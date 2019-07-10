Log in
AMETEK : AMERON Receives FAA-PMA Approval for Control Knob

07/10/2019 | 01:58am EDT

BALDWIN PARK, CA- AMERON MASS Systems, a pioneer in the development of high-performance aerospace and defense components, has received FAA-PMA approval on a control number, part number M150-900-027.

The control knob is installed on the Mask Mounted Regulator Assembly and switches the regulator from normal mode (on-demand breathing) to emergency mode by simply turning the knob to the emergency position. In on-demand breathing mode, oxygen is delivered by breathing and applying suction through the mask. In emergency mode, the regulator constantly delivers positive pressure at any altitude. The AMERON control knob is identical to the OEM control knob in fit, form and function.

MASS Systems, the OEM division of AMETEK AMERON, specializes in FAA-PMA components for high-rate discharge fire extinguishing and oxygen systems. These components are developed, manufactured and assembled by MASS Systems at its Baldwin Park facility, located in California.

About AMETEK AMERON

Founded in 1988, AMERON LLC has pioneered numerous advances in aerospace fire suppression systems and is a leader in pressurized gas systems, fire extinguishers and pressurized stored energy systems. It is certified by the U.S. Department of Transportation, and its products meet or exceed MIL-1-45208A specifications.

AMERON is a unit of AMETEK Aerospace and Defense, a division of AMETEK, Inc., a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices with annual sales of $5 billion.

Disclaimer

Ametek Inc. published this content on 10 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2019 05:57:03 UTC
