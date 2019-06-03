Log in
AMETEK : MOCON Launches New AMECare® Performance Services Program for USA Permeation Instruments

06/03/2019 | 01:19pm EDT

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, JUNE 2019 - AMETEK MOCON, the global leader in permeation analyzers, testing, and services has launched a new service program - AMECare® Performance Services - for all USA customers who own MOCON permeation instruments.

The new AMECare Performance Services Program was created to provide a holistic suite of services that keep your MOCON permeation analyzers calibrated, certified and operating with high uptime. The AMECare Program offers a variety of service plans, from field to factory, that cover Technical Support, Repair Services, Preventative Maintenance, Training, Consulting and Analytical Testing Services. New service plans are available at a variety of levels and coverage options to accommodate both big and small laboratories, allowing users to create the service contract that is right for their needs and budget.

'With the new AMECare Performance Services Program, MOCON permeation analyzer users can now get the service plan they want, where they want it,' said Jeff Jackson, Product Manager at AMETEK MOCON. 'In the past, permeation analyzers were repaired reactively when they broke down, resulting in unplanned downtime and unbudgeted expenses. Under the new AMECare Program, we now offer a new, predictive Preventative Maintenance (PM) plan that replaces similar wear parts in advance of failure, minimizing on instrument downtime and ensuring your MOCON permeation analyzer is ready to test.'

Jackson continued, 'Taking advantage of the meantime between failure statistics from our expansive installed base of thousands of analyzers, we are uniquely positioned to predict part failures and change them before a breakdown, ensuring you more uptime. Furthermore, this new predictive PM extends the life of your MOCON permeation analyzer and we now provide four-year warranties that stand behind this longer life.'

The new predictive PM plan is one of many plan options available and takes advantage of AMETEK's experience in instrumentation services and MOCON's market-leading installed-base of permeation analyzers. Developed to keep MOCON permeation analyzers continuously accurate and remain ready for the demands of production - even as packaging materials change - the new AMECare Performance Services Program enables users to get their testing done on time.

About AMETEK MOCON

AMETEK MOCON is a leading provider of analyzers, instruments, sensors and consulting services to research laboratories, production facilities, and quality control departments in the food and beverage, medical, pharmaceutical, and packaging industries worldwide.

AMETEK MOCON is a business unit of the Process & Analytical Instruments division of AMETEK, Inc., a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices with annual sales of $4.8 billion.

See www.mocon.com/support-center/permeation-products.html for more information.

Media Contact: Jamie Durkin, Jamie.durkin@ametek.com

Sales Contact: Daniel Smith Email: Daniel.smith@ametek.com Tel: 763-493-6370

Disclaimer

Ametek Inc. published this content on 03 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2019 17:18:03 UTC
