AMES NATIONAL CORPORATION

(ATLO)
Ames National : Summary Annual Report is now available

02/14/2020 | 04:49pm EST

Date: 2/14/2020

Title: Ames National Corporation Summary Annual Report is now available

2019 Summary Annual Report

Click Here to review highlights of Ames National Corporation's financial results as well as an overview of our continued focus on enhancing your shareholder value through profitable growth.



Disclaimer

Ames National Corporation published this content on 14 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2020 21:48:01 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
John Patrick Nelson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas H. Pohlman Chairman
John L. Pierschbacher Chief Financial Officer, Secretary, & Director
Kevin G. Deardorff Senior Vice President & Technology Director
Betty A. Baudler Horras Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMES NATIONAL CORPORATION-4.13%249
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-1.00%432 393
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-0.88%308 470
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-7.67%270 430
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-3.41%208 451
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-10.56%198 949
