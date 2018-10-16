Log in
AMETEK : India Opens State-of-the-Art Technology Solutions Centre In Bangalore to Support Growing Customer Base

10/16/2018 | 09:13am CEST

BANGALORE - AMETEK Instruments (India) Pvt., Ltd. has established a technology solutions centre at its headquarters in Whitefield, Bangalore, to support the growth of its electronic instrument and electromechanical products businesses in India.

AMETEK invested US$ 2.5 million in establishing the Technology Solutions Centre and expects it to be a great resource for its customers in designing new products; selecting the right equipment to meet their application needs; servicing and calibrating devices; and providing hands-on demonstrations and training.

'We are very pleased with our new Technology Solutions Centre. It represents a significant expansion of our technical and support capabilities in India and reflects the importance of our growing customer base in India,' commented Milind Palsule, AMETEK Managing Director for India and the Middle East.

'We now can provide customers with a wider range of services and support, including product demonstrations, training seminars and application workshops, along with factory-direct service, repair and support.'

The Centre opened on October 10 and is equipped with products from nearly 30 AMETEK businesses. It showcases the latest AMETEK aerospace, factory automation, imaging, power management, process analysis, test and measurement, and precision manufacturing instruments, along with a range of advanced motion control and specialty metal products.

Dedicating the centre was AMETEK Vice President Emanuela Speranza. Among the distinguished guests were P. Ramdas, President of the Indian Machine Tool Manufacturers Association; Dr. Nagahanumaiah, Director, Central Manufacturing Technology Institute; and Sanjay Koul, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Timken India Limited.

Keynote speeches were delivered by leaders from India's aerospace, advanced research, energy production, and steel industries. Guests were given a walk-through of the Centre and provided with live demonstrations of AMETEK's latest products and technologies.

Among AMETEK India's customers are many of India's leading companies in aerospace; automotive manufacturing; energy production; glass, metal and steel processing; industrial and academic research; ultraprecision manufacturing, and other high technology fields.

AMETEK India Profile

AMETEK, Inc. established its first direct sales presence in Bangalore in 2009. Along with a corporate headquarters locations and engineering centre in Bangalore, AMETEK quickly established a sales demonstration facility and added ten sales and service locations across India. Today, AMETEK India employs more than 300 people at locations across India.

AMETEK, Inc., headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, USA, is a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices with annualized sales of more than US $4.8 billion.

Disclaimer

Ametek Inc. published this content on 16 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2018 07:12:07 UTC
