Amerisur Resources : Completion of Putumayo Acquisition

31 December 2018

Amerisur Resources Plc ('Amerisur' or the 'Company')

Completion of Putumayo Acquisition

Amerisur Resources Plc, the oil and gas producer and explorer focused on South America, is pleased to announce the approval from the Agencia Nacional de Hidrocarburos (ANH) to the assignment of 100% Operated working interest in the Putumayo 14 (Put-14) block in Colombia, in favour of its affiliate Amerisur Exploracion Colombia Limitada. The ANH approval to the assignment has enabled the closing and completion of the farm in agreement (FIA) executed with Gulfsands Petroleum Plc (Gulfsands).

The Put-14 block covers 46,361 hectares in the Caguan-Putumayo basin and is located contiguously to the south of Amerisur's operated Terecay block. The contract is an Exploration and Production contract held with the ANH. The contract carries an X Factor of 5%. The contract continues in Phase 0, in the process of previous consultation (consulta previa) that has already initiated with an indigenous community within the block, as required by law before operations commence.

As per the terms of the FIA, Gulfsands transferred to Amerisur the total amount of US$750,000 (plus an additional amount to be transferred in Colombia once accounts have been conciliated between the Parties), which corresponds to the balance of the initial amount of US$1,250,000 that was agreed between the Parties to be a contribution from Gulfsands to the consulta previa and operational costs of Phase 0. Additionally Gulfsands transferred the total amount of US$1,702,208 that will be required for the guarantee for the Phase 1 work programme in favour of Amerisur.

Subsequent to the consulta previa, Phase 1 commitments are the acquisition of 98km of 2D seismic data and the drilling of one exploration well. The period of Phase 1 is 36 months from the end of Phase 0.

John Wardle, CEO of Amerisur commented:

'We are very pleased to have closed this attractive deal for the Company, further consolidating our strategic position in the Putumayo and adding additional prospective acreage to our Terecay-Tacacho play fairway, where we and our partner Oxy Andina see significant potential in multi-layered reservoirs, proven in our existing operations, in legacy wells and within Ecuador. The block has further strategic importance in that it extends south towards the Putumayo river and Ecuadorian border. This brings benefits in terms of accessibility for operations and eventual evacuation of produced crude by providing a pathway to access the pipeline systems of Ecuador, in a similar way to the existing OBA system in our Platanillo field.'

ENDS

Enquiries:

Nick Harrison, CFO Amerisur Resources Plc Tel: +44 (0)330 333 8246 Billy Clegg / Georgia Edmonds / Kimberley Taylor Tel: +44 (0)203 757 4980 Camarco Callum Stewart / Nicholas Rhodes / Ashton Clanfield Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited Tel: +44 (0)20 7710 7600 Chris Sim / Alexander Ruffman Tel: +44 (0)207 597 4000 Investec Paul Shackleton / Dan Gee-Summons Arden Partners plc Tel: +44 (0)20 7614 5900

Notes to editors

About Amerisur Resources

Amerisur Resources is an experienced Colombian Operator with an extensive, strategic acreage position in the underexplored Putumayo in partnership with Occidental Petroleum ('Oxy') and a strategic acreage position in Llanos in CPO-5 with partner ONGC. Amerisur is the 100% owner and operator of the OBA pipeline, a key piece of strategic, cross-border export infrastructure delivering oil from the Putumayo in Colombia into Ecuador. Amerisur produces from two fields, Platanillo in the Putumayo which generates cash flow to fund its work programme and Mariposa-1 in the Llanos basin. Amerisur has recently announced a potentially transformational discovery at Indico-1, whichsignificantly exceeded expectations - 283 feet gross, 209 feet net oil column.

Amerisur has a robust financial position with cash generation and balance sheet to fund its work programme.

These assessments are made in accordance with the standard defined in the SPE/WPC Petroleum Resources Management System (2007).

This announcement contains inside information as defined in EU Regulation No. 596/2014 and is in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of that Regulation.

www.amerisurresources.com