Amerisur Resources : Strategic Review and Formal Sale Process Update

11 October 2019

Amerisur Resources Plc ('Amerisur' or the 'Company')

Strategic Review and Formal Sale Process Update

Amerisur Resources, the oil and gas producer and explorer focused on South America (LSE: AMER), provides an update to the strategic review and formal sales process (the 'FSP') entered into on 19 July 2019.

The Company has conducted a thorough process to date, including the provision of large amounts of data to interested parties and their advisors through virtual and physical data rooms, and management presentations in Bogota, Colombia. Multiple well-funded parties are engaged in the process.

The Company has issued revised bidding instructions to interested parties, inviting firm proposals to acquire the entire issued and to be issued share capital of the Company (the 'Bidding Instructions').

The Bidding Instructions make clear that proposals should include confirmation that any potential bidder is in a position to comply with requirements of the UK Takeover Code relating to Cash Confirmation (Rules 2.7(d) and 24.8).

The Company is seeking to conclude the FSP in Q4 2019. Further updates will be provided in due course. Shareholders are encouraged to take no further action with regard to their shares.

About Amerisur Resources

Amerisur Resources is an experienced Colombian Operator with an extensive, strategic acreage position in the underexplored Putumayo Basin with Occidental Petroleum ('Oxy') and a prospective Block CPO-5 in the Llanos Basin with ONGC. Amerisur is the 100% owner and operator of the OBA pipeline, a key piece of strategic, cross-border export infrastructure delivering oil from the Putumayo in Colombia into Ecuador. Amerisur produces from three fields, Platanillo, Mariposa and Indico that together generate cash flow to fund its work programme.

This announcement does not contain inside information.

Disclosure requirements of the Takeover Code

Under Rule 8.3(a) of the Takeover Code, any person who is interested in 1 per cent. or more of any class of relevant securities of an offeree company or of any securities exchange offeror (being any offeror other than an offeror in respect of which it has been announced that its offer is, or is likely to be, solely in cash) must make an Opening Position Disclosure following the commencement of the offer period and, if later, following the announcement in which any securities exchange offeror is first identified. An Opening Position Disclosure must contain details of the person's interests and short positions in, and rights to subscribe for, any relevant securities of each of (i) the offeree company and (ii) any securities exchange offeror(s). An Opening Position Disclosure by a person to whom Rule 8.3(a) applies must be made by no later than 3.30 pm (London time) on the 10th Business Day following the commencement of the offer period and, if appropriate, by no later than 3.30 pm (London time) on the 10th Business Day following the announcement in which any securities exchange offeror is first identified. Relevant persons who deal in the relevant securities of the offeree company or of a securities exchange offeror prior to the deadline for making an Opening Position Disclosure must instead make a Dealing Disclosure.

Under Rule 8.3(b) of the Takeover Code, any person who is, or becomes, interested in 1 per cent. or more of any class of relevant securities of the offeree company or of any securities exchange offeror must make a Dealing Disclosure if the person deals in any relevant securities of the offeree company or of any securities exchange offeror. A Dealing Disclosure must contain details of the dealing concerned and of the person's interests and short positions in, and rights to subscribe for, any relevant securities of each of (i) the offeree company and (ii) any securities exchange offeror(s), save to the extent that these details have previously been disclosed under Rule 8. A Dealing Disclosure by a person to whom Rule 8.3(b) applies must be made by no later than 3.30 pm (London time) on the Business Day following the date of the relevant dealing.

If two or more persons act together pursuant to an agreement or understanding, whether formal or informal, to acquire or control an interest in relevant securities of an offeree company or a securities exchange offeror, they will be deemed to be a single person for the purpose of Rule 8.3.

Opening Position Disclosures must also be made by the offeree company and by any offeror and Dealing Disclosures must also be made by the offeree company, by any offeror and by any persons acting in concert with any of them (see Rules 8.1, 8.2 and 8.4).

Details of the offeree and offeror companies in respect of whose relevant securities Opening Position Disclosures and Dealing Disclosures must be made can be found in the Disclosure Table on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk, including details of the number of relevant securities in issue, when the offer period commenced and when any offeror was first identified. You should contact the Panel's Market Surveillance Unit on +44 (0)20 7638 0129 if you are in any doubt as to whether you are required to make an Opening Position Disclosure or a Dealing Disclosure.

