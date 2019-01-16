Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ametek    AME

AMETEK (AME)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/15 04:02:00 pm
69.88 USD   -0.47%
2018AMETEK, INC. : quaterly earnings release
2016AMETEK, INC. : quaterly earnings release
2014AMETEK, INC. : quaterly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

AMETEK : INTRODUCES AMEVISION COMMUNICATION AND DISPLAY SYSTEM CAPABILITY FOR 3050 MOISTURE ANALYZERS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/16/2019 | 01:29am EST

PITTSBURGH, PA - AMETEK Process Instruments has broadened its AMEVision communication and display system capabilities to include the 3050 series of moisture analyzers. Originally designed for WDG-V analyzers, the AMEVision system provides real-time moisture measurements and trend data while also detailing a variety of maintenance and troubleshooting information.

Users can now continually monitor the measurement and diagnostic information for up to eight 3050 series moisture analyzers. AMEVision enables the convenience of on-site calibration and communication with analyzers via Modbus RS485 and Ethernet LAN. The system augments or replaces the 3050 configurator software, providing all the same features and capabilities, including span verification and zero calibration. Additionally, AMEVision stores the last 10 successful calibrations and all alarms.

The 3050 series analyzer can be pre-configured at the factory to directly communicate with AMEVision, eliminating the need to set it up, which will ultimately save time in the field. Users can extract data and upload new configuration files directly to the unit via a USB port.

AMETEK Process Instruments is the leader in online analytical instrumentation with the industry's most extensive product line. The company offers analyzers based upon 11 differentiated technology platforms for use in a variety of markets including oil & gas, power, pharmaceutical manufacturing and semiconductor chip manufacturing.

AMETEK Process Instruments is a unit of AMETEK, Inc., a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electric motors. For more information on the full line of AMETEK's analytical instrumentation, contact AMETEK Process Instruments, 150 Freeport Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15238. Phone: 412-828-9040 Fax: 412-826-0399. Web site: www.ametekpi.com

Other AMETEK Process Instruments locations are 455 Corporate Blvd., Newark, Delaware, 19702 USA. Phone: 800-222-6789. Fax: 302-456-4444; 2876 Sunridge Way NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 7H9. Phone: 403-235-8400 Fax: 403-248-3550; and 4903 West Sam Houston Parkway, Houston, TX 77041. Phone: 716-466-4900. Fax: 281-463-2701. E-mail:

Disclaimer

Ametek Inc. published this content on 16 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2019 06:28:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMETEK
01:29aAMETEK : Introduces amevision communication and display system capability for 30..
PU
01/15AMETEK : Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release And Webcasted Investor C..
PR
01/04AMETEK : Barben Analytical Launches OXYvisor™ Next-Generation Process Oxyg..
PU
2018AMETEK : Strong Focus on Customer Service and Operations at AMETEK SMP with Seri..
AQ
2018AMETEK : Strong Focus on Customer Service and Operations at AMETEK SMP with Seri..
PU
2018AMETEK INC/ : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under a..
AQ
2018AMETEK : Focal point becomes distributor for ametek land flue gas analysers
PU
2018AMETEK : Completes Private Placement Offering
PR
2018AMETEK : Introduces release of iec-61850-8-1 (edition 2) with mms and goose supp..
PU
2018AMETEK : Fine Tubes celebrates 75 remarkable years of precision tube manufacture
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 836 M
EBIT 2018 1 070 M
Net income 2018 762 M
Debt 2018 1 564 M
Yield 2018 0,80%
P/E ratio 2018 21,49
P/E ratio 2019 19,54
EV / Sales 2018 3,69x
EV / Sales 2019 3,27x
Capitalization 16 297 M
Chart AMETEK
Duration : Period :
Ametek Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMETEK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 86,1 $
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David A. Zapico Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
William J. Burke Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kenneth C. Weirman Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Elizabeth R. Varet Independent Director
Dennis K. Williams Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMETEK3.22%16 297
KEYENCE CORPORATION2.62%59 927
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-2.55%38 903
EMERSON ELECTRIC2.96%38 628
NIDEC CORPORATION3.07%33 714
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.8.78%32 768
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.