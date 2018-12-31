Amerisur Resources : Completion of Putumayo Acquisition

Log in
12/31/2018 | 08:29am CET

31 December 2018

Amerisur Resources Plc ('Amerisur' or the 'Company')

Completion of Putumayo Acquisition

Amerisur Resources Plc, the oil and gas producer and explorer focused on South America, is pleased to announce the approval from the Agencia Nacional de Hidrocarburos (ANH) to the assignment of 100% Operated working interest in the Putumayo 14 (Put-14) block in Colombia, in favour of its affiliate Amerisur Exploracion Colombia Limitada. The ANH approval to the assignment has enabled the closing and completion of the farm in agreement (FIA) executed with Gulfsands Petroleum Plc (Gulfsands).

The Put-14 block covers 46,361 hectares in the Caguan-Putumayo basin and is located contiguously to the south of Amerisur's operated Terecay block. The contract is an Exploration and Production contract held with the ANH. The contract carries an X Factor of 5%. The contract continues in Phase 0, in the process of previous consultation (consulta previa) that has already initiated with an indigenous community within the block, as required by law before operations commence.

As per the terms of the FIA, Gulfsands transferred to Amerisur the total amount of US$750,000 (plus an additional amount to be transferred in Colombia once accounts have been conciliated between the Parties), which corresponds to the balance of the initial amount of US$1,250,000 that was agreed between the Parties to be a contribution from Gulfsands to the consulta previa and operational costs of Phase 0. Additionally Gulfsands transferred the total amount of US$1,702,208 that will be required for the guarantee for the Phase 1 work programme in favour of Amerisur.

Subsequent to the consulta previa, Phase 1 commitments are the acquisition of 98km of 2D seismic data and the drilling of one exploration well. The period of Phase 1 is 36 months from the end of Phase 0.

John Wardle, CEO of Amerisur commented:

'We are very pleased to have closed this attractive deal for the Company, further consolidating our strategic position in the Putumayo and adding additional prospective acreage to our Terecay-Tacacho play fairway, where we and our partner Oxy Andina see significant potential in multi-layered reservoirs, proven in our existing operations, in legacy wells and within Ecuador. The block has further strategic importance in that it extends south towards the Putumayo river and Ecuadorian border. This brings benefits in terms of accessibility for operations and eventual evacuation of produced crude by providing a pathway to access the pipeline systems of Ecuador, in a similar way to the existing OBA system in our Platanillo field.'

ENDS

Enquiries:

Nick Harrison, CFO

Amerisur Resources Plc

Tel: +44 (0)330 333 8246

Billy Clegg / Georgia Edmonds / Kimberley Taylor

Tel: +44 (0)203 757 4980

Camarco

Callum Stewart / Nicholas Rhodes / Ashton Clanfield

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited

Tel: +44 (0)20 7710 7600

Chris Sim / Alexander Ruffman

Tel: +44 (0)207 597 4000

Investec

Paul Shackleton / Dan Gee-Summons

Arden Partners plc

Tel: +44 (0)20 7614 5900

Notes to editors

About Amerisur Resources

Amerisur Resources is an experienced Colombian Operator with an extensive, strategic acreage position in the underexplored Putumayo in partnership with Occidental Petroleum ('Oxy') and a strategic acreage position in Llanos in CPO-5 with partner ONGC. Amerisur is the 100% owner and operator of the OBA pipeline, a key piece of strategic, cross-border export infrastructure delivering oil from the Putumayo in Colombia into Ecuador. Amerisur produces from two fields, Platanillo in the Putumayo which generates cash flow to fund its work programme and Mariposa-1 in the Llanos basin. Amerisur has recently announced a potentially transformational discovery at Indico-1, whichsignificantly exceeded expectations - 283 feet gross, 209 feet net oil column.

Amerisur has a robust financial position with cash generation and balance sheet to fund its work programme.

These assessments are made in accordance with the standard defined in the SPE/WPC Petroleum Resources Management System (2007).

This announcement contains inside information as defined in EU Regulation No. 596/2014 and is in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of that Regulation.

www.amerisurresources.com

Disclaimer

Amerisur Resources plc published this content on 31 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2018 07:28:04 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 130 M
EBIT 2018 30,5 M
Net income 2018 23,3 M
Finance 2018 48,3 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 11,70
P/E ratio 2019 9,77
EV / Sales 2018 1,44x
EV / Sales 2019 1,23x
Capitalization 236 M
Chart AMERISUR RESOURCES PLC
Duration : Period :
Amerisur Resources plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERISUR RESOURCES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 0,26 $
Spread / Average Target 33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Wardle Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Charles Giles Clarke Chairman
John Nicholas Harrison Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Douglas Wayne Ellenor Independent Non-Executive Director
Stephen T. Foss Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERISUR RESOURCES PLC-16.86%238
CONOCOPHILLIPS12.35%68 844
CNOOC LTD6.77%67 376
EOG RESOURCES-18.90%51 606
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-17.91%45 755
OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LTD-22.84%26 904
