 Adjusted Non-GAAP % change vs. prior year period 5.5 % 4.2 % 7.2 % 9.9 % 12.3 % 8.9 % 11.8 % Percentages of Revenue: GAAP Adjusted

Non-GAAP Gross profit 2.75% 2.79% Operating expenses 2.15% 1.57% Operating income 0.60% 1.22% ________________________________________ 1 Includes $741.0 million of discrete tax benefits primarily attributable to the income tax deductions resulting from the shutdown of the PharMEDium business. 2 The sum of the components does not equal the total due to rounding. Note: For more information related to non-GAAP financial measures, refer to the section titled "Supplemental Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures" of this release. AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORPORATION GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Six Months Ended March 31, 2019 Gross Profit Operating

Expenses Operating

Income Income Before

Income Taxes Income Tax

Expense Net Loss

Attributable to

Noncontrolling

Interest Net Income

Attributable

to ABC Diluted

Earnings

Per Share GAAP $ 2,722,336 $ 2,196,948 $ 525,388 $ 451,340 $ 31,514 $ 961 $ 420,787 $ 1.97 Gain from antitrust litigation settlements (139,255 ) — (139,255 ) (139,255 ) (35,450 ) — (103,805 ) (0.49 ) LIFO credit (69,834 ) — (69,834 ) (69,834 ) (17,778 ) — (52,056 ) (0.24 ) PharMEDium remediation costs 30,245 (6,147 ) 36,392 36,392 9,264 — 27,128 0.13 New York State Opioid Stewardship Act (22,000 ) — (22,000 ) (22,000 ) (5,600 ) — (16,400 ) (0.08 ) Acquisition-related intangibles amortization — (91,746 ) 91,746 91,746 23,355 (943 ) 67,448 0.32 Employee severance, litigation, and other — (96,061 ) 96,061 96,061 24,454 — 71,607 0.34 Impairment of PharMEDium assets — (570,000 ) 570,000 570,000 145,103 — 424,897 1.99 Gain on sale of an equity investment — — — (13,692 ) (3,485 ) — (10,207 ) (0.05 ) Tax reform 1 — — — — 36,997 — (36,997 ) (0.17 ) Adjusted Non-GAAP $ 2,521,492 $ 1,432,994 $ 1,088,498 $ 1,000,758 $ 208,374 $ 18 $ 792,402 $ 3.72 Percentages of Revenue: GAAP Adjusted

Non-GAAP Gross profit 3.07% 2.84% Operating expenses 2.48% 1.62% Operating income 0.59% 1.23% ________________________________________ 1 Includes a measurement period adjustment of the one-time transition tax on historical foreign earnings and profits through December 31, 2017. Note: For more information related to non-GAAP financial measures, refer to the section titled "Supplemental Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures" of this release. AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORPORATION SUMMARY SEGMENT INFORMATION (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) Three months ended March 31, Revenue 2020 2019 % Change Pharmaceutical Distribution Services $ 45,562,670 $ 41,676,164 9.3% Other 1,876,593 1,665,429 12.7% Intersegment eliminations (21,624 ) (21,991 ) Revenue $ 47,417,639 $ 43,319,602 9.5% Three months ended March 31, Operating income 2020 2019 % Change Pharmaceutical Distribution Services $ 563,097 $ 517,034 8.9% Other 108,260 99,879 8.4% Intersegment eliminations 328 (249 ) Total segment operating income 671,685 616,664 8.9% Gain from antitrust litigation settlements 54 51,976 LIFO (expense) credit (23,853 ) 66,805 PharMEDium shutdown and remediation costs (32,470 ) (15,897 ) Acquisition-related intangibles amortization (26,670 ) (46,594 ) Employee severance, litigation, and other (67,732 ) (55,389 ) Impairment of PharMEDium assets (223,652 ) (570,000 ) Contingent consideration adjustment 12,153 — Operating income $ 309,515 $ 47,565 Percentages of revenue: Pharmaceutical Distribution Services Gross profit 2.32% 2.38% Operating expenses 1.08% 1.14% Operating income 1.24% 1.24% Other Gross profit 19.15% 19.60% Operating expenses 13.38% 13.60% Operating income 5.77% 6.00% AmerisourceBergen Corporation (GAAP) Gross profit 2.93% 3.29% Operating expenses 2.27% 3.18% Operating income 0.65% 0.11% AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Non-GAAP) Adjusted gross profit 2.99% 3.04% Adjusted operating expenses 1.57% 1.62% Adjusted operating income 1.42% 1.42% Note: For more information related to non-GAAP financial measures, refer to the section titled "Supplemental Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures" of this release. AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORPORATION SUMMARY SEGMENT INFORMATION (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) Six Months Ended March 31, Revenue 2020 2019 % Change Pharmaceutical Distribution Services $ 91,599,498 $ 85,420,545 7.2% Other 3,723,577 3,336,367 11.6% Intersegment eliminations (40,694 ) (44,858 ) Revenue $ 95,282,381 $ 88,712,054 7.4% Six Months Ended March 31, Operating income 2020 2019 % Change Pharmaceutical Distribution Services $ 954,791 $ 890,241 7.3% Other 212,739 198,813 7.0% Intersegment eliminations (579 ) (556 ) Total segment operating income 1,166,951 1,088,498 7.2% Gain from antitrust litigation settlements 8,546 139,255 LIFO (expense) credit (37,134 ) 69,834 PharMEDium shutdown and remediation costs (48,635 ) (36,392 ) New York State Opioid Stewardship Act — 22,000 Acquisition-related intangibles amortization (60,236 ) (91,746 ) Employee severance, litigation, and other (107,041 ) (96,061 ) Impairment of PharMEDium assets (361,652 ) (570,000 ) Contingent consideration adjustment 12,153 — Operating income $ 572,952 $ 525,388 Percentages of revenue: Pharmaceutical Distribution Services Gross profit 2.13% 2.19% Operating expenses 1.09% 1.15% Operating income 1.04% 1.04% Other Gross profit 19.08% 19.53% Operating expenses 13.37% 13.57% Operating income 5.71% 5.96% AmerisourceBergen Corporation (GAAP) Gross profit 2.75% 3.07% Operating expenses 2.15% 2.48% Operating income 0.60% 0.59% AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Non-GAAP) Adjusted gross profit 2.79% 2.84% Adjusted operating expenses 1.57% 1.62% Adjusted operating income 1.22% 1.23% Note: For more information related to non-GAAP financial measures, refer to the section titled "Supplemental Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures" of this release. AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) (unaudited) March 31, September 30, 2020 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,691,938 $ 3,374,194 Accounts receivable, net 14,210,170 12,386,879 Inventories 11,102,566 11,060,254 Right to recover asset 1,301,108 1,147,483 Income tax receivable 699,494 5,859 Prepaid expenses and other 175,374 157,385 Total current assets 31,180,650 28,132,054 Property and equipment, net 1,421,768 1,770,516 Goodwill and other intangible assets 8,639,581 9,000,343 Other long-term assets 800,263 269,067 Total assets $ 42,042,262 $ 39,171,980 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 30,719,987 $ 28,385,074 Other current liabilities 868,996 1,057,208 Short-term debt 522,807 139,012 Total current liabilities 32,111,790 29,581,294 Long-term debt 3,622,387 4,033,880 Accrued income taxes 279,403 284,075 Deferred income taxes 1,843,910 1,860,195 Other long-term liabilities 479,659 419,330 Total equity 3,705,113 2,993,206 Total liabilities and equity $ 42,042,262 $ 39,171,980 AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited) Six Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Operating Activities: Net income $ 1,157,679 $ 419,826 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities 1 643,981 820,403 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding the effects of acquisitions: Accounts receivable (2,052,216 ) (880,805 ) Inventories (152,359 ) (420,190 ) Accounts payable 2,395,847 1,350,728 Other 2 (997,225 ) (186,630 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 995,707 1,103,332 Investing Activities: Capital expenditures (144,382 ) (161,488 ) Cost of equity investments and acquired companies, net of cash acquired (30,580 ) (52,398 ) Other 7,162 2,659 Net cash used in investing activities (167,800 ) (211,227 ) Financing Activities: Net borrowings (repayments) 947 (16,017 ) Purchases of common stock 3 (407,152 ) (347,959 ) Exercises of stock options 76,757 37,590 Cash dividends on common stock (170,541 ) (170,428 ) Other (10,174 ) (12,057 ) Net cash used in financing activities (510,163 ) (508,871 ) Increase in cash and cash equivalents 317,744 383,234 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 3,374,194 2,492,516 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 3,691,938 $ 2,875,750 ________________________________________ 1 Includes a LIFO expense of $37.1 million and an impairment of PharMEDium assets of $361.7 million in the six months ended March 31, 2020. Includes a LIFO credit of $69.8 million and an impairment of PharMEDium assets of $570.0 million in the six months ended March 31, 2019. 2 Includes a $693.6 million increase in income tax receivable for the six months ended March 31, 2020 primarily as a result of recognizing certain discrete tax benefits. 3 Purchases of common stock in the six months ended March 31, 2020 includes $14.8 million of September 2019 purchases that cash settled in October 2019. Purchases of common stock in the six months ended March 31, 2019 includes $24.0 million of September 2018 purchases that cash settled in October 2018. SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION REGARDING

